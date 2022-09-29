Apple’s 2022 Apple Watch models are in the form of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. But what new features does the Apple Watch Series 8 have? Let’s find out…

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a somewhat modest update over the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple’s formula hasn’t changed too much between generations, although it really did push the boat out with its Apple Watch Ultra, the new $799 Apple Watch designed for athletes that comes with impressive battery improvements and a new design.

But the Apple Watch Ultra is a fairly niche product; it is aimed squarely at users that currently rely on Garmin and/or Polar Watches to track their workouts. Apple wants a slice of this market which is why we now have the Apple Watch Ultra with its 36-hour battery life and more doable and larger design.

For everybody else, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the go-to Apple Watch for 2022. If you’re currently running an older Apple Watch, say, the Series 5 or Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 8 is definitely worth upgrading to as it comes with a raft of new features and abilities when compared to Apple’s older models.

Apple Watch Series 8 Features – What’s New?

New Temperature Sensor

Crash Detection

Tweaked S8 SiP Chipset

The Apple Watch Series 8 looks pretty much the same as its predecessor but it does come with some critical new features inside it. The first is a brand new temperature sensor that can not only detect things like fevers and general illness but can also be used to track ovulation cycles, so if you’re looking to get pregnant the Apple Watch Series 8 can help in this regard by providing notifications about your cycle.

It also comes with crash detection which, as the name suggests, means that if you’re involved in some kind of accident – a car crash or a bike crash, for instance – your Apple Watch Series 8 will know and it will automatically contact the emergency services and pass on your current location. Again, this isn’t a massive feature in and of itself but it could save your life.

“We hear from customers how Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active, and live healthier lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. Powered by watchOS 9, the best smartwatches deliver more capabilities than ever before.” Apple

Apple Has Also Tweaked The Apple Watch 8’s CPU

The Apple Watch Series 7 ran on Apple’s S7 dual-core processor, a 64-bit chip that launched inside the Apple Watch Series 6. With the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has introduced a “new” chipset for its 2022 watches. I say “new” because it appears that the Apple Watch Series 8’s S8 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor is the same chipset as the S7, just with a few performance modifications.

Apple did not make any big statements about performance improvements between the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Ultra. This means, with the S8 SiP you’re likely getting much the same performance as you did on the Apple Watch 7. Not that this is a bad thing; the Series 7 was immensely powerful. And if you’re coming from an older model, say the Series 5 or lower, you should notice some pretty impressive uplift in performance.

Case in point: Apple says its new S8 chipset found inside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra is 20% faster than the S5 chip that ran inside its Apple Watch Series 5.

Battery Life

With battery life, you’re not looking at any uplift whatsoever between Apple’s Series 7 and Series 8 of Apple Watch – both will do 18 hours in standard mode and 36 hours in Low Power Mode. If you want the best possible battery life currently available on Apple Watch, you’ll want to go with the Apple Watch Ultra – it’ll do 36 hours in normal mode and over 60 hours in low power mode.

Who’s the Apple Watch Series 8 designed for? If you’ve never owned an Apple Watch before, the Apple Watch Series 8 is 100% worth the update. It is the most advanced “standard” Apple Watch the company has ever produced; it has incredible features, and amazing tracking (that now includes temperature), and it pairs and works seamlessly with iPhone. Apple has also massively improved its fitness tracking abilities too.

If you currently have the Apple Watch Series 7, I’d sit the Apple Watch Series 8 out this year and wait for the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Ultra is a different story altogether – it runs rings around the Series 7, so is well worth an upgrade if you want better fitness tracking and longer battery life. And if you have an older Apple Watch model, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Ultra are well worth buying in 2022.

