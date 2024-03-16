The VPN Surge in Texas – What’s Driving It?

03/16/24 • 3 min read

Pin

KEY TAKEAWAYS 🚀 VPN Surge in Texas 🚀

The block of Pornhub due to age verification laws has led to a huge rise in VPN use in Texas, highlighting the lengths people will go for content access. 📈 Skyrocketing Searches 🔍

Searches for VPNs have jumped dramatically, with increases up to 4,750%, signaling a massive interest in bypassing content restrictions. 🔐 Beyond Adult Content 🌐

While sparked by content access, the VPN craze underscores bigger themes of privacy, security, and the importance of anonymous browsing. 💬 Wider Implications 🗣️

This situation opens discussions on internet freedom and privacy, showing the critical role of VPNs in the digital age. 🛡️ Privacy & Security Prioritized 🔐

Texans’ turn to VPNs reflects a broader demand for tools that protect online anonymity and safe browsing, highlighting privacy as a key concern. SAVE 80% ON 2024’s FASTEST VPN

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the tech news lately, you’ve probably noticed the buzz around the massive spike in VPN usage in Texas.

And the reason behind this surge might just surprise you.

It all started when Pornhub, one of the world’s largest adult entertainment websites, shut down its services in the Lone Star State.

The reason? Texas’s new age verification laws, which aim to ensure that only those 18 and above can access explicit online content.

Texas VPN Searches Sky-Rocket

Now, you might be wondering, “What’s the big deal?

There are plenty of other, ahem, sites out there.” Well, that’s where the VPN craze comes in.

According to data from SlashGear, Google searches for phrases like “Texas VPN” and “Proton VPN” have skyrocketed by a staggering 1,750% and 4,750%, respectively.

And it’s not just the big names in the VPN game that are seeing a surge in interest – even lesser-known services like VPN Hub and Opera GX have witnessed a 300% increase in searches.

But why are Texans so desperate for VPNs, you ask? Simple – these virtual private networks allow users to bypass geo-restrictions and access blocked websites anonymously.

Getting Around Age-Restrictions Online

And in this case, they’re being used to circumvent Pornhub’s shutdown in Texas.

Now, before you start judging, it’s important to remember that VPNs serve a multitude of purposes beyond just accessing adult content. They’re essential tools for protecting online privacy, securing sensitive data, and ensuring freedom of information.

So, while the reasons behind this VPN craze might seem a bit, well, risqué, it also highlights the growing demand for online privacy and the importance of having access to secure, anonymous browsing tools.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a privacy advocate, or simply someone who’s curious about the latest digital trends, the Texas VPN surge is undoubtedly an interesting phenomenon to keep an eye on.

Who knows? It might just be the start of a bigger conversation around online freedom and the role of VPNs in our increasingly connected world.

​Here’s the one I use (with a fat 81% discount for our subscribers)