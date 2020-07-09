OnePlus is running a new promotion in Europe, whereby any customers that buy the OnePlus or OnePlus 8 Pro will get a free pair of Bullet Wireless Z Earphones!

The offer is running from today (July 9) until July 23, so if you want to get in on the action you’ll have to act fast. You can check out all the regions where the deal is running below:

Bullet Wireless Z Earphones – Any Good?

OnePlus’ Bullet Wireless Z Earphones are true-wireless headphones, although unlike Apple’s AirPods they are connected together via a cable. The cable, when the headphones are worn, goes around the back of your neck, ensuring should one earbud fall out, you don’t lose it.

Save

This makes the Bullet Wireless Z Earphones a great choice for anyone doing intensive exercise – things like running, jumping rope, and cycling. I have tried a ton of earbuds over the years and, generally speaking, the in-ear only ones do tend to have a habit of slipping out my ears once things start getting sweaty.

On top of this, the Bullet Wireless Z Earphones feature OnePlus’ Warp Charge, so a quick 10-minute charge will deliver up to 10 hours of playback. Fully charged, OnePlus claims the Bullet Wireless Z Earphones will last 20 hours between charges.

The earbuds use the same USB Type C charger as your OnePlus phone; there is no charging case or box. Comparatively, Apple’s AirPods Pro, which costs £249, will only do around 12 hours of playback before requiring a top-up – and Apple’s AirPods (even the Pro models do not support fast charging).

Here’s a breakdown of the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z Earphones specs:

Style: In-ear audio

Weight: 28g

Battery life: Up to 20 hours; 10 minutes charge for 10 hours of audio

Battery charge method: USB Type-C

Controls: Magnetic control

Button: Quick Switch, volume, skip tracks, phone calls, voice assistant

Sweat and water-resistant: IP55

If you don’t need a new phone but are after a decent, relatively inexpensive pair of wireless headphones, the Bullet Wireless Z Earphones can be had via the OnePlus Store for less than fifty quid – or about 75% less than Apple’s AirPods Pro!