PS5 Reviews: The Best Console. Period?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/14/22 •  12 min read
The PS5 has been marred by supply issues since its release, but now that the console is available to buy is it the best option on the market? Let’s take a look at a cross-section of PS5 reviews to find out…

The PS5 isn’t just a more powerful version of the PS4 Pro. Sony has completely reinvented the console, changing nearly every aspect and component of the system – from its outer casing to its software. As complete overhauls go, the PS5 is about as extreme as it gets. And that is always risky. But it would appear that Sony’s vision was both timely and extraordinarily well executed.

But it didn’t stop with the console itself; no, Sony also took a more traditional approach to launching the console itself too. It ensured there were plenty of exclusive games available at launch. It then worked with game companies to ensure a steady stream of exclusive games for its first couple of years on sale – this has helped keep the PS5 in the headlines, at the front and center of gamers’ minds.

Of course, the entire platform has been marred by the fact that millions of potential users could not actually buy one when it was released. The global chip shortage made getting a PS5 for the vast majority of people next to impossible. And this saga lasted for a very long time, a painfully long time – both for Sony’s bottom line and gamers eager to try the new console. Mercifully, things have now improved and the PS5 is easier to find in-store and online.

But is the PS5 worth buying? Is it future-proofed? Are the games that much better than what you got on the PS4 Pro? In order to answer these questions, we first need to take a look at what makes the PS5 so powerful – its specs and hardware – and then we’ll take a look at a cross-section of reviews in a bid to build a clearer picture of its positives and negatives. After this, we’ll analyze what we’re established and be in a better position to answer the question: is the PS5 worth buying?

PS5 Specs & Hardware

  • Price: $499 (standard), $399 (Digital Edition)
  • CPU: 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2
  • GPU: 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU
  • RAM: 16GB GDDR6
  • Storage: Custom 825GB SSD
  • Expansion: NVMe M.2 SSD slot
  • Disc drive: 4K Blu-ray player
  • Size: 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches
  • Weight: 9.9 pounds

PS5 Hardware – CPU, GPU, I/O & Connectivity

On top of all the above specs, you have things like WiFi 6 built-in, larger fans and inlets for better heat management, a plethora of USB slots – both micro and Type C – as well as HDMI slots and an ethernet port for mainlining an internet connection into the PS5. Conversely, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X only supports WiFi 5. Again, Sony has been thinking about the long game here and when you look at the system in a macro way, this approach really starts to pay dividends.

With storage, you have a beefy 825GB SSD – of which 667.2GB is available – for storing all your games and media files. There is support for external SSD/HDD drives but only for PS4 games (which is odd). You also have the potential to upgrade the internal SSD via its M.2 SSDs too, this was added in September 2021, after not being available at first. And it is a useful addition too because PS5 games are bloody massive, so you’ll rip through 800GB of storage in no time whatsoever. Beyond this, what really makes the PS5 so special – and so very, very powerful – is its GPU and CPU.

I think the PS5 has a slight edge over the Xbox Series X. Sony has really improved the PS5 controller, the PS5’s software is now more useful and engaging than ever, it looks and functions so much better than it did on the PS4, and Sony has a considerable amount more exclusive games available for its platform.

The PS5’s GPU was custom built by AMD and has an RDNA 2-based GPU that delivers up to 10.28 teraflops of power using variable frequencies of up to 2.23GHz. All of this means the PS5 can create next-generation graphics using things like ray tracing and significantly higher resolutions which, when combined, is what makes PS5 games look so damn good compared to PS4 and PS4 Pro titles.

The PS5’s CPU is an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU that supports variable frequencies up to 3.5GHz. All this means is that the CPU can down-regulate its power when it doesn’t require “full beans” to run a game or an application which, in turn, makes it a more power-efficient system. Sony also included 16GB of GDDR6 RAM inside the PS5 so as to ensure buttery smooth performance inside the PS5’s settings and menus and also its games. Combine ALL of these things and you’re looking at one of the most powerful consoles ever envisaged.

That’s a quick overview of what’s new, specs and hardware-wise, inside the PS5. But to get a better idea about just how good the PS5 actually is, let’s now look at a cross-section of PS5 reviews to see what other reviewers made of the console. After we’ve been through the PS5 reviews, we’ll do a recap session at the end where I’ll go over all the PS5’s PROS and CONS in order to find out whether or not the PS5 is worth buying over, say, an Xbox Series X console or a Nintendo Switch.

PS5 Reviews

90

GamesRadar

The PS5 is already doing everything right. By gambling on a complete redesign of its hardware, controller, and key UI features, PlayStation has unlocked the next generation of gaming. While the improved graphics and framerates are clearly a boon – and something we’ll no doubt see evolves over the coming years – it’s the improvements to gaming immersion that really define the generational leap.

Wave goodbye to loading screens, and say hello to having more insight into your games at the touch of a button. There are quality-of-life improvements aplenty here, all wrapped up in a console that looks and feels like the future – even if not everyone will love the console design itself.

PlayStation’s push for a more traditional console launch than Microsoft’s approach has also paid off entirely. Having games that you can point at as clear launch titles is of huge benefit to showcasing what PS5 can do. This is just the beginning – and I’m already impressed.

90

Tom’s Guide

The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before.

