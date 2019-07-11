Spread the love







If you’re looking for a security camera that is weather-proof, has Night Vision, works flawlessly, and doesn’t cost the earth, the HeimVision HM241 Wireless Security system is well worth a look…

HeimVision HM241 Security Camera Review – Quick Verdict

HeimVision HM241 Security Pros:

Simple Setup

IP66 Waterproof Cameras

Motion Detection & Email Alert

Full Wireless

Up To 6TB of Storage (HDD Not Included)

1080p Video Quality

Remote View via Phone

Outstanding Value For Money ($186!)

If you’re looking for a top-quality home security system that delivers on all fronts – image quality, ease of setup, features, and reliability – you should be looking at the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera.

As installs go, it is one of the easiest systems to install we have ever tested. It comes with four IP66 waterproof cameras, ideal for installation both indoors and outdoors, which run wirelessly and are powered by a sophisticated 6TB NVR that logs and stores all your data.

Night Vision is included as standard, as is motion detection and email alerts for any odd activity taking place in view of the cameras. You can access the cameras’ feeds remotely using your phone and the IP Pro app (Android and iPhone) and re-watch captured footage in 960p on your phone and 1080p via the NVR.

But the best thing about the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera is the price – it retails for just $183.99. And for that price, you’re getting A LOT of gear: 4x IP66 cameras, 1x 6TB NVR, and a raft of supplementary features like the IP Pro phone app for viewing and reviewing footage on the go.

This thing is flawless, so if you’re looking for the best home security system around for under $300, the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System is the one to go for.

Full HeimVision HM241 Security Camera Review

Design

The unit itself is fairly straight-forward. You have four IP66 waterproof cameras and an NVR unit, as well as all the requisite wires and cables for hooking everything up. The cameras themselves are smart-looking white units and the NVR is black and sort of looks like a big internet router with its dual antennas.

The IP66 waterproof cameras are designed to work both indoors and outdoors; they’re fully water and weather resistant and they also feature Night Vision. Ideally, you’d have them outside – that’s where any potential security threat is coming from. Though if you have a large home, they work perfectly well indoors too.

And because you get four cameras with the basic package ($186.99), you have more than enough units to ensure the entire perimeter of your home is covered. HeimVision does other packages with more cameras, though these are more expensive (you can see them here).

For most, four home security cameras will be more than enough. You can have a couple on the front, one of the back, and one of the side of your house or overlooking your car – just in case anyone tries to steal it. Heck, these cameras would even be ideal for shop owners and/or business park units.

The NVR is a 6TB unit, so you have plenty of storage space for your recordings. The HeimVision HM241 NVR connects to the cameras wirelessly, though you will want to keep the NVR connected to your home network via the included ethernet cable; this will ensure that it remains on a strong, uninterrupted connection to the web.

The only downside, or why the price of this unit is so low, is that HeimVision does not include the NVR’s hard-drive. You have to buy that separately and it costs $67.95 – that’s not bad for 2TB. And if that’s not enough, the HeimVision NVR can handle up to 6TB of storage, which should be more than enough for anyone!

And while this latter point is slightly annoying, I wouldn’t let that put you off this system; for less than $200 (without the HDD), you’re getting a security system that, only a few years ago, would probably have costs thousands of dollars. Plus, the HDD’s only $67 and 2TB should suffice for nearly all user cases.

How To Set Up HeimVision HM241 Security Camera

As I said in the Quick Verdict selection: setting up the HeimVision HM241 Security System is an absolute breeze. The cameras have mounts fitted to the bottom of them which allow for easy placement anywhere on your home.

All that’s required is a couple of screws and a drill. If you know where you’re putting them, you could have all four installed with 20 minutes, no problem. HeimVision supplies all the screws and bits and bobs you’ll need to get the system’s cameras up and running in and around your home.

Setting up the HM241’s NVR is also very straight forward too; all you have to do is connect the NVR to a power supply and your home’s router using the supplied ethernet cable, download the free IP PRO app for Android and iPhone, create an account, and follow the on-screen instructions. In just a few simple steps, the NVR will locate the cameras, connect to them, and enable you to start recording activity in and around your home.

The HM241’s cameras run wirelessly on your home network, but because they’re designed to run 24/7, they do require that you install power-supply wires. Obviously, this is more time consuming that using completely wire-free cameras, but the benefit is that they can be left alone once installed and you’ll never have to touch them again.

You can 4x 10FT cables for powering the security cameras. Installing the cameras and the cables requires a little bit of drilling and some DIY know-how. But once they’re in they will be mains-powered, which means they A) will record uninterrupted forever, and B) will not require re-charges every day or so like completely wireless security cameras.

