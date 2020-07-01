How To Change Your Location on Tinder – The #1 Simplest Method

This is the #1 simplest way to change your Tinder location (without signing up for Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold)…

If you’re going to the US anytime soon, or any other country for that matter, and you want to line up some dates, having the ability to change your Tinder location is a must. But how is this done?

First thing’s first: you’ll need to be able to alter your phone’s GPS data. This is tricky on iPhone, but it is simple enough on Android – all you need is an app like Fake GPS Location (it’s available via Google Play).

Once you have this, you’ll need a VPN too.

Why?

Because with a VPN, your connection will be 100% secure and anonymous. When you messing around with GPS settings and accessing content outside your country, a VPN is a must – it will keep your phone’s location data and internal data secure.

Scammers Love Tinder For Spreading Malware & Phishing Scams

Tinder is also a hotbed for scammers and hackers. You’ve heard about catfishing, of course, but did you know that scammers and hackers use Tinder to distribute malware and phishing scams. These are not good. You do not want your phone affected by this kind of malicious software.

This is the #1 reason to use a VPN when accessing Tinder, both at home and when you’re aboard – or when you want to access Tinder outside your native country.

The simplest and easiest way to do this is to use a VPN – one like SurfShark, it’s our #1 most recommended VPN for 2020. With a VPN installed on your phone, your data and personal location, as well as your identity, are completely protected.

A VPN combined with the Fake GPS app is the best way to use and access Tinder in different regions. It’ll keep you safe, protecting you from all threats without affecting the performance of your phone. This is why free VPNs are NOT advisable; they’re slow and many free VPN providers sell your data on to third parties for profit.

Example: Say you’re going to New York on business. You’re going to be there for several days and you have no contacts in the city. No one likes exploring a city on their own, so you can use Tinder to set up some dates for when you arrive. And the only way to do this, without paying for a premium Tinder membership, is to use Fake GPS Location. Without this, Tinder will lock you to your current location (in this example, the UK).

How To Change Your Location on Tinder

If you’re using the basic Tinder, your location will be locked to one location. In order to access other locations (or countries), you’ll need to upgrade to Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold. This will cost you $9.99 for Tinder Plus and even more for Tinder Gold.

Conversely, a VPN like SurfShark will cost you less than half that – or, if you go for a 12-month package, you can get it for less than $2 per month. If you’re new to VPNs and you just want to try it out, I’d go for the 1-month trial; this will get you up and running for a month for less than $10.

And Fake GPS Location is completely free. With this in mind, why would anyone pay for Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold, when you can get the same level of access by installing two apps that’ll cost you hardly anything per month.

And if you have any issues getting the Tinder app to play ball, one simple workaround is to use the Tinder mobile website instead – this should ensure everything works seamlessly.

Tinder & VPN – Other Benefits

Tinder is a massive time-killer. For this reason, many companies around the world have blocked access to Tinder. If you work in an office and your IT Department has blocked access to certain sites, like Tinder and Facebook, the only way to get around with, while staying on the network, is with a VPN.

Using a VPN will bypass the restrictions on your office’s WiFi network, giving you unrestricted access to whatever you want – including sites like Tinder.

And remember: for Tinder to work, you need access to Facebook, so even if Tinder isn’t blocked, Facebook could be, and that would stop Tinder from working properly.

If you need to unblock both of these sites, a VPN is the only way to do it.

A VPN will also work, granting you access to Tinder, as well as other web sites, in countries where the internet is locked down – like China. You can also bypass pubic WiFi speed throttling too with a VPN; you don’t need to do anything with respect to configuration, just open the VPN and watch your internet connection speed up.

Cool, right?

