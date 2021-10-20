What’s the best deal for the Pixel 6 in the UK? We take a look at all the latest pay monthly deals from O2, Three, Vodafone, ID Mobile, and more…

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official. Both phones feature impressive updates across the board, including a brand new design, a new CPU in the form of Google’s Tensor CPU, brand new camera modules, and much, much more besides.

Best Pixel 6 Deals

Three Mobile – From £27 Per Month Three’s Pixel 6 deal gets you unlimited data, calls, and texts for £27 per month for the first six months – it then goes up to £54 per month. Three also includes a free pair of Bose 700 headphones worth £349. GET THIS DEAL Save EE– From £47 Per Month EE’s Pixel 6 deals start from £47 a month (that gets you 10GB of data) and top out at £71 for its unlimited plans. EE also includes a free pair of Bose 700 headphones worth £349. GET THIS DEAL Save Vodafone – From £30 Per Month Vodafone’s Pixel 6 deal gets you 2GB of data per month for £30 a month. If you need more data – and you will trust me – Vodafone has plans for 10GB, 20GB, and Unlimited Data too. Vodafone also includes a free pair of Bose 700 headphones worth £349. GET THIS DEAL Save ID Mobile – From £31 Per Month ID Mobile’s Pixel 6 deal gets you 100GB of data, calls, and texts for £31 per month. ID Mobile, like all the other networks, also includes a free pair of Bose 700 headphones worth £349. GET THIS DEAL Save

Which is The Best Pixel 6 Deal?

If you’re network agnostic, meaning you don’t mind moving to a new network, the best Pixel 6 deal out of all the options listed above is ID Mobile’s plan.

ID Mobile’s plan includes a free pair of Bose 700 headphones, comes with 100GB of data, unlimited calls/texts, and it is the cheapest by a long shot at just £31.99.

Three Mobile’s deal is decent too; you get 50% off for the first six months, so you’ll pay £27 per month for unlimited calls and texts but this then goes up to £54 a month after six months which, of course, is quite a bit more expensive than ID Mobile’s deal.

EE, O2, and Vodafone’s deals are all very expensive by comparison and come with limited data on the cheaper plans. My advice? Avoid these networks. Go with either Three or ID Mobile. If you want the best and cheapest possible deal, ID Mobile’s plan is the best of the bunch right now.

– The Pixel 6 runs the same OLED display as the Pixel 5. It’s a 6.4in 90Hz AMOLED panel and while it lacks plenty of the Pro’s specs and fizziness, for the asking price ($599) this is still a very good display. It is more than equal to what you get on Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini. Battery – The Pixel 6 runs a 4614 mAh battery and, like the Pixel 6 Pro, it supports 30W wired charging and 21W wireless charging. Google does not include a charger with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though, so you’ll need to buy a 30W charger in order to tap into its fast-charge abilities.

– Google has heavily updated the camera module on the Pixel 6 compared to what we got on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 runs a dual-lens camera module that is made up of a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). It doesn’t have lazer auto-focus like the Pixel 6 Pro, and it lacks the telephoto lens too, but for a $599 phone this is a very decent upgrade over the Pixel 5’s camera module. Fingerprint Sensor – Google has finally killed off the physical fingerprint scanner on its Pixel 6 range of phones. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now use under-display fingerprint scanners. I don’t know how I feel about this; I really love the fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

– The Pixel 6 runs 8GB of RAM and is available in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro feature SD support or a headphone jack. Colors – The Pixel 6 is available in the following color options: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro Updates Display – The Pixel 6 Pro runs a 6.7in 120Hz 1440 x 3120 pixels display with HDR10+. The screen tech is LTPO AMOLED. This is the most advanced display Google has ever deployed on a Pixel phone. From its size to its refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro’s dwarfs the Pixel 5’s from 2020.

– The Pixel 6 Pro has a large display and it runs 5G, so it needs a large battery to keep everything running smoothly. Google has opted for a 4905mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro with 30W Fast-Charging. Although, to take advantage of the 30W fast charge, you’ll need to buy a separate charger; Google does not include a charger in the Pixel 6 box. Camera Tech – Google has massively updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a triple lens camera module that runs a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), a 48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). The camera supports 4x optical zoom, lazer auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation.

– Google’s new Tensor CPU is jam-packed with AI and machine learning algorithms to make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smarter than any other phone on the market. Tensor’s AI abilities extend to all areas of the phone, from live translation and voice typing, to its camera module for video and photo editing on the fly. Tensor even has things like Magic Eraser that removes unwanted things from images and video. CPU Performance – While Google’s Tensor CPU packs in plenty of special features and AI smarts, it likely won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Apple’s A15 CPU. This shouldn’t be seen as a deal-breaker, however. Google’s Pixel phones have always been underpowered compared to the competition. And Tensor’s AI abilities should more than make up for the shortfall in performance.

– Google has confirmed that it will be offering five years of Android support to everyone that buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. This means if you buy the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, you’ll get Android updates until 2026. That is the best you’ll get in the Android market and it is nearing Apple’s industry-standard support. Not too shabby. RAM & Memory – The Pixel 6 Pro runs 12GB of RAM and is available in the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

