Nothing Phone (2): Everything You Need To Know…
Nothing 2 see here…
Nothing Phone (2) has finally arrived!
Nothing Phone (2) is an iterative improvement over Nothing Phone (1), with the brand offering a few changes in design and features. But Nothing Phone (2) brings an improved display, better performance, better cameras, and faster charging, and it still has the Glyph interface.
In this article, let’s talk about everything to know about Nothing Phone (2).
Nothing Phone (2) Overview
Nothing Phone (2) Price & Availability
Nothing Phone (2) is available across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Here is the pricing for various variants of Nothing Phone (2):
- 8GB + 128GB – $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679
- 12GB + 256GB – $699 / CAD 999 / £629 / €729
- 12GB + 512GB – $799 / CAD 1,099 / £699 / €849
Nothing Phone (2) Specs Table
|Specification
|Nothing Phone (2)
|Dimensions
|162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|201.2 g
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP rating
|IP54
|Display size
|6.7 inches
|Display type
|AMOLED
|Display resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Display refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Display certifications
|HDR10+
|Peak brightness
|1600 nits
|Display Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|CPU
|Octa-core
(1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|RAM
|8 GB / 12 GB
|Storage
|128 GB / 256 / 512 GB
|Main camera
|50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
|Ultra-wide camera
|50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Selfie camera
|32 MP, f/2.5, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Battery capacity
|4700 mAh
|Charging speed
|45W
|Wireless charging
|15W
|Reverse wireless charging
|5W
|Operating system
|Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13
|Price
|Starts from $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679 f
Nothing Phone (2) Design
When Nothing Phone (1) debuted last year, it looked fresh; it didn’t look like any other phone in the market. The transparent back design with its Glyph interface and symmetrical bezels.
A year has passed since then, and Nothing seems to be sticking with the same design. Nothing Phone 2 uses a slightly different aspect ratio for the screen, making it taller. The phone features the same transparent back, which shows the glyph interface. The glyph interface is similar to the one from its predecessor but slightly different. It still has a flat frame and looks premium!
Nothing Phone (2) Display
The display’s size has grown compared to Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display can get as bright as 1600 nits, comes with HDR10+ certification, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass (Nothing has yet to mention which version of the glass it uses).
Nothing Phone (2) Specifications
Nothing Phone (2) is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the flagship chipset from last year. It still is one of the best-performing chipsets alongside other flagship chipsets. It’s not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S23 or OnePlus 11, but it still can do anything you throw at it. It is a big upgrade from Snapdragon 778G from its predecessor. Nothing Phone (2) comes in three RAM and storage variants – 8 + 128 GB, 12 + 256 GB, and 12 + 512 GB.
Nothing Phone (2) Camera
Like its predecessor, Nothing Phone (2) has a 50 MP dual camera setup, a primary and ultrawide camera. The primary camera has been upgraded to 50 MP Sony IMX890 and still supports OIS. The ultrawide camera has kept the same 50MP sensor.
Nothing Phone (2) Battery & Other Miscellaneous Features
Nothing Phone (2) has a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W PPS wired charging that the brand says can be fully charged in 55 minutes, but the brand doesn’t bundle the 45W charger in the box with the phone. The phone also supports 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.
Nothing Phone (2) Software
Nothing Phone (2) comes with the latest iteration of Nothing’s Android skin, Nothing OS 2.0. Nothing OS 2.0 is like the old OxygenOS, a close-to-stock Android skin with some extra features. Nothing OS 2.0 features Nothing’s distinct design language, making it stand out from the rest.
Final Thoughts
Nothing Phone (2) is a marked improvement over its predecessor. It brings a better display, a better chipset, and improved cameras. The glyph interface is still there, setting the phone apart.
Nothing has seemingly improved the software experience with Nothing OS 2.0, improving upon stock Android with Nothing specific features and a distinct design language.
While Nothing Phone (2) might not be the best value for your money compared to its direct competitors. Pixel 7 now costs $499, which might be a better buy for most people. That’s the same case with iPhone 12, which now costs $599. Then there’s the flagship from Carl Pei’s previous company, OnePlus 11, which offers much more than Nothing Phone (2) and is close to a real flagship.
Nothing Phone (2) is a great smartphone, the improvements it made over its predecessor have made it makes sense, but the price has shot up too. Its competitors are strong, and if you remove the design and glyph interface gimmick, there’s not much going for Phone (2) compared to strong competitors like OnePlus 11. So before jumping into the hype, consider the phone’s competitors.