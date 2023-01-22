How To Turn Off AirPods Pro 2 Case Sounds: The QUICK Way

Do the AirPods Pro 2 case sounds annoy you? Hears how to turn off the charging sound effect.

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best in-ear headphones to date. Apple hit it out of the park with the new AirPods Pro it released in 2022. The original AirPods Pro was released in 2019, so the wait for a successor was long, but with improved noise cancelation, Adaptive Transparency, and superior battery life, the AirPods Pro 2 is nothing short of fantastic.

But it wasn’t just the AirPods Pro that got updated in the 2022 release. Their charging case did as well. The case now features 30 hours of battery life to recharge your AirPods Pro 2 with, a lanyard hole so you can attach lanyards to the case for better safekeeping, a U1 chip sot the case can be tracked down via Find My, and a built-in speaker that allows the case to emit an audible sound when you are tracking it down with Find My.

The AirPods Pro 2 and its case were one of the hardware highlights of Apple’s 2022 launches. And people especially loved the case’s addition of a speaker that emits a loud, audible sound that lets you track it down when lost. The case also emits a loud sound when you place it on a MagSafe charger or plug in a Lightning cable. This sound is so the user knows the case is now changing successfully.

But what if you want to disable the AirPods Pro 2’s case’s charging sound? Here’s what you need to know…

AirPods Pro 2 Case Sounds: Can You Turn Them Off?

So can you turn off the AirPods Pro 2 case sounds? Yes and no.

As of iOS 16.2, Apple gives users the ability to turn off the AirPods Pro 2 case charging sound, but users cannot turn off the sound that is emitted when the case is being tracked down using the Find My app.

The reason for this is that if your AirPods Pro 2 case is lost you want as many tells as possible that reveal where the case may be. If you could disable the AirPods Pro 2 case Find My sound, it would be much harder to find the case if lost.

But the AirPods Pro 2 case charging sound is different. Apple allows users to disable this. As for why a user might want to disable this, they simply may not want to hear the sound every time they place the AirPods Pro 2 case on a MagSafe charger or Qui charging mat.

AirPods Pro 2 Case Sounds: How To Turn Them Off

So what do you do if you want to turn off the AirPods Pro 2 case charging sound? Apple makes it pretty easy. Here’s what you need to do…

Make sure your AirPods Pro 2 case has some battery power and is near your iPhone. Now open the lid of the case so your iPhone can detect the AirPods Pro 2 case. Next, open the Settings app on iPhone. Tap [Your Name] AirPods Pro. It’s a setting that will appear under the Apple ID account at the top of the Settings app. On the AirPods Pro screen, scroll down until you see the “Enable Charging Case Sounds” toggle. Now tap it so it toggles to OFF (white).

And that’s it, your AirPods Pro 2 case will no longer make a noise when you set it on a charging pad or plug it into a Lightning charger.

The good news about this setting is that you can change it back any time you like. So if you decide you DO want to hear the changing sound again, just follow the steps above but toggle the “Enable Charging Case Sounds” switch to ON (green).

