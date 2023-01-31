LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W Reviews: The Ultimate 5K Workhorse?

Is the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W 2023’s best 5K monitor? Let’s take a quick look at some LG 40WP95C-W reviews to find out…

Save LG Curved UltraWide 40WP95C-W 4.5 The LG 40WP95C-W is the perfect ultrawide 5K display for those seeking increased screen real estate without needing to buy two separate monitors. It offers numerous features, excellent image quality, a lag-free connection and features a brilliantly robust, premium design. It is brilliant.

Pros: Sleek and stylish design with four sides frames made from brushed metal

Sleek and stylish design with four sides frames made from brushed metal Connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type C port

Connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Type C port Adaptive-sync technologies and virtually lag free connection make it great for gaming

Adaptive-sync technologies and virtually lag free connection make it great for gaming HDR10 support allows videos and images to pop off the screen with stunning color accuracy

HDR10 support allows videos and images to pop off the screen with stunning color accuracy Optically transparent anti-glare coating reduces reflections in areas with many light sources

I have a confession. I bought the Apple Studio Display for my Mac Studio and now, after reading more and more about the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W, I’m starting to think I might have made a mistake.

Why? The size, for starters. The Studio Display is a 27in 5K monitor, so if you want a proper power-user desktop, you’re still going to need to get a second monitor.

But this isn’t a problem for the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W because it is, of course, an ultrawide and it has a screen size of 39.7in, with a 5120 x 2160 resolution – so, basically, 40in which is absolutely enormous, even by 2023 standards.

Save Thunderbolt and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup so you can connect two monitors and a laptop for enhanced productivity

And this means, you no longer need to run two monitors. This is the major appeal of ultrawide monitors: more screen real estate without the need for two distinct monitors.

With my Apple Studio Monitor, I’m already feeling the pull of getting another, secondary monitor. The 27in screen is fine but, with my workflow, it can get a little cluttered. An additional screen would clean up everything and improve productivity.

Don’t get me wrong, the Apple Studio Display is brilliant, as you can see in our Studio Display Review, but it is on the small side, especially for someone with a more complex, multifaceted workflow.

Or, I could sell it and get the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W.

But is the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W as good as it seems? Is it worth the asking price? Let’s take a look at a selection of LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W reviews to find out what whether this gargantuan 5K ultrawide monitor is worth investing in…

LG 40WP95C-W Reviews

83

80

83

86

Analysis of Reviews: Is The LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W Worth It?

Save

The LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W is big, clever, and a clearly well executed monitor for those of us that demand the maximum amount of screen space from a single monitor setup. It’s pricey, but it does come laden with plenty of useful features and its I/O is great.

For Mac users, it might be a slightly harder sell. The Apple Studio Display still has it pegged with overall integration with macOS and its display, a true 5K panel is both brother and more detailed. But for PC or Linux users, the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W is a definite option you should be looking at.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type C port, two USB 3 0 ports, one headphone jack and audio line in; all of which make it easy to connect multiple devices at once.

HDR10 support also allows videos and images to pop off the screen with stunning color accuracy while its optically transparent anti-glare coating reduces reflections making it suitable for places where there’s a lot of light sources in view.

This monitor may not be for everyone, which is a nice way of saying it is massive and costs a lot of money, but if you are looking for more screen real estate without having to buy another monitor, then the LG 40WP95C-W is definitely worth a look in 2023.

