My “ALL-TIME” Favorite iPhone 8 Wireless Chargers (ALL BUDGETS)

It took a while to happen, but Apple finally brought wireless charging to its iPhones with the release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. And right now, these are my three favorite iPhone 8 wireless chargers

If you’re using an iPhone 8 – or an iPhone 8 Plus – you can take advantage of wireless charging. Apple introduced wireless charging for the first time aboard the iPhone 8 range and it has stayed put ever since, featuring aboard the iPhone X, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 range.

As someone that has owned both the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, and gets sent A LOT of wireless charging platforms to test out, I have, through much trial and error, managed to whittle down a comprehensive list of the best wireless chargers for the iPhone 8. As I said, I’ve used and tested a ton of these but the three mentioned below are the ones I liked most.

I’ve also included three options across three distinct price-points, so if you’re on a budget, you still have good options when it comes to iPhone 8 wireless chargers. Right! Let’s do this…

#1) Morphie 3-in-1 Charging Pad (High-End Option)

Apple was working on its own charging mat (it was called AirPower), but that has now gone the way of the dodo. Fortunately, it doesn’t really matter because you have this awesome 3-in-1 charger from Morphie. And, yes, as the name suggests it will charge your iPhone, your AirPods, and your Apple Watch. All at once!

You do have to use the designated sections on the charging mat for each device; the iPhone goes on the right, the AirPods and Apple Watch on the left. The charging slots/positions for each device are simple enough to figure out, so don’t worry about that. For me, this is the #1 wireless charger for anyone that owns all three of these Apple products.

Yes, it’s kinda pricey ($139.95 via Amazon), but for that money, you’re getting a solidly built piece of kit that not only looks great and will fit anywhere, but true wireless charging for three Apple products at once – most wireless chargers do not do this (even ones that have slots of three or more devices)

The Morphie 3-in-1 Charging Pad is also simple to use. Plug it in via its proprietary plug, place your iPhone on the charging mat, your Apple Watch onto the magnetic charging stand, and you AirPods onto the little divot. Once you’ve done this, turn on the Morphie 3-in-1 Charging Pad and get charging. And because the Morphie 3-in-1 Charging Pad is pretty small, you can use it anywhere in your home. I like to have mine on my bedside table.

#2) Morphie Charge Stream Pad+ (The Mid-Range Option)

In at number two, we have the Morphie Charge Stream Pad+. Why another Morphie? Simple: Morphie makes really great wireless chargers. And for $44.99, the Morphie Charge Stream Pad+ is perhaps the best straight-up wireless charger pad for iPhone you can buy right now.

The Morphie Charge Stream Pad+ is designed for use with phones. Although you can use Android phones on it too – and these will Fast Charge at 10W, the highest output that the Morphie Charge Stream Pad+ can manage. If you’re using an iPhone, it’s limited to 7.5W sadly (and this is all down to Apple, so don’t blame Morphie).

The pad itself is reasonably large. You can pretty much plonk your iPhone anywhere you like on it and charging will commence. The body quality, as you’d expect from Morphie, is also top-notch. The rubberized finish ensures that your iPhone, once placed on the charging element, stays put and won’t slip around or fall off.

Available in white or black, the Morphie Charge Stream Pad+ is perhaps the simplest and most effectively wireless charger for the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11) on this list. It’s inexpensive ($44.95 via Amazon), it looks great, it charges fast, and it is supremely simple to set up – just plug it in and you’re away.

#3) Moshi Otto Q (The Budget-Friendly Option)

Inspired by “Danish furniture”, the Moshi Otto Q rounds out my top three recommendations for the best wireless chargers for the iPhone 8 in style. It’s designed to look like furniture, you see, and this means you can have the Moshi Otto Q anywhere in your home without it ruining your carefully planned aesthetics.

Like the Stream Pad+, the Moshi Otto Q is designed for use with phones – and, yes, it will support compatible Android phones. The base is covered in an attractive grey fabric that makes it look totally different for every other option on this list. Supporting either 10W or 7.5W fast charge, the Moshi Otto Q will charge your phone in record time compared to the first run of wireless charging mats that hit the market a few years back.

On top of this, the Moshi Otto Q uses a USB Type C connection (and Moshi includes a USB Type C to Type A converter in the box). Bizarrely, it doesn’t include a power adapter, so you’ll either have to use one of your own – most people have a couple knocking around their homes – or buy a new one. Why did Moshi do this? To keep the price down, most likely. It’s not a deal-breaker by any means but it is definitely something to keep in mind.

The Moshi Otto Q is the cheapest option on this list. It’s also one of the best looking too, so if you’re after picking up a cheap(ish) wireless charger for your bedside table or living room, the Moshi Otto Q could well be the best option for you. It looks great, it charges fast, it’s relatively cheap, and it is super simple to set up.

Wireless Charging Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you’re new to the concept of wireless charging, where have you been for the last several years? Fear not, though, below are some of the most commonly asked questions about wireless charging answered in simple, plain English – so by the end of this you’ll know exactly what wireless charging is and how it works

How Does Wireless Charging Work?

Wireless chargers (like the ones listed above) use electromagnetic induction to transfer power from the charger to the phone. This is different from traditional charging methods like cables, which rely on wired connections to transfer power from point A (mains connected socket) to point B (your phone).

The upshot of traditional wired chargers is that they’re currently faster – by quite a margin (around 70% faster from 0% to 100%). So why do people use wireless chargers then? The #1 reason is that they’re convenient; you don’t need any cables or fuss, just pop your phone on and it’ll start charging. This makes wireless chargers great for mid-day top-ups or prolonged charging through the course of a night.

Is Wireless Charging Faster Than A Cable?

No, wired charging is much faster than wireless charging. For instance, you could charge a phone from 0% to 100% in around 60 minutes with a non-Fast-Charge wired charger. With a wireless charger, it would take around 2.5 to 3 hours. And that is quite a difference.

Can You Use A Wireless Charger With A Case On Your Phone?

Yes, you can. All of the wireless chargers listed above will let you charge your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus with a case on. Not all chargers do, however, so it is important to check this first before buying. Personally, I hate removing my case to charge my iPhone, so having the ability to wireless charge with a case was one of the #1 factors I considered when putting together this list.

Does My iPhone Have Qi Wireless Charging?

The following iPhones have full wireless charging support:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 12 and future iPhone releases will all feature Qi wireless charging as well.