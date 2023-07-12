Is The Nothing Phone 2 Waterproof? Its IP Rating Detailed 

Pin

The Nothing Phone 2 is now official, and it even has a release in the USA. But how does the phone’s IP rating stack up against phones from Apple and Samsung? Let’s find out…

KEY TAKEAWAYS Understanding IP Ratings: IP stands for ‘Ingress Protection’, and it’s a two-digit grading system. The first digit represents the level of protection against solids, and the second digit corresponds to the protection against liquids.

IP stands for ‘Ingress Protection’, and it’s a two-digit grading system. The first digit represents the level of protection against solids, and the second digit corresponds to the protection against liquids. IP54 Rating Breakdown: The Nothing Phone 2’s IP54 rating signifies a fair degree of protection against dust and splash resistance. However, it’s not completely dust-tight, nor is it designed to be submerged in water.

The Nothing Phone 2’s IP54 rating signifies a fair degree of protection against dust and splash resistance. However, it’s not completely dust-tight, nor is it designed to be submerged in water. Comparison with Other Devices: An IP54 rating is on the lower end compared to some other flagship smartphones. Devices like the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21, for example, hold an IP68 rating, indicating full dust protection and water submersion capabilities. However, phones with higher IP ratings typically come with a higher price tag.

An IP54 rating is on the lower end compared to some other flagship smartphones. Devices like the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S21, for example, hold an IP68 rating, indicating full dust protection and water submersion capabilities. However, phones with higher IP ratings typically come with a higher price tag. Practical Implications: The Nothing Phone 2 can be safely used in light rain and similar conditions. However, using it in a heavy downpour, near a pool, or in a particularly dusty environment could pose risks. Despite its IP rating, the use of protective cases and screen protectors is recommended to guard against mechanical damage.

The Nothing Phone 2 can be safely used in light rain and similar conditions. However, using it in a heavy downpour, near a pool, or in a particularly dusty environment could pose risks. Despite its IP rating, the use of protective cases and screen protectors is recommended to guard against mechanical damage. Summary: The Nothing Phone 2 offers reasonable protection against dust and water splashes, suitable for regular use in urban and indoor environments. Users who require higher dust and water resistance may need to consider alternatives or use additional protective accessories.

A phone’s ability to withstand the elements is a big USP for many users. In fact, whenever a new phone launches, one of the first questions people have relates to its level of water resistance. It’s an important feature that, for whatever reason, is often overlooked by many Chinese phone brands.

Case in point: the OPPO Find N2 does not have an IP rating, and that phone is a flagship phone in every sense of the word. The assumption that ALL phones come with IP ratings, for the most part, is false. Many modern Android phones do not have any official IP rating.

With the recent launch of the Nothing Phone 2, many have been intrigued by its touted IP54 rating. But what does this really mean, and how does it compare to other smartphones in the market? Let’s delve into the specifics.

Understanding IP Ratings IP stands for ‘Ingress Protection’. An IP rating is a two-digit grading system that quantifies the level of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies such as dirt and water. The first digit corresponds to protection from solids (like dust), and the second digit represents protection from liquids.

Nothing Phone 2 IP Rating

With the Nothing Phone 2, the ‘5’ in its IP54 rating signifies that the phone has a reasonable level of protection against dust that could harm its normal operation, but it’s not entirely dust-tight. The ‘4’ means the phone can withstand water splashes from any direction, but it isn’t designed to be submerged in water or exposed to high-pressure water jets.

How it Measures Up

In comparison to other flagship smartphones on the market, an IP54 rating is slightly on the lower end. For instance, many high-end devices like the iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23 tout an IP68 rating, meaning they’re entirely dust-tight and can even handle submersion in water.

But because it costs money to get a phone certified with an IP rating, more often than not the phones that do have IP ratings tend to cost more.

Things To Keep In Mind

The IP54 rating of the Nothing Phone 2 means you can confidently use the phone in light rain, or not panic if it gets a little wet. However, activities such as using the phone in a heavy downpour, at the poolside, or in dusty environments might pose a risk.

It’s also important to note that the IP rating doesn’t cover issues like humidity, steam, high pressure water, or accidental drops. For a phone with an IP54 rating, protective cases and screen protectors are still highly recommended to prevent mechanical damage and enhance the phone’s overall lifespan.

Bottom line? The Nothing Phone 2’s IP54 rating ensures a reasonable degree of protection against dust and water splash, which is sufficient for everyday use in most “normal” environments. But you will definitely want to ensure that you keep it away from large bodies of water where it could be submerged.

If you need better water resistance, you’ll have to go with a more expensive phone from Apple, Samsung, or Google. You can also see how the Nothing Phone 1 compares to the Nothing Phone 2 for a wider overview of all the changes Nothing has implemented on its new flagship phone.