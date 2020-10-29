Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G Specs 100% Confirmed

The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is designed to be the most rugged phone on the market. Here’s the lowdown on its specs…

Phone makers are ALWAYS trying to outdo one another with “firsts” – the first 5G phone, the thinnest phone, the most powerful phone. Well, Blackview is doing something similar, just in the 5G phone niche.

It wants to make the most rugged, hardcore 5G Android phone on the market. And the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is the phone that it plans on using to do this.

Save

The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is a super-rugged Android phone that can withstand all manner of bumps and drops, as well as temperatures of -30º degrees. In temperatures this low, most phones shut down. But the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G will still be 100% functional.

The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is also water-proof (IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G certification) and designed to withstand drops from heights previously unheard of – basically, this thing is a BEAST.

And the specs aren’t bad, either.

Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G Specs

Display: 6.5″ LCD 1080 x 2400 pixels

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G

Camera: Sony IMX582 triple rear camera and Samsung S5K3P9-SP 16MP front camera

Battery Size: 5280mAh battery

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: NFC, WiFi, 5G

Blackview is positioning the phone at those who work in extreme conditions – occupations like firemen, police, and emergency responders, as well as those in military service.

The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G doesn’t feature a Qualcomm CPU; instead, it uses a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G. This isn’t a deal-breaker. But it might put off some users that would prefer to use Qualcomm’s platform.

Save

You get plenty of RAM (6GB) and quite a lot of internal storage (128GB), so you’re covered in this regard. The addition of 5G, combined with the phone’s advanced rugged features, makes the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G a great option for anyone that is looking for a robust 5G phone that can withstand the most extreme environmental elements.

“The Blackview BL6000 Pro is made with tough material and meets IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G certification,” noted Blackview in a press release.

It added: “In general, it can withstand water immersion, drops, bumps, and shocks. This means you can feel free to take it to the beach, construction sites, and any harsh environments without wearing a waterproof pouch or worrying it getting drowned or broken.”

The First 5G Rugged Android Phone

The Blackview BL6000 Pro is the world’s first rugged 5G Android phone. It is designed to be more or less indestructible, requiring zero fixes or repairs, even if it is dropped from a height or submerged in water for prolonged amounts of time.

Save

For the time being, no other Android phone can claim to do what the Blackview BL6000 Pro can.

The Blackview BL6000 Pro will get a release date next month, just in time for Christmas! Pricing has not yet been confirmed, though you can expect to pay less than $600 for this phone (based on its specs).

We’ll update as soon as we know more.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Is The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G Waterproof? Yes, the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is 100% water, dust, and drop-proof. It has full IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G certification, so it withstand even the most extreme drops and bangs, as well as submersion in water.

Q: What CPU Does The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G Use? The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 5G. This CPU supports 5G and is an octa-core CPU, based on a 7nm process. It runs Arm Cortex-A76 @ up to 2GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz for rapid performance.

Q: How Big is The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G's Battery? The Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G features a 5800mAh battery. This is a huge battery that is designed to ensure the battery holds up while connecting to 5G networks.