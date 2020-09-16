How To Take A Screenshot On Blackview Phones (The Easy Way)

This simple guide will show you how to take a screenshot on Blackview.

Blackview smartphones are produced with high-quality technology and packed with unique features. If you own any Blackview smartphone and yet to figure out how to get the best of its screenshotting functionality, this post is for you.

However, I will be focusing on how to take screenshots on popular Blackview models, including Blackview BV9000, BV6000, BV8000 Pro, BV7000 Pro, BV5000, Blackview A7, A10, and A80 Pro.

Read on as I take you through the various ways you can screenshot on your favorite Blackview device.

How To Take Screenshot On Blackview BV9000 Pro

Open a page to screenshot, e.g., you can choose to screenshot your device’s ‘Settings’ page. Press the power and the volume-down buttons at the same time long enough for your device to capture the screen. (A flash and shutter sound indicates a successful screenshot). Edit, view, and share your screenshot image instantly. Alternatively, you can swipe down with your index finger from the top of your screen to reveal the notification area. Tap on the ‘screenshot’ notification to view, edit, share, or delete the screenshot image. By default, screenshot images are stored in the Screenshot album in your gallery.

How To Take A Screenshot On Blackview BV8000 Pro

Method 1: Use the power menu option

Open the page you want to screenshot on your BV8000 Pro. Hold down the power button until a power menu is displayed. From the menu options, tap on ‘Screenshot.’ The displayed page is captured. A flash and camera shutter sound implies a successful screenshot. Captured images can be viewed, edited, shared, or deleted immediately. Additionally, you can pull down the notification bar to access your saved screenshot.

Note: this method works if your device is running the Android Pie version (Android 9).

Method 2: Use the power and volume-down buttons

Open a page to screenshot, e.g.; you can choose to screenshot your device’s ‘Settings’ page. Press the power and the volume-down buttons at the same time long enough for your device to capture the screen. A flash and shutter sound indicates a successful screenshot. Edit, view, and share your screenshot image instantly. You can also swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal the notification area. Tap on the ‘screenshot’ notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot image. By default, screenshot images are stored in the Screenshot album in your gallery.

How To Capture Screenshots On Blackview BV6000

This method is applicable if your device has a home button; otherwise, the power button replaces the home button.

Launch a page to screenshot Hold down the volume-down and the home buttons simultaneously to take a screenshot (replace it with the power button if your device does not have a home button). A flash accompanied by a shutter sound indicates a successful screenshot. Edit, view or share your screenshot image instantly. You can swipe down with your index finger from the top of your screen to reveal the notification area. Tap on the ‘screenshot’ notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot image. By default, screenshot images are stored in the Screenshot album in your gallery.

How To Take Screenshots On Blackview A7

Launch the page you want to screenshot. Pull down the notification bar by swiping your finger from the top of the screen to reveal the notification panel. Tap on the ‘Screenshot’ icon in the quick access tools and settings to capture the displayed screen on your device. You can access the screenshot image from the notification panel.

How To Take A Screenshot On A80 Pro

Method 1: Take a screenshot using the A80 Pro’s built-in screenshotting functionality

Launch the page you want to screenshot. Pull down the notification by swiping your finger from the top to reveal the notification panel. Tap on the ‘Screenshot’ icon in the quick access tools and settings to capture the displayed screen on your device. You can access the screenshot image from the notification panel.

Method 2: Use the power and volume buttons

Open a page for the screenshot. Press the power and the volume-down buttons concurrently for your device to capture the screen. Wait for the flash and shutter sound, which indicates a successful screenshot. Edit, view, and share your screenshot image instantly. Alternatively, you can swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal the notification area. Tap on the ‘screenshot’ notification to view, edit, share or delete the screenshot image.

Method 3: Use Google Assistant

Google Assistant can perform a whole lot of functions, including taking a screenshot of your display.

Activate Google Assistant by holding down your device’s home button, or say, ‘OK Google.’ Tap the microphone and use the voice command ‘take a screenshot,’ or tap the keyboard icon and then type ‘take a screenshot.’ Google Assistant will then capture your screen display and save it in your gallery.

Bottom Line

Screenshotting is a cool feature useful in various ways depending on the purpose, ranging from sharing fun moments to reporting error messages.

Interestingly, all of the methods described above work well for almost all Blackview smartphone models. If a method does not work for you, try any of the methods described above, irrespective of your phone model.

You can read more about future Blackview devices and watch out for new methods of screenshotting as well. That is if Blackview will be tinkering with their designs and settings, which is not sure to happen in the nearest future.