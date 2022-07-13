What Is Upnext Read-Later App?

Always finding the need to bookmark web pages, social media threads and YouTube videos because you’re too busy at the time, but then never getting around to viewing them later? The Upnext App makes this easier.

The amount of media and information we are able to consume at any given time is phenomenal. Unfortunately, we’re all pretty busy though.

It’s an all too frequent occurrence that we see a video that looks entertaining, a news article that looks interesting or a social media thread that we want to comment on, but just don’t have the time to do it.

We screenshot them, bookmark them and try to remember them, but ultimately they slip our minds and compile into to-do lists so long that we just become too overwhelmed to bother clearing them.

Fortunately, there are some solutions for this – and one of the latest ones to appear in our app stores may well just be the best remedy yet.

What Is Upnext?

Upnext seems to be an altogether new type of organiser app that allows you to save all kinds of content in one place so that you can easily navigate back to it later.

Most people are calling it a read-later app, however, the company themselves still say they’re a little unsure about exactly what to categorise it as.

The app allows users to bookmark files and web content into sub-categories, which creates a much more well-organised bookmarking and filing system than anything we’ve really seen before.

Content is sorted into items for reviewing, short reads, long reads, short listens, long listens, social media threads and more.

There are different sections for items you’ve most recently saved, items you’ve begun to watch, read or listen to but haven’t completed, and the app also picks out random saved items for you to crack on with.

What Is The Future Of Upnext?

Improving the app’s comprehension of the material that users enter is a top objective of the company. You can start up where you left off on any kind of material since the programme already stores your progress.

However, Jeroen Seghers, one of the company’s co-founders, claims that the team is putting a lot of effort into enhancing the computerised classification system, which would also aid Upnext in suggesting material to consumers.

He says that we may be able to say things like, “I want to read”, “I want to listen”, “I want to watch” and “I’m in the mood for” to find the content that best suits what we want to consume at the time.

Although he realises that it will take effort, he is equally eager to make Upnext into a strong search engine for all the information you store.

The ideal scenario for a tool like this is that you spend your days pouring the information you find interesting, and the programme cleverly feeds it back to you at the ideal time.

It’s more like your carefully selected version of the internet than a chore or an inbox. That’s not what’s coming up, but it’s quite similar to what Seghers claims he’s attempting to create. It’s a thing that is always learning, and you can simply throw any connection at it, he claims.

Alternatives To Upnext

Upnext is fairly revolutionary in its exact purpose and future plans, but there certainly have been other applications that do similar jobs of enabling you to bookmark and store content to read or watch later.

Here are some of these apps that you may prefer over Upnext:

Pocket

The Read It Later service was developed by Nate Weiner and debuted as a Mozilla Firefox browser plugin in 2007. Its fundamental objective has always been to enable users to download content to distant servers for subsequent viewing.

As a result, this material is automatically synchronised across many platforms so that the user may view it when offline. Additionally, saved articles may be tagged for search reasons and are clutter-free. You may also alter the text settings for better readability if you want more freedom.

On mobile devices like the iPhone, you may download the free Pocket app from an app store. After installation, you are prompted to set up a user account using an email address and password. Using the sharing features of the operating system, you may store articles on mobile devices.

The service is best used on PCs and laptops via the Pocket website and a free extension. The extension, which can be found in the majority of browsers including Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and Opera, is a little button that resides on your browser’s toolbar. As soon as it is clicked, the current site will be saved to the service for subsequent viewing.

Instapaper

With Instapaper, you may save lengthy articles for when you have time to read them. Additionally, it will make content viewable on mobile devices while reducing distractions like adverts and dramatically speeding up page load times.

If you use the internet throughout the day (even for a few hours), you will unavoidably come across articles you want to read but are unable to do so at that time.

Although it is most strongly expressed in a curated section of Instapaper, Marco Arment, the developer of Instapaper, gently alludes to the long-form viewpoint across the whole Instapaper website.

Even if all you discover are quick readings that you can only get to after work, Instapaper is a really useful tool for storing for later and reading conveniently.

PaperSpan

Even without an internet connection, PaperSpan allows you to store items that you want to read later or listen to right away.

On both phones and tablets, PaperSpan provides a clear, “no noise,” ad-free layout with the opportunity to choose a dark or light theme, alter the typeface, and modify brightness.

Strong organising capabilities can be found in PaperSpan; the programme automatically auto-categorizes information so you can choose your next read based on how you’re feeling.

If you just have five minutes to spare, you may design your next read or listen to fit that timeframe by searching material to only show unread items and filtering information by reading time. Your articles may also be arranged into folders.

The PaperSpan app’s free features let you highlight content, make notes, and transmit individual articles to your Kindle device.

PaperSpan provides several fascinating data, like the number of articles you’ve read, the number you still have to read, and a word cloud that captures your reading preferences.

