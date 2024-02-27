OnePlus Watch 2 Reviews: The Tech Industry Reacts

02/27/24 • 6 min read

Pin

Is the OnePlus Watch 2 worth buying? Here’s everything you need to know about its performance, design, specs, and battery life…

OnePlus Watch 2: Is It Any Good? Pin Pros: Phenomenal battery life: The Watch 2 boasts the best battery life of any Wear OS smartwatch, lasting up to 3 days on a single charge.

The Watch 2 boasts the best battery life of any Wear OS smartwatch, lasting up to 3 days on a single charge. Smooth performance: Despite initial concerns, reviewers report surprisingly smooth and responsive performance.

Despite initial concerns, reviewers report surprisingly smooth and responsive performance. Premium design: The watch features a stylish and sleek design with high-quality materials.

The watch features a stylish and sleek design with high-quality materials. Large, vibrant display: The display offers excellent clarity and makes it easy to interact with the watch.

The display offers excellent clarity and makes it easy to interact with the watch. Wear OS features: It comes with all the benefits of Wear OS, including diverse apps and notifications.

It comes with all the benefits of Wear OS, including diverse apps and notifications. Accurate workout and sleep tracking: The watch provides reliable data for various activities and sleep patterns. Cons: Large size: The Watch 2 might be too bulky for users with smaller wrists.

The Watch 2 might be too bulky for users with smaller wrists. Limited health features: It lacks advanced features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG capabilities.

It lacks advanced features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG capabilities. Software quirks: Some reviewers mention occasional software inconsistencies and bugs.

Some reviewers mention occasional software inconsistencies and bugs. One size only: The watch doesn’t come in different sizes, limiting options for different wrist sizes.

The watch doesn’t come in different sizes, limiting options for different wrist sizes. Limited brand compatibility: While technically compatible with any Android phone, it might have better functionality with OnePlus phones. Overall: The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a compelling package with exceptional battery life, a premium design, and smooth performance. However, its large size and limited health features might be drawbacks for some users. Consider your priorities and wrist size to decide if this watch is the right choice for you. CHECK LATEST PRICES

OnePlus. It makes decent phones for the most part, but to date its wearables have been iffy at best. The OG OnePlus Watch was a definite swing and miss for the company which begs the question: can it redeem itself with the OnePlus Watch 2?

Here’s everything you need to know about what makes the OnePlus Watch 2 cook, its specs, how it performs, its battery life, and pretty much everything else in between.

OnePlus Watch 2 Reviews Pin The OnePlus Watch 2 has a lot going for it, but also comes with some compromises that are hard to overlook. While I love the watch’s long battery life, vibrant screen and handy shortcut buttons, it’s simply too large for my wrist, and I imagine I’m not alone in feeling that way. I also had to fiddle with the way the watch fit more than I would have liked to get a reliable heart rate reading during workouts, and the watch is missing some health and safety features that now feel standard in 2024. CNET If you’re shopping for a new smartwatch for your Android phone, the OnePlus Watch 2 deserves your consideration, even if you’re not a OnePlus brand enthusiast. It offers all of the goodies of Wear OS, plus accurate workout and sleep tracking, and the best battery life of its class. On the downside, the Watch 2 comes in just one size, which may be too bulky for people with small wrists, and it lacks some of the advanced health-tracking features of the competition PC MAG Despite lacking a few features, the OnePlus Watch 2 is ready for the big league. It fixed everything that was wrong with the original OnePlus Watch and then some, taking a cue from how OnePlus smartphones have raised the bar in recent years. On that note, the OnePlus Watch 2 is truly ideal for OnePlus smartphone users. Although it’s technically compatible with any Android phone, it’ll work the best with an in-brand handset. The same is true all flagship watches, though. Unless you’re looking a third-party smartwatch brand, Samsung phone users should get a Galaxy Watch, Pixel phone users a Pixel Watch, and so on. Tom’s Guide After testing the first OnePlus Watch, I had little confidence that OnePlus would impress me with another RTOS smartwatch. I was frankly blown away by the work that has been done by the company to make the OnePlus Watch 2 one of the best watches available for Android smartphone users, while still having room for improvement. At $250, the device is a must-buy for OnePlus phone owners and a watch that all Android smartphone users should consider. You can also look forward to future software updates that will make this watch an even better buy. ZD Net The OnePlus Watch 2 is exciting. It’s a challenger to the emerging Wear OS duopoly jointly held by Samsung and Google, a mostly viable alternative that’ll hopefully force established players in the space to step their game up. Its battery life is head-and-shoulders above what’s offered by any other Wear OS smartwatch on the market and even competing premium options like the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2. Its charger is also fantastic. The entire industry needs to pay attention to what OnePlus has done here. Android Police

Should You Buy The OnePlus Watch 2? The OnePlus Watch 2 presents a compelling option, particularly for Android phone users seeking a long-lasting, stylish, and well-performing smartwatch at a competitive price. Here are some key factors to consider: If you prioritize: Long battery life: The Watch 2 reigns supreme in this category, making it ideal for users who want a watch that lasts several days on a single charge.

The Watch 2 reigns supreme in this category, making it ideal for users who want a watch that lasts several days on a single charge. Large, vibrant display: The high-quality display provides excellent readability and a seamless user experience.

The high-quality display provides excellent readability and a seamless user experience. Stylish design and smooth performance: You’ll appreciate the watch’s premium look and feel, along with its surprisingly smooth operation. The Watch 2 might be a good fit for you, and given its more approachable price compared to Apple Watch it does deliver plenty of value for money. However, keep in mind the following potential drawbacks: Large size: If you have smaller wrists, the Watch 2 might feel bulky and uncomfortable.

If you have smaller wrists, the Watch 2 might feel bulky and uncomfortable. Limited health features: This watch lacks advanced health functionalities compared to some competitors.

This watch lacks advanced health functionalities compared to some competitors. Software quirks: While generally good, there might be occasional software inconsistencies that require updates. You might want to consider other options if: Advanced health tracking is crucial: Look for watches offering features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG capabilities.

Look for watches offering features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG capabilities. You have a smaller wrist: The single size option might not be ideal for your comfort.

The single size option might not be ideal for your comfort. Brand compatibility is important: While it works with any Android phone, it might have better functionality with OnePlus phones.