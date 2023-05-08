How To Fix Your AirPods When Only One Is Working (2023 Guide)

Have one AirPod that isn’t connecting? Here’s how to fix that problem so both AirPods connect again.

The AirPods are the best wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. Not only is their sound quality superb (for earbuds), but connecting them with your Apple device is super easy. However, there are rare times when you may find that one AirPod has dropped its connection to your iPhone, while the other one continues to work.

Yes, this is annoying. But the good thing is it’s easy to fix and we’ll show you how in this guide…

Why Does Only One AirPod Connect Sometimes?

No matter if you have the original AirPods, the second-generation model, the third-generation model, or either the first- or second-generation AirPods Pro, you may find that sometimes only one of them connects to your iPhone when you put them both in your ears.

Other times, you may find that both connect at first, but then one happens to lose its connection, while the other one continues working as normal. In either scenario, this is a frustrating experience.

But why does this happen? The frustrating answer is there is no firm reason for it. It may be that one of the AirPods loses its connection due to interferences from other wireless devices or radiowaves. In rarer circumstances, it could be that one of the AirPods is faulty – although this is usually not the case.

The good news is that if one of your AirPods fails to connect, or disconnects after both connected, there is usually a very easy fix for this problem. We’ll outline the fix below.

How To Fix Your AirPods When Only One Is Working

The easiest way to fix the problem of just one AirPod working is to simply unpair and then re-pair both AirPods with your iPhone. Keep in mind these instructions are for iOS 16, but the steps should be nearly identical for other versions of iOS released recently. Here’s how:

1. Launch the Settings app in iOS.

2. Tap Bluetooth.

3. On the Bluetooth page, tap the (i) next to your AirPods in the list of Bluetooth devices.

4. On the AirPods screen, tap “Forget This Device”.

5. Now put your AirPods back in their charging case and wait 30 seconds.

6. Now open the charging case lid.

7. Flip the charging case over and press and hold the physical button located on the back of it. You’ll want to hold the button for at least 15 seconds.

8. After 15 seconds you’ll find the charging case light goes from flashing white to flashing amber. Once you see the amber light, close the charging case lid. 9. Now with your iPhone nearby, open the charging case lid and you should see the AirPods connection notification displayed on your iPhone’s screen.

10. Press the Connect button and your AirPods will re-pair with your iPhone.

After these steps both your AirPods should now connect to your iPhone again.

What To Do If The Problem Keeps Happening

While going through the steps above usually permanently resolved the problem of one AirPod not connecting, in rare cases the problem may persist. If that’s the case you should contact Apple support so they can troubleshoot the problem for you.

Like any other gadget, sometimes a single AirPod can just be defective and if it is, Apple support will likely be able to tell. It’s also a good time for a reminder to keep your AirPods safe. Though an AirPod is tiny, if it falls the delicate internal components can become damaged. This is why it’s always best to keep your AirPods safely in their charging case when you are not wearing them.