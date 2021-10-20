Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official. But how much RAM does the Pixel 6 Pro have? Let’s find out…

Google is back to its old tricks, making proper flagship phones again. After a few years off, Google has returned in 2021 with a proper honest-to-goodness flagship phone with the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first phones ever to run Google’s brand new Tensor chipset. They are also the first to ship with Google’s new Android 12 software and its new Material You UI which adapts to the wallpaper you’re using on your phone.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are BIG updates. And one of the main areas where Google is looking to make gains over the Pixel 5 is with performance and camera performance – the Pro ships with a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens, for instance, which is a huge jump from the Pixel 5’s setup.

How Much RAM Does The Pixel 6 Pro Have?

Because the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the flagship model, Google has kitted it out accordingly. The Pixel 6 Pro ships with 12GB of RAM, the most ever used inside a Pixel phone, alongside the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pixel 6 ships with 8GB of RAM and the following storage options: 128GB or 256GB

With its 12GB of RAM and new Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 Pro is positioned to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. But unlike those phones, Google is betting big on the Pixel 6’s machine learning and AI abilities – these are the smartest Pixels we’ve seen to date.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also have improved speech recognition and language understanding models, so it can make everyday tasks easier. For instance, you can now use your voice to quickly type, edit, and send messages with Assistant voice typing in Messages, Gmail and more. Let Google Assistant help with adding punctuation, making corrections, inserting emojis and sending your messages. Google

Google has also massively updated the Pixel 6’s language translation abilities. You can now use Google Assistant to essentially act as a translator in over 48 languages from around the globe.

Live Translate enables you to message with people in different languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Japanese. It works by detecting whether a message in your chat apps, like WhatsApp or Snapchat, is different from your language, and if so, automatically offers you a translation. All of this detection and processing happens entirely on-device within Private Compute Core, so no data ever leaves the device, and it works even without network connectivity. With support for Interpreter mode, you’ll also be able to take turns translating what is said in up to 48 languages. Activate Assistant and say “Be my interpreter.” Google

Release Date & Pricing

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are priced at $599 and $899, respectively. Both phones will go on sale – and be available from all major carriers and networks – from October 26, 2021.

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro: All The Updates Pixel 6 Updates Display – The Pixel 6 runs the same OLED display as the Pixel 5. It’s a 6.4in 90Hz AMOLED panel and while it lacks plenty of the Pro’s specs and fizziness, for the asking price ($599) this is still a very good display. It is more than equal to what you get on Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

The Pixel 6 runs the same OLED display as the Pixel 5. It’s a 6.4in 90Hz AMOLED panel and while it lacks plenty of the Pro’s specs and fizziness, for the asking price ($599) this is still a very good display. It is more than equal to what you get on Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini. Battery – The Pixel 6 runs a 4614 mAh battery and, like the Pixel 6 Pro, it supports 30W wired charging and 21W wireless charging. Google does not include a charger with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though, so you’ll need to buy a 30W charger in order to tap into its fast-charge abilities.

The Pixel 6 runs a 4614 mAh battery and, like the Pixel 6 Pro, it supports 30W wired charging and 21W wireless charging. with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, though, so you’ll need to buy a 30W charger in order to tap into its fast-charge abilities. Camera – Google has heavily updated the camera module on the Pixel 6 compared to what we got on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 runs a dual-lens camera module that is made up of a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). It doesn’t have lazer auto-focus like the Pixel 6 Pro, and it lacks the telephoto lens too, but for a $599 phone this is a very decent upgrade over the Pixel 5’s camera module.

Google has heavily updated the camera module on the Pixel 6 compared to what we got on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 runs a dual-lens camera module that is made up of a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) lens and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). It doesn’t have lazer auto-focus like the Pixel 6 Pro, and it lacks the telephoto lens too, but for a $599 phone this is a very decent upgrade over the Pixel 5’s camera module. Fingerprint Sensor – Google has finally killed off the physical fingerprint scanner on its Pixel 6 range of phones. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now use under-display fingerprint scanners. I don’t know how I feel about this; I really love the fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Google has finally killed off the physical fingerprint scanner on its Pixel 6 range of phones. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro now use under-display fingerprint scanners. I don’t know how I feel about this; I really love the fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. RAM – The Pixel 6 runs 8GB of RAM and is available in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro feature SD support or a headphone jack.

