How To Make A WhatsApp Video Call On Android & iPhone

We’re all making a lot more video calls than we used to thanks to lockdowns around the world. Many businesses are turning to professional apps like Zoom and Skype to connect their remote workers together.

But thankfully there are much easier ways to keep in touch with your family and friends using video calling that doesn’t rely on any additional apps that you don’t already use. Perhaps the most-used messaging app out there is WhatsApp and in this post we’ll show you how to make video calls using it.

The #1 Simplest Way To Make A WhatsApp Video Call

This is the easiest way to make a WhatsApp video call–and it doesn’t matter if you’re using the Android or iOS version of the app. To make a WhatsApp video call, do the following:

Open WhatsApp. Tap on any existing message thread (ideally, this will be the thread with the person you want to video call). At the top of the thread’s screen, tap the video button.

Make A Video Call From The WhatsApp Calls Screen

But what if you don’t have an existing message thread with the person you want to video call? That’s not a problem either. Of course, you could always just start a new message thread and then follow the steps above. Or, you could just jump right into making a new video call.

To do the latter, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp. Tap the Calls tab. On the Calls screen, tap the button in the corner of the screen that looks like a phone with a + by it. On the popup contact list that appears, scroll until you find the contact name of the person you want to call. Once you’ve found it, simply tap the video icon next to their name to start a video call with them.

The #1 Simplest Way To Make A WhatsApp Group Video Call

But what if you want to video chat with a group of people all at once? The good news is WhatsApp allows you to easily make group video calls too. Here’s the easiest way to start a group video call on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp. Tap on any existing group message thread (ideally, this will be the thread with the people you want to video call). At the top of the thread’s screen, tap the video button. On the next screen select all the people in the group that you want to be on the video call. BIG TIP: this doesn’t have to be everyone in the group. You can select only certain members of the group if you like. After you’ve selected which people you want to be on the video call, tap the video call button to begin.

Make A Group Video Call From The WhatsApp Calls Screen

But what if you don’t have an existing group thread with the people you want to video call? That’s not a problem with group calls either. Of course, you could always just start a new group thread and then follow the steps above. Or, you could just jump right into making a new group video call.

To do the latter, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp. Tap the Calls tab. On the Calls screen, tap the button in the corner of the screen that looks like a phone with a + by it. On the popup contact list that appears, scroll until you find the contact name of the people you want to call. Select all the contacts you want to be part of the group call. Once you’ve selected them, simply tap the video icon to start a video call with them.