The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official. But does the Pixel 6 come with a charger? Let’s find out…

There’s been plenty of leaks and, as it turned out, most of them were correct. Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are pretty major updates over what came before, adding in vastly improved cameras, more RAM, improved design language, and Google’s new Tensor CPU.

Google has kept the pricing aggressive, however, with the Pixel 6 starting at $599 and the flagship Pixel 6 Pro starting at $899 for the 128GB model. This pricing undercuts both Apple and Samsung’s current flagship and is a smart move by Google.

Does The Pixel 6 Come With A Charger?

Like Apple and Samsung, Google has opted NOT to include a charger with both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. All you get in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. If you do not have a charger in your home, you will have to buy a third-party one.

Why didn’t Google include a charger in the Pixel 6 box? Apple started the whole not-including-a-charger-in-the-box thing with the release of the iPhone 12. The move irked plenty of people but the fact of the matter is simple: by not including a charger, Apple saved hundreds of millions of tons of precious metals.

This is a huge deal for the environment. It means less mining, less burning stuff, and less transporting materials. Mostly, though, it means less waste. Anyone that has used a smartphone – that means billions of people – have one or more chargers laying around their home. With this in mind, there is very little reason to include one in the box of new phones.

What’s In The Pixel 6 Box?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ship with a few accessories. You get a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, USB-A-to-USB-C adapter, an instruction booklet, and a SIM ejector tool. There are NO earbuds included, either. But, again, that’s pretty much par for the course these days.

Apple, Google, and Samsung ALL make expensive wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones. They would prefer that you buy these over using a pair of inexpensive headphones included in the box with the phone.

From a business perspective, this makes a ton of sense. If you don’t have headphones and you use an iPhone 13, chances are you’ll buy a pair of AirPods. If you use a Samsung phone, you’ll likely gravitate towards a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

Google has its Pixel Buds too, and these accessories are a big revenue stream for Apple, Samsung, and Google. For this reason, it is easy to see why there has been an organized effort to remove headphones from the boxes of new phones.

And if you do need a charger, I’d advise you to check out Spigen’s 30W charger which will take full advantage of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s 30W fast charging.

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: All The Updates Pixel 6 Updates Display – The Pixel 6 runs the same OLED display as the Pixel 5. It’s a 6.4in 90Hz AMOLED panel and while it lacks plenty of the Pro’s specs and fizziness, for the asking price ($599) this is still a very good display. It is more than equal to what you get on Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

The Pixel 6 runs the same OLED display as the Pixel 5. It’s a 6.4in 90Hz AMOLED panel and while it lacks plenty of the Pro’s specs and fizziness, for the asking price ($599) this is still a very good display. It is more than equal to what you get on Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini. Battery – The Pixel 6 runs a 4614 mAh battery and, like the Pixel 6 Pro, it supports 30W wired charging and 21W wireless charging. Google does not include a charger with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though, so you’ll need to buy a 30W charger in order to tap into its fast-charge abilities.

The Pixel 6 runs a 4614 mAh battery and, like the Pixel 6 Pro, it supports 30W wired charging and 21W wireless charging. with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though, so you’ll need to buy a 30W charger in order to tap into its fast-charge abilities. Camera – Google has heavily updated the camera module on the Pixel 6 compared to what we got on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 runs a dual-lens camera module that is made up of a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). It doesn’t have lazer auto-focus like the Pixel 6 Pro, and it lacks the telephoto lens too, but for a $599 phone this is a very decent upgrade over the Pixel 5’s camera module.

Google has heavily updated the camera module on the Pixel 6 compared to what we got on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 runs a dual-lens camera module that is made up of a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). It doesn’t have lazer auto-focus like the Pixel 6 Pro, and it lacks the telephoto lens too, but for a $599 phone this is a very decent upgrade over the Pixel 5’s camera module. Fingerprint Sensor – Google has finally killed off the physical fingerprint scanner on its Pixel 6 range of phones. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now use under-display fingerprint scanners. I don’t know how I feel about this; I really love the fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Google has finally killed off the physical fingerprint scanner on its Pixel 6 range of phones. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now use under-display fingerprint scanners. I don’t know how I feel about this; I really love the fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. RAM – The Pixel 6 runs 8GB of RAM and is available in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro feature SD support or a headphone jack.

The Pixel 6 runs 8GB of RAM and is available in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro feature SD support or a headphone jack. Colors – The Pixel 6 is available in the following color options: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro Updates Display – The Pixel 6 Pro runs a 6.7in 120Hz 1440 x 3120 pixels display with HDR10+. The screen tech is LTPO AMOLED. This is the most advanced display Google has ever deployed on a Pixel phone. From its size to its refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro’s dwarfs the Pixel 5’s from 2020.

The Pixel 6 Pro runs a 6.7in 120Hz 1440 x 3120 pixels display with HDR10+. The screen tech is LTPO AMOLED. This is the most advanced display Google has ever deployed on a Pixel phone. From its size to its refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro’s dwarfs the Pixel 5’s from 2020. Battery – The Pixel 6 Pro has a large display and it runs 5G, so it needs a large battery to keep everything running smoothly. Google has opted for a 4905mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro with 30W Fast-Charging. Although, to take advantage of the 30W fast charge, you’ll need to buy a separate charger; Google does not include a charger in the Pixel 6 box.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a large display and it runs 5G, so it needs a large battery to keep everything running smoothly. Google has opted for a 4905mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro with 30W Fast-Charging. Although, to take advantage of the 30W fast charge, you’ll need to buy a separate charger; Google does not include a charger in the Pixel 6 box. Camera Tech – Google has massively updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a triple lens camera module that runs a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), a 48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). The camera supports 4x optical zoom, lazer auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation.

Google has massively updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a triple lens camera module that runs a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), a 48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). The camera supports 4x optical zoom, lazer auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation. Google Tensor – Google’s new Tensor CPU is jam-packed with AI and machine learning algorithms to make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smarter than any other phone on the market. Tensor’s AI abilities extend to all areas of the phone, from live translation and voice typing, to its camera module for video and photo editing on the fly. Tensor even has things like Magic Eraser that removes unwanted things from images and video.

Google’s new Tensor CPU is jam-packed with AI and machine learning algorithms to make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smarter than any other phone on the market. Tensor’s AI abilities extend to all areas of the phone, from live translation and voice typing, to its camera module for video and photo editing on the fly. Tensor even has things like Magic Eraser that removes unwanted things from images and video. CPU Performance – While Google’s Tensor CPU packs in plenty of special features and AI smarts, it likely won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Apple’s A15 CPU. This shouldn’t be seen as a deal-breaker, however. Google’s Pixel phones have always been underpowered compared to the competition. And Tensor’s AI abilities should more than make up for the shortfall in performance.

While Google’s Tensor CPU packs in plenty of special features and AI smarts, it likely won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Apple’s A15 CPU. This shouldn’t be seen as a deal-breaker, however. Google’s Pixel phones have always been underpowered compared to the competition. And Tensor’s AI abilities should more than make up for the shortfall in performance. Android Updates – Google has confirmed that it will be offering five years of Android support to everyone that buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. This means if you buy the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, you’ll get Android updates until 2026. That is the best you’ll get in the Android market and it is nearing Apple’s industry-standard support. Not too shabby.

Google has confirmed that it will be offering five years of Android support to everyone that buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. This means if you buy the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, you’ll get Android updates until 2026. That is the best you’ll get in the Android market and it is nearing Apple’s industry-standard support. Not too shabby. RAM & Memory – The Pixel 6 Pro runs 12GB of RAM and is available in the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The and is available in the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Colors – The Pixel 6 Pro is available in the following color options: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black

