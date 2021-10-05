When Is The Pixel 6 Coming Out? Not Long To Wait Now…

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a release date very soon – here’s everything you need to know

Apple’s iPhone 13 might have been stealing all the headlines of late, and not always for the right reasons, but we do have some exciting things coming from Google later this month – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

And the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look to be two of the most exciting, innovative phones Google has ever released. Both handsets will feature massive updates to their design, Google’s new Tensor CPU, its first custom-made CPU for its own hardware, and updated cameras.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will run on Android 12 too, so with all of the above confirmed it is easy to see why a lot of Android users are getting excited about Google’s new phones for 2021 and 2022.

When Is The Pixel 6 Coming Out?

Nothing is official just yet with release dates, but the Pixel 6 is expected to get a launch on October 16 with a release date following towards the end of the month – October 28, according to leaks. That means, by the close of October you’ll be able to buy the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.

Unlike previous generations of Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be rather different too – the Pro model, just like Apple’s Pro and Pro Max models will cost more and feature significantly better internal components and hardware.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Specs – How They’ll Compare

According to leaks, the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual-lens rear camera with 50MP and 12MP lenses, an 8MP selfie cam, a 4614 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, will run a 6.71-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 12MP selfie cam, and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Pro model will also run a triple-lens camera – 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP – with 4x zoom.

With display resolutions, the Pixel 6 will use an FHD+ resolution, while the Pixel 6 Pro will run in QHD+ resolution. The Pro will also have a 120Hz panel, while the Pixel 6 will run a 90Hz screen.

Will Google’s Tensor CPU Be Powerful Enough?

Because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will run Google’s new Tensor CPU, plenty of potential users are worried about performance. Will Google’s first custom silicon be as powerful as the latest Snapdragon 888?

Word on the street suggests it will not; Google’s Tensor CPU performance is said to be somewhere between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and its newer, but still not its most powerful SD870. And that’s fine for a first attempt.

Also, even if Google’s new Tensor chip lacks the power of Qualcomm’s latest silicon or Apple’s new A15 CPU, it’ll still be more potent than the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765G CPU. This makes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro an interesting option – even for those using last year’s Pixel 5.

And given the shortcomings of the Pixel 5’s CPU, I can see plenty of current Pixel 5 users making the switch. I know I’m tempted.

Richard Goodwin