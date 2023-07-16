Nothing Phone (2): Everything You Need To Know…

Pin

Nothing 2 see here…

Nothing Phone (2) has finally arrived!

Nothing Phone (2) is an iterative improvement over Nothing Phone (1), with the brand offering a few changes in design and features. But Nothing Phone (2) brings an improved display, better performance, better cameras, and faster charging, and it still has the Glyph interface.

In this article, let’s talk about everything to know about Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) Overview

How much does Nothing Phone (2) Cost? Nothing Phone (2) starts from $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Is Nothing Phone (2) Available in the US? The Nothing Phone (2) is available in the US market; as of now, the phone is available for pre-order from the Nothing website. Nothing Phone (2) isn’t available through carriers in the US; it is available unlocked only. It isn’t available via Amazon but only via the Nothing website.

Is Nothing Phone (2) Available in the UK? Nothing Phone (2) is available in the UK as it is a UK-based company. It is available to buy now from the Nothing website. It isn’t available to purchase from any other retailers like Amazon. Is Nothing Phone (2) Available in Europe? Nothing Phone (2) is available across Europe directly via the Nothing website. It isn’t available via Amazon or any other retailers in Europe.

Nothing Phone (2) Price & Availability

Nothing Phone (2) is available across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Here is the pricing for various variants of Nothing Phone (2):

8GB + 128GB – $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679

12GB + 256GB – $699 / CAD 999 / £629 / €729

12GB + 512GB – $799 / CAD 1,099 / £699 / €849

Nothing Phone (2) Specs Table

Specification Nothing Phone (2) Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm Weight 201.2 g Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP rating IP54 Display size 6.7 inches Display type AMOLED Display resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Display refresh rate 120 Hz Display certifications HDR10+ Peak brightness 1600 nits Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU Octa-core

(1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 RAM 8 GB / 12 GB Storage 128 GB / 256 / 512 GB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Battery capacity 4700 mAh Charging speed 45W Wireless charging 15W Reverse wireless charging 5W Operating system Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 Price Starts from $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679 f

Nothing Phone (2) Design

When Nothing Phone (1) debuted last year, it looked fresh; it didn’t look like any other phone in the market. The transparent back design with its Glyph interface and symmetrical bezels.

A year has passed since then, and Nothing seems to be sticking with the same design. Nothing Phone 2 uses a slightly different aspect ratio for the screen, making it taller. The phone features the same transparent back, which shows the glyph interface. The glyph interface is similar to the one from its predecessor but slightly different. It still has a flat frame and looks premium!

Nothing Phone (2) Display

The display’s size has grown compared to Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display can get as bright as 1600 nits, comes with HDR10+ certification, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass (Nothing has yet to mention which version of the glass it uses).

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the flagship chipset from last year. It still is one of the best-performing chipsets alongside other flagship chipsets. It’s not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S23 or OnePlus 11, but it still can do anything you throw at it. It is a big upgrade from Snapdragon 778G from its predecessor. Nothing Phone (2) comes in three RAM and storage variants – 8 + 128 GB, 12 + 256 GB, and 12 + 512 GB.

Nothing Phone (2) Camera

Like its predecessor, Nothing Phone (2) has a 50 MP dual camera setup, a primary and ultrawide camera. The primary camera has been upgraded to 50 MP Sony IMX890 and still supports OIS. The ultrawide camera has kept the same 50MP sensor.

Nothing Phone (2) Battery & Other Miscellaneous Features

Nothing Phone (2) has a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W PPS wired charging that the brand says can be fully charged in 55 minutes, but the brand doesn’t bundle the 45W charger in the box with the phone. The phone also supports 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

Nothing Phone (2) Software

Nothing Phone (2) comes with the latest iteration of Nothing’s Android skin, Nothing OS 2.0. Nothing OS 2.0 is like the old OxygenOS, a close-to-stock Android skin with some extra features. Nothing OS 2.0 features Nothing’s distinct design language, making it stand out from the rest.

Final Thoughts

Nothing Phone (2) is a marked improvement over its predecessor. It brings a better display, a better chipset, and improved cameras. The glyph interface is still there, setting the phone apart.

Nothing has seemingly improved the software experience with Nothing OS 2.0, improving upon stock Android with Nothing specific features and a distinct design language.

While Nothing Phone (2) might not be the best value for your money compared to its direct competitors. Pixel 7 now costs $499, which might be a better buy for most people. That’s the same case with iPhone 12, which now costs $599. Then there’s the flagship from Carl Pei’s previous company, OnePlus 11, which offers much more than Nothing Phone (2) and is close to a real flagship.

Nothing Phone (2) is a great smartphone, the improvements it made over its predecessor have made it makes sense, but the price has shot up too. Its competitors are strong, and if you remove the design and glyph interface gimmick, there’s not much going for Phone (2) compared to strong competitors like OnePlus 11. So before jumping into the hype, consider the phone’s competitors.