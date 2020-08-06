Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Battery Life: Better Than Apple’s AirPods?

How does the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live battery life stack up against Apple’s AirPod Pro and other true wireless earbuds? Let’s investigate…

If you’re in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds, you have a TON of options – from Apple and Samsung to smaller brands like Urbanista.

But which earbuds have the best battery life and, more specifically, how do Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Buds Live stack up against the competition? Here’s what Samsung said about its new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds at their launch:

Combining AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to Galaxy Buds+, along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you're in the same room as your loved ones, even when you're apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for you to tune in (or out) of the world around you –Samsung Press Release

In order to find out we tested the most popular wireless earbuds on the market to find out which has the best battery life. The results of this test are laid out in the table below.

Wireless Earbuds With Best Battery Life – The Results

As you can see from the results, Samsung’s Galaxy Live Buds, while not the best for battery life, beat both Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro by a couple of hours.

That’s not a big difference in the grand scheme of things but when you’re out and about, or on a plane, two extra hours of playback really does make a difference.

What’s odd about these results, odd but not surprising, is that the most popular truly wireless earbuds – Apple’s AirPods, basically – are actually the worst overall when it comes to battery life.

Neither of Apple’s AirPods (both the Pro and the standard model) can muster more than 5 hours. This makes them inferior to every other pair of wireless earbuds from our test of the best selling wireless earbuds from the last 12 months.

This is why, I think, Samsung was careful when it was planning the Galaxy Buds Live. It knew it needed active noise cancellation and it knew it needed to beat Apple’s AirPods Pro with respect to battery life. Having both these things in place makes the Galaxy Buds Live the preferable option.

The Galaxy Buds Live are also compatible with both Android and iPhone (iOS 7 and up), though iPhone users are still better off with AirPods as they’re designed to function seamlessly with iOS. You also get better Siri performance too.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in the following colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black – and, yes, that is the same color options as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are also A LOT cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Pro; prices start from just £179/$179 and this, combined with their superior battery life, should help secure Samsung quite a few more sales in the coming 12 months.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Technical Specifications

Chipset: BCM 43015

OS: RTOS

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth : 5.0; BT Profile : HFP, A2DP, AVRCP; Codec : SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Battery Life: 6 Hours

Sensors: Accelerometer, Infrared, Hall, Touch, Grip, Voice Pickup Unit

Colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

You can now order the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live via Samsung’s official website – prices start from $170/£179.