Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: What’s The Difference?
Let’s compare and contrast the specs of Samsung’s Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra to see which model delivers the most bang for your buck…
How Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra Compare
|Feature
|Galaxy S24
|Galaxy S24+
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Display
|Size
|6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
|6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
|6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
|Resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Processor and RAM
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|Capacity
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Expandable
|No
|No
|No
|Camera
|Rear Camera
|Triple: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Triple: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Quad: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto
|Front Camera
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Battery
|Capacity
|4000mAh
|4500mAh
|5000mAh
|Device
|Monthly Cost
|One-Off Cost
|Price Indicator
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
|£44.00
|£60.00
|💰💰💰 (Highest)
|Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
|£32.00
|£30.00
|💰 (Lowest)
|Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G
|£36.75
|£40.00
|💰💰 (Moderate
Analysis
Choosing the right model and balancing the spec you need with the price you can afford is always a little tricky. Do you sacrifice camera performance for a lower price point or burn your bank account to get the best shooter in the business?
Which Galaxy S24 Should You Buy?
Here’s a breakdown – with buyer profiles – all about who these phones are targeted / designed for. Finding out where you fit in the mix will help you make a more informed decision when it comes to buying a Galaxy S24 model.
Galaxy S24
- Size and Display: 6.2″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.
- Resolution: 2340 x 1080.
- Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM.
- Storage: 128GB or 256GB, non-expandable.
- Camera: Triple setup with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto.
- Battery: 4000mAh.
Best for: The Galaxy S24 is a compact and powerful device, ideal for users who prefer a smaller phone without sacrificing performance. It’s great for everyday use, including photography, social media, and general productivity. The smaller battery might require more frequent charging, especially for heavy users.
Galaxy S24+
- Size and Display: 6.7″ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.
- Resolution: 2340 x 1080.
- Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8GB RAM.
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, non-expandable.
- Camera: Same as S24.
- Battery: 4500mAh.
Best for: The Galaxy S24+ strikes a balance between size and performance. It’s suitable for users who want a larger display for media consumption and gaming, but don’t need the ultra-high specs of the Ultra model. The increased battery capacity over the standard S24 makes it more suitable for users with moderate to heavy usage patterns.
Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Size and Display: 6.8″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate.
- Resolution: 3120 x 1440.
- Processor and RAM: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM.
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, non-expandable.
- Camera: Quad setup with 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and 10MP periscope telephoto.
- Battery: 5000mAh.
Best for: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top-tier model, ideal for power users and tech enthusiasts. Its large, high-resolution display and advanced camera setup are perfect for photography enthusiasts and professionals. The larger battery and increased RAM make it well-suited for intensive tasks like gaming, video editing, or multitasking with multiple apps. This model is also the best choice for users who need a lot of storage space.
Closing Thoughts
The Ultra is aimed at heavy users, people that shoot and create video content. It is the contender up against Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max (and later this year the 16 Pro Max). Not everyone will want or need this kind of hardware and performance, though.
As with most things, the base model will be perfect for most people. Or, if you want a bigger display and a larger battery, the S24 Plus.
The S24 Ultra, really, is there for tech-heads and spec-monkeys. People that want, love, need, and use the latest bleeding-edge tech and camera components. If that ain’t you, go with the S24 or the S24+ or, better yet, the Pixel 8 – it’s cheaper and arguably just as good in most ways.
- For Everyday Users: The Galaxy S24 is a solid choice with its compact size and robust features.
- For Media Enthusiasts and Gamers: The Galaxy S24+ offers a larger screen and battery, ideal for extended use.
- For Power Users and Photography Enthusiasts: The Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out with its superior display, camera, and performance capabilities.