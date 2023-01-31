LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W Reviews: The Ultimate 5K Workhorse?

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 01/31/23
Reviews

Is the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W 2023’s best 5K monitor? Let’s take a quick look at some LG 40WP95C-W reviews to find out…

Key Takeaways: LG 40WP95C-W

  • The LG 40WP95C-W is an ultrawide 5K monitor (5120 x 2160 resolution) designed for power users seeking increased screen real estate without needing to buy two separate monitors.
  • This 40-inch display features a bezel-less design with four sides frames made from brushed metal and Kensington lock support on the base making it aesthetically pleasing and secure.
  • Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type C port, two USB 3 0 ports, one headphone jack and audio line in.
  • It also has adaptive-sync technologies along with a virtually lag free connection for smooth gaming experiences, HDR10 support for stunning color accuracy and an optically transparent anti-glare coating that reduces reflections even in areas with many light sources.

I have a confession. I bought the Apple Studio Display for my Mac Studio and now, after reading more and more about the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W, I’m starting to think I might have made a mistake.

Why? The size, for starters. The Studio Display is a 27in 5K monitor, so if you want a proper power-user desktop, you’re still going to need to get a second monitor.

But this isn’t a problem for the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W because it is, of course, an ultrawide and it has a screen size of 39.7in, with a 5120 x 2160 resolution – so, basically, 40in which is absolutely enormous, even by 2023 standards.

LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W Reviews: The Ultimate 5K Workhorse?
  • Save
Thunderbolt and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup so you can connect two monitors and a laptop for enhanced productivity

And this means, you no longer need to run two monitors. This is the major appeal of ultrawide monitors: more screen real estate without the need for two distinct monitors.

With my Apple Studio Monitor, I’m already feeling the pull of getting another, secondary monitor. The 27in screen is fine but, with my workflow, it can get a little cluttered. An additional screen would clean up everything and improve productivity.

Don’t get me wrong, the Apple Studio Display is brilliant, as you can see in our Studio Display Review, but it is on the small side, especially for someone with a more complex, multifaceted workflow.

Or, I could sell it and get the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W.

But is the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W as good as it seems? Is it worth the asking price? Let’s take a look at a selection of LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W reviews to find out what whether this gargantuan 5K ultrawide monitor is worth investing in…

LG 40WP95C-W Reviews

83

RTINGS

The LG 40WP95C-W is an impressive choice for media creators. The large, high-resolution screen makes it easier to see more of your workflow at once.

It has impressive colors, with excellent accuracy out of the box, a fantastic SDR color gamut, and incredible coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It also has impressive connectivity, with support for USB-C power delivery and Thunderbolt 4, so you can quickly connect your MacBook or laptop to your desktop setup.

80

Apple Insider

An ultra-wide display isn’t going to be for everyone. Instead, it’s a niche product that greatly benefits certain users, especially those who write code or rely on linear editing applications.

Our workflow involves a lot of video editing, which is ideal for a display this wide. The extra real estate allows us to see more of the timeline simultaneously.

We can open up our color boards, effects browser, and angle editor at the same time, with plenty of space to spare.

When not running Final Cut Pro fullscreen, we can run other windows side-by-side. It’s great for having a browser window open and a Numbers spreadsheet and Notes. That makes it easy to edit a video while keeping the other information on-screen.

If the aspect ratio of the 40WP95C-W appeals to you, there are very few reasons not to give it a shot. It looks great, has a sturdy and adjustable stand, and connects via Thunderbolt.

Compared to the Studio Display, it isn’t quite as tightly integrated into macOS, but it’s still an excellent display to boost your productivity.

The speakers aren’t fantastic, and the brightness could see a boost, but these are far from dealbreakers.

83

MONITOR NERDS

The LG 40WP95C-W is a fantastic monitor thanks to its vibrant and accurate IPS panel with an expansive resolution. The large screen space it provides will enhance your productivity or immerse you in the games and movies that you want to enjoy. It’s also equipped for modern needs such as its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity which future-proofs it.

However, new tech always comes at a higher cost, especially if you are buying the first few offerings that have it. It’s also disappointing that the monitor doesn’t have a more capable HDR solution at a price where it is already possible to get a FALD-equipped alternative. It’s a great pick if you can utilize its features or if you simply want a big display that is satisfying to use.

86

CREATED TECH

Overall, the LG 40WP95C-W has impressed me, and I think it’s a really good monitor. I love 4K native resolution on an ultrawide display, and the premium features like USB-C Thunderbolt, 96W power delivery, and higher 72Hz refresh rate are just something you don’t get on most monitor offerings out there.

If you can stomach spending the cost of a small second-hand car on a monitor, you really can’t go wrong with the LG 40WP95-C, despite the few minor shortcomings and issues I discussed.

Analysis of Reviews: Is The LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W Worth It?

The LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W is big, clever, and a clearly well executed monitor for those of us that demand the maximum amount of screen space from a single monitor setup. It’s pricey, but it does come laden with plenty of useful features and its I/O is great.

For Mac users, it might be a slightly harder sell. The Apple Studio Display still has it pegged with overall integration with macOS and its display, a true 5K panel is both brother and more detailed. But for PC or Linux users, the LG Ultrawide 40WP95C-W is a definite option you should be looking at.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type C port, two USB 3 0 ports, one headphone jack and audio line in; all of which make it easy to connect multiple devices at once.

HDR10 support also allows videos and images to pop off the screen with stunning color accuracy while its optically transparent anti-glare coating reduces reflections making it suitable for places where there’s a lot of light sources in view.

This monitor may not be for everyone, which is a nice way of saying it is massive and costs a lot of money, but if you are looking for more screen real estate without having to buy another monitor, then the LG 40WP95C-W is definitely worth a look in 2023.

