Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL Specs CONFIRMED – Big Updates Too!

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL appear to be MASSIVE updates over the outgoing Pixel 5 – here’s a breakdown of the two phones’ specs

The Pixel 5 is a great phone. I’ve been using one since it first came out and so far it hasn’t missed a beat. The camera is excellent, the battery life is stellar. But it does lack some of that “flagship finesse” you get with phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Turns out Google is looking to address this with its next Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. To date, there have been quite a few leaks about the phones – leaks that detailed their new cameras, Google’s new custom silicon, and some novel design changes.

But today we’re getting our first proper look at what the specs for both phones will be like. And they look damn good on paper.

As a long-standing Pixel user, I am now officially pretty excited about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 XL Specs

Pixel 6 Specifications

Screen size: 6.4-inch

Display: AMOLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 4614mAh

Processor: Google

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

OS: Android 12

Pixel 6 XL Specifications

Screen size: 6.71-inch

Display: Plastic OLED

Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultra wide)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Google

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

OS: Android 12

What’s The Difference?

As you can see, both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 XL show a massive leap forwards with respect to overall specs and hardware – and, most likely, price as well.

Both phones are heavily updated compared to 2020’s Pixel 5. But if you want a true flagship Pixel phone, you’re going to have to go with the Pixel 6 XL – it has the best camera, the biggest battery, the most RAM, and the largest display.

The Pixel 6 is no slouch, though; it comes with a sizeable battery (4614mAh), 8GB of RAM, a dual-lens camera front by a 50MP wide lens sensor, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It does have a smaller display, however, at 6.4in – the XL model’s screen is 6.71in. You also get a significantly larger 5000mAh battery on the Pixel 6 XL too, as well as a 48MP telephoto lens alongside the same wide and ultra-wide lenses used on the smaller model.

The main event, however, will be Google’s custom Whitechapel CPU which is running inside both phones. How good will it be? Is it an SD888 rival? Could it catch Apple’s A14? As of right now, all bets are off – no one knows how this ploy by Google will play out.

Remember: it took Apple years to develop its A-Series platform to where it is now, so the idea of Google wading into the market with a CPU of equal potency is bonkers. Still, industry commentators expect Whitechapel to provide performance similar to Qualcomm’s 2019 CPU.

If that’s true, Google is certainly off to a good start with its own silicon.

How Much Will All This Cost?

The price of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, based on the specs above, will almost certainly increase. The hardware is massively updated, so a price increase over the Pixel 5 is all but certain. It’s just a question of by how much now…

Given the raw amount of new specs and updates inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, though, I think it is fairly safe to say that the Pixel 6 will start in and around $699 with the Pixel 6 XL starting at $899 or thereabouts.

Google has made a lot of friends with its Pixel 4a and its cheaper flagship Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL will be the phones that try to convince Google’s current legion of “value buyers” that, perhaps, a more expensive Pixel phone is worth a punt in 2021.

I know I’m interested. Roll on October!