The Pixel 6 runs 8GB of RAM and is available in either 128GB or 256GB storage variants. Neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro feature SD support or a headphone jack. Colors – The Pixel 6 is available in the following color options: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro Updates Display – The Pixel 6 Pro runs a 6.7in 120Hz 1440 x 3120 pixels display with HDR10+. The screen tech is LTPO AMOLED. This is the most advanced display Google has ever deployed on a Pixel phone. From its size to its refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro’s dwarfs the Pixel 5’s from 2020.

The Pixel 6 Pro runs a 6.7in 120Hz 1440 x 3120 pixels display with HDR10+. The screen tech is LTPO AMOLED. This is the most advanced display Google has ever deployed on a Pixel phone. From its size to its refresh rate, the Pixel 6 Pro’s dwarfs the Pixel 5’s from 2020. Battery – The Pixel 6 Pro has a large display and it runs 5G, so it needs a large battery to keep everything running smoothly. Google has opted for a 4905mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro with 30W Fast-Charging. Although, to take advantage of the 30W fast charge, you’ll need to buy a separate charger; Google does not include a charger in the Pixel 6 box.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a large display and it runs 5G, so it needs a large battery to keep everything running smoothly. Google has opted for a 4905mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro with 30W Fast-Charging. Although, to take advantage of the 30W fast charge, you’ll need to buy a separate charger; Google does not include a charger in the Pixel 6 box. Camera Tech – Google has massively updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a triple lens camera module that runs a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), a 48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). The camera supports 4x optical zoom, lazer auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation.

Google has massively updated the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera module. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a triple lens camera module that runs a 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), a 48 MP, f/3.5, 104mm (telephoto), and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide). The camera supports 4x optical zoom, lazer auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation. Google Tensor – Google’s new Tensor CPU is jam-packed with AI and machine learning algorithms to make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smarter than any other phone on the market. Tensor’s AI abilities extend to all areas of the phone, from live translation and voice typing, to its camera module for video and photo editing on the fly. Tensor even has things like Magic Eraser that removes unwanted things from images and video.

Google’s new Tensor CPU is jam-packed with AI and machine learning algorithms to make the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smarter than any other phone on the market. Tensor’s AI abilities extend to all areas of the phone, from live translation and voice typing, to its camera module for video and photo editing on the fly. Tensor even has things like Magic Eraser that removes unwanted things from images and video. CPU Performance – While Google’s Tensor CPU packs in plenty of special features and AI smarts, it likely won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Apple’s A15 CPU. This shouldn’t be seen as a deal-breaker, however. Google’s Pixel phones have always been underpowered compared to the competition. And Tensor’s AI abilities should more than make up for the shortfall in performance.

While Google’s Tensor CPU packs in plenty of special features and AI smarts, it likely won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Apple’s A15 CPU. This shouldn’t be seen as a deal-breaker, however. Google’s Pixel phones have always been underpowered compared to the competition. And Tensor’s AI abilities should more than make up for the shortfall in performance. Android Updates – Google has confirmed that it will be offering five years of Android support to everyone that buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. This means if you buy the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, you’ll get Android updates until 2026. That is the best you’ll get in the Android market and it is nearing Apple’s industry-standard support. Not too shabby.

Google has confirmed that it will be offering five years of Android support to everyone that buys a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. This means if you buy the Pixel 6 Pro in 2021, you’ll get Android updates until 2026. That is the best you’ll get in the Android market and it is nearing Apple’s industry-standard support. Not too shabby. RAM & Memory – The Pixel 6 Pro runs 12GB of RAM and is available in the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The and is available in the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Colors – The Pixel 6 Pro is available in the following color options: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black

