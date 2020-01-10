How To Get Around Blocked Sites At Work (#1 Easiest Method)

Spread the love







If your work’s IT department blocks access to certain sites for “productivity reasons”, it’s kind of annoying. Thankfully, there’s an easy way of bypassing the blocks…

If you work in an office and the IT department has blocked access to certain sites – usually social media networks and the like – then it can make the day, well… boring. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, after all.

Thankfully, there is a simple and easy way to bypass these internet blocks. All you need a VPN installed on your PC and you’ll be free to browse and look at whatever you like while at work. The only issue is getting found out by the IT department. And we can’t help you with that, unfortunately…

Use A VPN To Access Blocked Sites

In order to get around your office’s draconian internet blocks, you’ll need a VPN. But not just any VPN. Free VPNs are 100% not advisable; they’ll steal your data, sell your data, and compromise your digital life, so avoid these at all costs. Instead, you’ll want to use a quality VPN with a strict no-logs policy like NordVPN or ExpressVPN.

NordVPN is my current VPN of choice; I run it on my phone, tablet, PC, and laptop. It’s great, it’s fast, and most importantly, it does not track my activity like a free VPN. NordVPN also has some of the best encryption on the market too – and make no mistake, encryption is key when it comes to VPNs.

Unblocking Sites (How It’s Done…)

OK, so you’ve got a VPN – not a free one – and you’re ready to unlock your work PC, so it can browse the web unhindered by your company’s internet blocking initiative. Here’s what you have to do:

Download and install the VPN on your PC

Sign in and select a region you want to use

Connect the VPN

And you’re done; all sites on your work’s WiFi will now be unblocked.

Also, note this method works for ALL blocked content – not just in your workplace. You can use your VPN to access US-only content from the UK, for instance – things like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Conversely, if you’re in the US and you want to access things like iPlayer, you can do it with a VPN. Just set the location to the UK and things like iPlayer will work fine inside the USA.

On top of this, if you live in a country that heavily censors the internet – so, China, Russia, Iran, and Turkey – then you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock the full internet. Just set your location to the US or UK and you will be able to access the same internet as those based in that country. Simple, right?

If you’re still unclear about how VPNs work, or why you should be using them, make sure you check out our VPN FAQs – it covers everything you need to know.

We have also ranked our current #1 VPNs in order of awesomeness inside our Guide To The #1 Top No-Logs VPNs.

NordVPN is #1, just in case you were wondering.