However, there are a few reasons to wait before hitting that buy button — if you can even find Sony’s new console, that is. The PS5’s launch lineup contains very few must-have exclusives, as PS4 owners can still enjoy major releases such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The console’s massive size may also be a concern for those with limited space, and the DualSense controller itself could be a little big for folks with smaller hands.

As with most console launches, the PS5 is only going to get better over time with new exclusive games and features for those who choose to wait. It’s also worth considering Microsoft’s $499 Xbox Series X, which offers slightly more power and works with four generations of Xbox games. But if you manage to pick a PS5 up now, know that you’ll be treated to a true next-gen experience complete with advanced haptics, beautiful graphics and almost zero friction between you and the games you want to play.

100

T3

This is a system that comes with a proper next-gen hardware suite that boasts a genuine state-of-the-art NVMe SSD, a new DualSense controller that delivers the best haptic feedback of any controller ever made, and a stylish console design that, for me at least, turns the head in a great way.

Sony has always been great at capturing the core feeling of being a gamer with its hardware I think, and the PS5 communicates this; that sense of belonging and immersion in an exciting world where you are always mere moments away from jumping into another wondrous virtual world.

Yes, the Xbox Series X is, on paper, a stronger system and as I’ve made clear in our review, a superb choice for a next-gen gaming console. However, console generation wins aren’t decided on paper – they’re decided with real-world performance and, even more importantly, the gaming ecosystem itself.

The PS5 also, while certainly not blowing anyone away with its launch offering, does also have a few more exclusive new titles it is launching with, including the showpiece cross-gen PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. At launch, I feel this gives the Sony system the edge in terms of software.

100

Expert Reviews

The anticipation surrounding Sony’s next-gen console is so great that my impressions of the machine itself will always be drowned out a bit. It’s fortunate, then, that the PS5 is Sony’s best console to date. Effortlessly fast and unexpectedly innovative, the PS5 is more than capable of shouldering the burden of expectation it has been handed by those who have preordered it in their droves.

Sure, it’s let down a little by a few niggling flaws that might make the fussiest of you consider purchasing the uber-powerful Xbox Series X instead. To the vast majority of console gamers, however, the PS5 will utterly blitz past any expectations or preconceptions. It really is that good.

100

Pocket Lint

The first thing worthy of note is that, thanks to the custom SSD, games stored on it have mind-bogglingly short load time. For example, one of our favourites, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, goes from in-game menu screen to open world action in literally seconds. It fades to black and almost as quickly back out to the actual game. We will never get tired of this.

Many games also make great use of the console’s ray tracing abilities, which more accurately realises light within scenes and presents reflections, lens flare, and all the other graphical wizardry previously only available to PC gamers.

It is clear though that developers are still learning how to optimise their games for the machine, at least when it comes to picture performance. The PS5 is capable of 2160p and 60fps natively, fed to a compatible 4K HDR TV, but few offer its entire feature set in the same graphics modes. They might have a 4K resolution, with ray tracing, enhanced lighting and additional visual effects, but only at 30fps. Or drop the ray tracing, and so forth, to reach a stable 60fps.

It’s clear that the PS5 isn’t as capable as a high-end gaming PC, so there are compromises. However, these are still early days and if you consider the differences between early PS4 games and something like The Last of Us Part 2, you’ll know just how far things can improve over time.

100

Trusted Reviews

Sony has crafted a triumphant machine with the PS5, and I’d find it hard to return to previous generations after experiencing the speed provided by its SSD technology. Diving into new and existing games is a breeze, putting player convenience at the forefront of the entire experience.

The PS5 already has a stellar selection of exclusives with the likes of Demon’s Souls, Astro’s Playroom and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. This roster will only grow with the addition of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West and Final Fantasy 16 in the months and years to come. When it comes to exclusives, Sony just can’t be beat.

The PS5’s new controller is arguably its most defining feature. The DualSense is a stunning piece of technology, with haptic feedback technology establishing a new level of immersion in games like Astro’s Playroom and Miles Morales. Even without this, the peripheral feels and looks great, far surpassing all that came before it.

Is The PS5 Worth It?

Whichever way you slice it, if you want the best possible gaming experience in 2022 and beyond on a console, you HAVE to be looking at the PS5. Or the Xbox Series X. Right now, these are the only two games in town when it comes to future-proofed, next-generation console gaming. Both are incredibly powerful, both support 8K gaming, and both have a wide and ever-growing selection of titles, as well as novel ways of delivering them.

But for me, I think the PS5 has a slight edge over the Xbox Series X. Sony has really improved the PS5 controller, the PS5’s software is now more useful and engaging than ever, it looks and functions so much better than it did on the PS4, and Sony has a considerable amount more exclusive games available for its platform. This isn’t to say the Xbox is inferior in any way, it isn’t. But from a purely fun perspective, right now, I think gamers will get more out of the PS5 than the Xbox Series X.

Aside from the way they look, the Xbox Series X and PS5 are very similar on the inside. They run markedly similar hardware and specs, with the odd difference here and there. Microsoft has introduced some massive, super-useful changes to how Xbox works and these will impress all who encounter them. But for most people, the thing that is going to be most important is access to exclusive games, and in this context, Sony is currently winning, so right now we’d say get the PS5 over the Xbox Series X.

