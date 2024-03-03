New Apple Products Coming In March 2024: iPad, MacBook & More!

03/03/24 • 4 min read

New iPads, MacBooks, and more are among the Apple products set to launch soon.

If you’ve been waiting to buy an iPad or MacBook, you may want to get your wallet ready. That’s because Apple is getting ready to announce a slew of new products this month – March 2024. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will announce the new products without a traditional launch event keynote.

That means we can expect Apple to only announce the new products via its website, newsroom, and social media feeds. It also means that many of these new products are believed to be relatively minor upgrades–but we’ll have to wait until later this month to know for sure.

Or will we? According to a report from MacRumors, which cites an unnamed source, Apple could begin launching some of the products as soon as this week. But given the sheer amount of new products the company is expected to launch in March, it’s unlikely we’ll see ALL of them this week.

Instead, Apple is likely to do a more staggered rollout as the month progresses–introducing some new products each week.

But just what new Apple products can we expect to see released? Here’s everything that Apple is likely to launch in March 2024.

iPad Pro with OLED Display If you’re a graphics professional who loves doing work on a tablet, Apple is likely going to make you very happy this month. That’s because the company is expected to update its iPad Pro line of tablets. This update is long overdue considering the iPad Pro has not received an update since 2022. As for what the new iPad Pro will sport, the big draw will be the OLED display. The OLED display should produce better colors and be more power efficient. But beyond the display, the iPad Pro is expected to be thinner, feature a redesigned camera system, and sport the M3 chipset, which powers Apple’s latest MacBooks.

12.9-inch iPad Air If you’ve always wanted an 11+ inch iPad but didn’t want to shell out for the price of the iPad Pro, you’ll soon be able to grab the first-ever large-screen iPad Air. Apple is expected to introduce the 12.9-inch iPad Air this March. Beyond the new screen size, it’s unknown what other features the new iPad Air may have. However, we wouldn’t expect to see the M3 chip inside of it since Apple is using that CPU in the iPad Pro. With that in mind, we expect the iPad Air to get the M2 chip.

New M3 MacBook Airs Apple is also expected to release a new version of its most popular laptop this month – the MacBook Air. In 2022 Apple redesigned the 13-inch MacBook Air and in 2023 it added a 15-inch MacBook Air to the lineup. Both of those laptops have the M2 chipset. The 2024 MacBook Air series will reportedly look nearly identical to the 2023 lineup, however, both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are expected to gain the new M3 chip. This will give the M3 MacBook Airs about a 20% performance boost over the M2 varieties and also likely give them a little extra battery life.

New iPhone No, Apple isn’t going to release the iPhone 16 this month (that will come this fall). Instead, Apple is likely to release the iPhone 15 in a new color option. Apple has released a new color option for the entry-level iPhone lineup in past years around the springtime to give iPhone sales a little boost, so it’s likely Apple will do the same this year. But what that color will be is anyone’s guess.

New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Finally, with the new iPads, Apple is also rumored to be releasing a new Apple Pencil – but we don’t know anything about it. It is likely to be designed for the new iPad Pros–or possibly the new 12.9-inch iPad Air. Apple will also release a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. This time the Magic Keyboard will feature a larger trackpad.