A security camera setup is going to be a permanent fixture on your home, something that is in place and remains in place for years to come. With wired-power like the HeimVision HM241 uses, once they’re installed you’ll never have to worry about them again. They will record and monitor round the clock, 24/7.

Conversely, if you have a cable-less system, something like the Arlo Pro 2, you’d have to constantly recharge the cameras every few days. Recording video is very power intensive. For this reason, if you want optimal coverage, you use a wired-system like this one. It’s a more involved installation, but it pays dividends in the long run.

HeimVision HM241 Security Camera Specs & Features

OK, we’ve talked about how you install the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System, covered what you get in the box, so now let’s move on to the star of the show – the cameras themselves! As noted above, the base package comes with 4xIP66 camera units that can be easily mounted anywhere around your home.

You can have these cameras connected wirelessly to your NVR, but also choose to have a wired connection too, just in case something happens to the wireless protocol. This is a safety measure that is easy to setup and well worth doing, especially if you want 100% coverage, as the wired connection will kick in if the wireless one drops out.

The cameras are all IP66 waterproof, which means they’re fine in being placed outside and can withstand rain, hale, and snow. In terms of operating temperatures, the cameras will work in any condition – from -4ºF to 122ºF, covering off both summer and winter (if you live in the desert).

Inside each camera, you have 3.6mm LEDs with IR-CUT function, 110° viewing angle, and a Night Vision range of 50 feet. The cameras will automatically switch between Night Vision and Normal Vision depending on how light it is outside. The Night Vision footage is also incredible; it’s almost as clear as footage captured in bright daylight.

Once you have the cameras installed, they will record round the clock, 24/7, 365 days a year. They’re smart cameras too; meaning, they record motion and any activity out of the norm. When this happens, you will be notified via email or a notification inside the IP Pro phone app.

For instance, say the camera overlooking the back of your house picks up some movement. This is weird because no one should be there – it’s your back yard and you’re not at home. The camera will instantly record any movement and send a notification straight to your phone, where you can review the footage and see what’s going on. If it looks dodgy, you call the police. If it’s nothing, you’re free to get along with your day.

Performance (Image Quality & Battery Life)

For me, the thing that really separates the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System from the crowd is its image quality. The footage it captures is crystal clear – both in 1080p on the NVR and 980p inside the phone app. You can see EXACTLY what’s happening in fine detail, even at night, thanks to its Night Vision.

Having the ability to identify and discern details about someone’s face from 50 feet, at night, is a huge USP for security conscious folks. And with the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System, you can do this – for less than $200!

I honestly cannot think of a better-equipped, higher-quality home security system that retails for such a great price. You’re getting a hell of a lot of functionality for your money here. And the fact that the system’s cameras are wired means that you never have to worry about battery life – they will run 24/7, 365 days a year without any support for you.

All you have to do is install them, connect them to the mains using the provided power cables, wirelessly connect to the NVR, and you’re done – your home is 100% protected and covered by round the clock surveillance cameras. If anything happens, they will catch it, and you will have the footage saved on your system.

But the main reason why wired-systems beat truly wireless ones is peace of mind. For instance, say you’re on holiday and you forget to recharge your truly-wireless home security cameras… what happens if they run out of battery and something happens? They won’t capture it, and that leaves you totally exposed.

With a wired-system like the HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System, the system is powered by the mains. It will never go offline, unless you have a power-cut, of course, and it will record the entire time you’re away from your home – even if it is for weeks at a time.

This is why I ALWAYS recommend mains-connected home security systems over truly wireless ones. You just don’t get the same level of security with wireless camera systems, as they can run out of battery and leave you totally exposed. Yes, installing a wired system is more involved, but the long-term benefits are totally worth it.

HeimVision HM241 Security Camera Review – Verdict

The HeimVision HM241 Security Camera System is perhaps one of the finest systems of its kind on market right now. The entire package is brilliant, giving you everything you need to completely cover the entire perimeter of your home with round the clock security.

The cameras are stunning and simple to install. They record in crystal-clear quality, even at night, and the playback footage, both via the IP Pro app and the NVR, are very impressive. You can make out facial details from up to 50 feet in distance. And if that wasn’t enough, you have a full system of alerts that will notify you should anything happen in or around your home.

Chuck in the ability to add more cameras to your system, a great price tag, 100% uptime for your cameras, and you’re looking at what is easily one of the best value home security systems on the planet right now.

