Will The Pixel 6 Have 5G? Yes – And It’ll Be VERY Fast…

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a launch date in October. Both phones will run Google’s new Tensor CPU. But will they have 5G? Let’s find out…

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first phones to run on Google’s new custom CPU, Tensor. Prior to its official outing, the Tensor chipset was dubbed Whitechapel. And with just days to go before the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there are plenty of questions about how Google’s new custom silicon will work in practice?

Tensor is all about AI – AI for photos and editing, AI for text-to-speech, AI for pretty much every conceivable aspect of how the Pixel 6 functions. Google’s Tensor chip is all about bringing machine-learning even more into the foreground on its incoming Pixel 6 phones. This is a big deal and it is Google’s first real shot across Apple’s bow.

Apple has its own custom silicon, a chipset it has had massive success in recent years. The iPhone maker is now using the same CPU inside its MacBooks and iMacs as its iPhones. This kind of platform unification is huge. Microsoft failed to do it, despite multiple attempts. And now, with Tensor, it is Google’s turn.

Will The Pixel 6 Have 5G?

Because the Pixel 6 is NOT a laptop of a desktop PC, mobile data connectivity is massively important. The Pixel 6 will almost certainly run 5G, just like the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. But as of right now, details around how Google plans on integrating 5G into its Tensor chip are hazy at best.

The consensus online, based on leaks and information out of Google’s HQ, is that Google will use third-party designs for things like Tensor’s CPU, GPU, and, in the context of 5G, its modem. To be more specific, Google worked with Samsung to develop the Tensor chipset. This means Samsung will be manufacturing the chipset for Google.

Who Is Making The Tensor Chip?

As noted above, Google co-developed its Tensor chipset with Samsung. Sam Mobile reports that Google’s Tensor chip is actually based on an unreleased Exynos chipset. With respect to 5G, this means that Google’s Tensor chipset will almost certainly run on a similar modem to Samsung’s latest Exynos 2200. If that’s the case, Tensor will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G.

How fast is the Snapdragon X65 5G? Very freakin’ fast. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G was the first mobile modem to break the 10Gbps barrier, a result that was achieved back in July 2021 at MWC 2021. With real-world results, 10Gbps isn’t likely, just yet – but it should still be plenty fast enough compared to modern phones like the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry. We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access. Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated

What’s most important about the Snapdragon X65 5G, however, is that it is 30% more efficient than its previous iteration. This means you get faster internet connections and download speeds with less power drain. This is where modern Modem-RF solutions come into their own, and it is why all near flagships from here on out will use the technology.

The tight modem-RF integration and advanced modem-RF technologies will help OEMs deliver superior data speeds, coverage, call quality and support for all-day battery life in a sleek form factor to the consumer. With multi-gigabit 5G enabled by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, consumers will have access to fiber-like browsing speeds and low-latency, delivered wirelessly over 5G for the next generation of connected applications and experiences, including cloud- and edge-based computing, highly responsive multiplayer gaming, rich entertainment, immersive 360-degree video, and instant apps. Qualcomm

