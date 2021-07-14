Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro: What’s The Difference?

The specs for both Google’s Pixel and its Pixel 6 Pro have leaked. But how do the two phones compare? Let’s find out…

Google’s Pixel phones for 2021 will be slightly different from what came before, both in how they’re branded and the type of specs they run.

First and foremost, the “flagship” model will not be called the Pixel 6 XL. Instead, Google will switch the branding to Pixel 6 Pro – just like Apple does with its flagship.

The phones will also be the first to run Google’s Whitechapel CPU as well. And that is very significant.

The second thing you need to know is that there will be a clear difference between the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro – and not just in their sizes. The Pro model will run dramatically improved specs, as you can see below.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Specs Compared

SPEC PIXEL 6 PIXEL 6 PRO Screen size 6.4-inch 6.71-inch Display AMOLED Plastic OLED Main Camera 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultrawide) 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera 8MP 12MP Battery 4614mAh 5000mAh Processor Whitechapel (Google) Whitechapel (Google) RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Operating System Android 12 Android 12 Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Specs (Rumored)

How They’re Different: An Analysis…

Leaked Pixel 6 Images

Cameras

Aside from the size differences, it is clear that the Pixel 6 Pro is clearly the better phone. It has a more advanced camera, thanks to its 48MP telephoto lens, whereas the Pixel 6 has just two lenses on its camera module.

Both phones use a new 50MP wide sensor as their main camera, however, so in this respect, they’re evenly tied. However, if you want or need a telephoto lens, the Pixel 6 Pro is going to be the one you want to go for.

Battery

The Pixel 6 Pro is a larger phone than the Pixel 6, so it stands to reason that it’d run a larger battery – and it does. This means, once again, from a performance perspective, the Pixel 6 Pro is going to have an edge over the Pixel 6.

However, after using the Pixel 5 for almost 12 months, I can attest to just how good Google is with optimizing for battery life. Even when 5G is running on the phone. The Pixel 5’s battery isn’t massive, but it delivers incredible performance.

This fact alone bodes well for the Pixel 6, but also makes me very curious about just how good the Pixel 6 Pro will be – it has a lather cell, so we could be looking at some of the best battery life ever seen on a Pixel phone.

Screen Size

The Pixel 6 will run a 6.4in AMOLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will rock a 6.71in OLED screen. Will that 0.3in make a difference? In most cases, no, but if you do want the largest screen possible, the Pro is obviously going to be the one to go for.

We don’t know much about resolutions or refresh rates just yet, but I’d assume the Pixel 6 Pro will run at a 120Hz refresh rate with the Pixel 6 likely pegged at 90Hz.

Either way, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with either phone’s screen. The Pixel 5’s display was great, and so too were the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G’s displays.

RAM

Usually, Google opts for similar internal specs on its Pixel phones. You usually get the same CPU and the same amount of RAM. This time around, however, the Pixel 6 Pro will ship with considerably more RAM than the base model.

The Pixel 6 will run 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro will run 12GB of RAM. Again, Google is clearly dividing these phones up – both in terms of spec and performance, and pricing – just as Samsung does with its Galaxy S21 range.

You also have an extra tier of storage for the Pixel 6 Pro, 512GB – a first for a Pixel phone.

Release Date & Price

The latest leaked information suggests the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get official in October with a release date following shortly thereafter. Both phones will ship with Android 12 and prices will likely range from $699 to $1099, with the top-tier Pro model being the most expensive.

And lastly, there are reports that Google is looking to start doing five years’ worth of Android updates for the Pixel 6 series of phones, meaning if you bought one in 2021, you’d get the next five installments of Android, taking you well inside 2026.

That would be sweet. Let’s hope Google does this, as its current three years’ worth of Android updates doesn’t quite cut the mustard.

