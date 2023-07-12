Nothing Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2: What’s The Difference?

Pin

Here’s a quick comparison of the Nothing Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2, looking at the main differences between the two phones, including their specs, hardware, and new capabilities…

The Nothing Phone 2 now has an official release date. And it is also coming to the USA. Unlike its predecessor, the phone runs a slew of high-end hardware but manages to keep its flagship-killer pricing in tact.

Given the sheer lack of choice in the sub-$600 category in the US, the Nothing Phone 2 could go on to be a wildly successful release for the London start-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Nothing Phone 2 compares to the Nothing Phone 1…

Nothing Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2 – Quick Overview Pin Design and Dimensions: The Nothing Phone 1 weighs 193.5g with dimensions of 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm. The Nothing Phone 2 is slightly larger and heavier, measuring 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm and weighing 201.2g. Both phones have Gorilla Glass on the front and back, and an aluminum frame for durability. Both devices have a unique design feature: Multiple LED lights on the back, serving as notifications, charging progress indicators, and camera fill lights. Additionally, they also have a blinking red light on the back as a video recording indicator. Protection and Durability: The Nothing Phone 1 holds an IP53 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance, while the Nothing Phone 2 improves on this with an IP54 rating, offering slightly better dust and splash resistance. Display: The Nothing Phone 1 has a 6.55-inch OLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Nothing Phone 2 comes with a larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, the same resolution, but a significantly higher peak brightness of 1600 nits. The 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support is maintained. Performance and Software: The Nothing Phone 1 shipped with Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. The Nothing Phone 2 launches with Android 13, backed by a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Memory and Storage: The Nothing Phone 1 offered variants with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, and 256GB 12GB RAM. The Nothing Phone 2 introduces a top-tier variant with 512GB 12GB RAM, in addition to the 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM variants. Camera: Both phones come with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50 MP wide-angle lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens. However, the Nothing Phone 2 improves on the video recording capabilities, offering 4K recording at 60fps compared to the Nothing Phone 1’s 30fps. The selfie camera sees a significant upgrade, with the Nothing Phone 2 boasting a 32 MP sensor compared to the Nothing Phone 1’s 16 MP sensor. Battery and Charging: The Nothing Phone 1 packs a 4500mAh battery, with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Nothing Phone 2 houses a slightly larger 4700mAh battery, and supports faster 45W wired charging alongside 15W wireless charging. Connectivity: Both phones offer comprehensive connectivity options, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 on the Nothing Phone 1 (5.3 on the Nothing Phone 2), and NFC. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 improves on positioning services, offering GPS with L1+L5 support, compared to the L1 support on the Nothing Phone 1.

How Nothing Improved The Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 2 builds on its predecessor’s strengths with several significant enhancements, including an upgraded chipset, an improved display, faster charging, a better front camera, and slightly improved durability with a higher IP rating. These improvements position the Nothing Phone 2 as a competitive player in the mid-to-high range smartphone market.

Specification Nothing Phone 1 Nothing Phone 2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm Weight 193.5 g 201.2 g Build Glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Glass (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame IP Rating IP53 IP54 Display 6.55″ OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400, 500/1200 nits 6.7″ LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2412, 1600 nits OS Android 12 (upgradable to 13), Nothing OS 1.5.3 Android 13, Nothing OS 2 Chipset Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Main Camera Dual 50 MP, 4K@30fps Dual 50 MP, 4K@30/60fps Selfie Camera 16 MP, 1080p@30fps 32 MP, 1080p@30fps Battery 4500mAh, 33W wired, 15W wireless 4700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1) Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1+L5)

The Nothing Phone 2 will also get a much wider release than its predecessor. The phone will be available to buy in the USA with support for both T-Mobile and AT&T’s bands (both 4G and 5G) and its price point, just $599.99, will make it a very appealing proposition for many US consumers in 2023 and beyond.

The Nothing Phone 2 is now available to order, you can get yours here.