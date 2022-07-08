Sony InZone M9 Monitor Reviews: Is It 100% Legit?

Sony’s InZone M9 Monitor is tipped to be the best 4K HDR gaming monitor you can buy for less than $1000. But is it all that? Let’s find out by checking out all the latest Sony InZone M9 Monitor reviews…

If you’re looking to buy a new monitor for gaming, you have A LOT of options. Frankly, it is downright confusing, especially if you’re not much of a monitor geek. Things can also get very pricey too with the cost of a 4K HDR monitor often pushing way past the $1200 mark. Combined, these two factors can make finding and buying a new monitor very stressful.

I also cannot think of another vertical in the tech space where FOMO is so strong. With so much choice in the monitor market, so many brands, so many styles, and so many types of monitors, choosing the perfect option for your budget and use case is very tricky. And even if you do find one you like and buy it, chances are a month or two later there’ll be something better on the market.

But if your budget is less than $1000 and you want a 4K HDR monitor is Sony’s latest InZone M9 Monitor worth a look? Let’s take a look at all the latest Sony InZone M9 Monitor reviews, and its specs and access whether on not this is the 4K gaming to buy in 2022?

Save Sony INZONE M9 27in Monitor 4.5 £999.00 Pros: 4K HDR IPS panel

4K HDR IPS panel Strong peak brightness

Strong peak brightness Vibrant colors

Vibrant colors 96-zone FALD

96-zone FALD Quick response time, low input lag

Quick response time, low input lag VRR up to 144Hz

VRR up to 144Hz Awesome stand

Awesome stand Myriad connectivity options

Built-in KVM

As always, we’ll do the reviews first, then the specs, and finally a recap on everything we’ve covered to establish whether or not the Sony InZone M9 Monitor is worth buying. Let’s do this…

Sony InZone M9 Monitor Reviews

90

90

80

90

94

87

Sony InZone M9 Monitor Specs

Spec Type Value Screen Size 27-inch Resolution 3840×2160 (Ultra HD) Panel Type IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 (Widescreen) Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Adaptive-Sync FreeSync (48-144Hz)

G-SYNC Compatible Ports DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1 (40 Gbps),

USB-C (DP 1.4 Alt Mode) Other Ports Headphone Jack, 3x USB 3.0 Brightness 450 cd/m² Brightness (HDR) 800 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1000:1 (static) Colors 1.07 billion (10-bit)

95% DCI-P3 HDR DisplayHDR 600 Local Dimming 96-zone FALD VESA Yes (100x100mm)

Is The Sony InZone M9 Monitor Worth It?

Overall, the Sony InZone M9 Monitor scores plenty of praise. It offers excellent performance with its 4K HDR display but, if you want truly class-leading performance you’re going to want to go with either an OLED or a mini LED monitor which, sadly, the Sony InZone M9 Monitor is not. Plus, there are plenty of more affordable OLED and Mini LED monitors due to launch before the close of the year, so if you are holding out for something like this, it might be worth waiting a little longer.



If your budget is limited to less than $1000, though, and all you require is a fairly large monitor with 4K HDR, you really cannot go wrong with the Sony InZone M9 Monitor. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, perfect for gaming, and it delivers impressive performance across the board. And the best part about this monitor is that it does all of this for less than $1000.

For value for money, performance, and overall quality, it is impossible not to like what Sony has come up with here. Sure, the Sony InZone M9 Monitor isn’t the best 4K HDR gaming monitor on the market but that’s not really the point. The point here, clearly, was to create a mass-market, affordable 4K HDR masses that most people, with a bit of saving and/or credit, can afford. And that, for me, is what makes the Sony InZone M9 Monitor so special and totally worth buying if you’re in the market for a quality 4K HDR gaming monitor.



