Wondering how to stop Apple Watch vibrating? We’ve got you covered.

The Apple Watch is a device that has a rich array of notifications. These notifications take many forms: visual, auditory, and haptic.

Visual notifications are things like banner notifications. Messages that literally appear on the screen of the Apple Watch. Auditory notifications are notifications involving sounds. For example, the dings you hear when the Apple Watch timer goes off is an auditory notification.

Then there are haptic notifications. I know, hap-what? A haptic notification is a notification that involves the sense of physical touch. In other words, a haptic notification is a vibration alert.

The Versatility Of Haptic Notifications

When you read that a haptic notification is a vibration, you may think that there is only one type of haptic notification – the same vibration for everything. But haptic notifications can encompass dozens of different types of vibrations – from short to long, big pulses and little pulses, and everything in between.

If you’re observant, you can actually tell what type of notification you are getting depending upon how the haptic notification feels against your skin. For example, on long vibration could signal you have a phone call, while a vibration comprised of three short pulses means you just got a text message.

The Benefits Of Haptic Notifications

Haptic notifications are the newest type of notification when it comes to gadgets. Of course, haptic notifications have been around for years, but still, they are much newer than visual and audio notifications.

And of course, each type of notification has its own benefits. Visual notifications actually allow you to read messages – they specifically tell you what’s up; why you’re being notified. Audio notifications bring your ears into the game and are usually the notification that catches your attention the fastest.

Haptic notifications have their own benefits. The biggest being that a haptic notification can alert you relatively slightly that your gadget needs your attention. This is useful when you’re in a meeting and you don’t want to interrupt the whole room.

And haptic notifications make a lot more sense on an Apple Watch than on an iPhone. That’s because the Apple Watch is almost always strapped to your wrist, so you can immediately feel when a haptic notification wants your attention.

Haptic notifications are also great for users who are heard of hearing or are hard of sight.

If Haptic Notifications/Vibrations On Your Apple Watch Bug You…

Of course, not everyone enjoys haptic notifications. If that includes you, there’s an easy way to disable them. Here’s how:

On your Apple Watch:

You can easily disable vibration on your Apple Watch itself. Do the following:

Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch. Scroll down until you see Sounds & Haptics and tap it. On the Sounds & Haptics screen scroll down until you see the HAPTICS header. Under this header, tap the switch to toggle haptics OFF (white). (Optional) You can also disable the Digital Crown haptics (the vibration you feel when you turn the Digital Crown). To do that, toggle the switch next to “Crown Haptics” to OFF (white).

And that’s how you disable haptics on the Apple Watch.

Via the Apple Watch app on your iPhone:

But you can also disable haptics on your Apple Watch by using the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Here’s how:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down until you see Sounds & Haptics and tap it. On the Sounds & Haptics screen scroll down until you see the HAPTICS header. Under this header, tap the switch to toggle haptic alerts OFF (white). (Optional) You can also disable the Digital Crown haptics (the vibration you feel when you turn the Digital Crown). To do that, toggle the switch next to “Crown Haptics” to OFF (white).

And that’s how you disable Apple Watch haptics via the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

