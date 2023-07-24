NordVPN vs PureVPN: Which is The Best Option In 2023?

Pin

When it comes to VPNs, two of the biggest names in the business are NordVPN and PureVPN. But which is the best VPN to go for?

Key Takeaways: NordVPN stands out for users requiring torrenting and P2P site access, a feature not supported by PureVPN.

NordVPN excels in security and encryption , offering double-encryption and consistently high speeds due to significant server infrastructure.

, offering double-encryption and consistently high speeds due to significant server infrastructure. PureVPN, while more affordable, has limitations, including lack of torrenting support. However, it offers a solid, reliable, no-log VPN service at competitive prices.

NordVPN provides a seamless connection, high speeds, and unrestricted access to a wide range of online content.

Improved speed, consistency, and support for torrenting and P2P sites are key reasons for choosing NordVPN over PureVPN.

Despite the availability of numerous other VPNs, none match the performance and features of NordVPN.

NordVPN, with its robust security, impressive speeds, and unrestricted online access, is considered the best VPN on the market today.

NordVPN 5.0 From Less Than $3 / £3 a month Based in Panama, NordVPN has a strict no-logging policy, so none of your data or browsing sessions are stored. It'll unlock Netflix, HULU, Amazon, and iPlayer. And NordVPN runs on the OpenVPN protocol and features double AES-256-bit encryption, which is the very same standard used by the US government to keep all its secrets locked away from public view. In terms of security and privacy, this is about as good as it gets.

100% No-Logs Unlocks Netflix, Disney, HULU & Amazon

Unlocks Netflix, Disney, HULU & Amazon Simple To Use

Simple To Use Very Fast

Very Fast Works on All Major Platforms

Works on All Major Platforms Account Includes 6 Installs

Account Includes 6 Installs Market-Leading Encryption VIEW LATEST DEALS

In the ever-evolving world of online privacy, choosing the right VPN can be a daunting task. Our comprehensive review of NordVPN vs PureVPN aims to simplify this choice for you. We delve into their features, compare their performance, and share personal experiences to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you prioritize speed, security, or cost, our review offers valuable insights to guide your VPN selection, everything you need to know is covered and compared below, so you can make the best choice based on your own specific needs and requirements.

NordVPN vs PureVPN Pin Log Policy NordVPN – Headquartered in the privacy-friendly jurisdiction of Panama, NordVPN is a staunch advocate of a strict no-logging policy. This means that aside from your payment details and account settings, all your data remains completely anonymous, ensuring your digital footprint is virtually non-existent.

– Headquartered in the privacy-friendly jurisdiction of Panama, NordVPN is a staunch advocate of a strict no-logging policy. This means that aside from your payment details and account settings, all your data remains completely anonymous, ensuring your digital footprint is virtually non-existent. PureVPN – Originating from Hong Kong, PureVPN previously maintained some logging practices but has since transitioned to a completely log-free model. Similar to NordVPN, any browsing you undertake through PureVPN’s VPN is entirely anonymous, ensuring your online activities remain your own. Verdict? It’s a Tie Encryption NordVPN – NordVPN employs AES-256-bit encryption, a military-grade encryption standard that the US government uses to safeguard its classified files, including those on UFOs and alien technology. NordVPN takes security a step further with its unique “double encryption” feature, which adds an additional layer of security, fortifying your connection against potential threats.

– NordVPN employs AES-256-bit encryption, a military-grade encryption standard that the US government uses to safeguard its classified files, including those on UFOs and alien technology. NordVPN takes security a step further with its unique “double encryption” feature, which adds an additional layer of security, fortifying your connection against potential threats. PureVPN – PureVPN also utilizes AES-256-bit encryption, providing a robust security framework. However, unlike NordVPN, PureVPN lacks the added layer of security, which, while not a deal-breaker, is a point of differentiation in NordVPN’s favor. Verdict? NordVPN Takes the Lead Protocols NordVPN – NordVPN employs a suite of protocols including OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, and IPSec, all of which are industry-backed standards designed to keep VPNs secure and reliable.

– NordVPN employs a suite of protocols including OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, and IPSec, all of which are industry-backed standards designed to keep VPNs secure and reliable. PureVPN – PureVPN offers a similar suite of protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2. The inclusion of IKEv2, a protocol developed by Microsoft and Cisco, is noteworthy as it is widely regarded as one of the fastest VPN protocols available. Verdict? It’s a Tie Torrenting & P2P Allowed? NordVPN – NordVPN supports both torrenting and P2P sites, providing you with unrestricted access to platforms like PirateBay.

– NordVPN supports both torrenting and P2P sites, providing you with unrestricted access to platforms like PirateBay. PureVPN – PureVPN, on the other hand, does not support torrenting and actively blocks access to most P2P and torrenting sites, including PirateBay. Verdict? NordVPN Wins Number of Servers NordVPN – Boasting a network of 3057 servers

– Boasting a network of 3057 servers PureVPN – Operates a network of 750 servers Verdict? NordVPN Wins Number of Connections Per Account NordVPN – NordVPN allows for up to six devices to be connected simultaneously, ensuring all your devices are protected.

– NordVPN allows for up to six devices to be connected simultaneously, ensuring all your devices are protected. PureVPN – PureVPN supports up to five devices at any one time, slightly less than its competitor. Verdict? NordVPN Wins Smart DNS NordVPN – SmartDNS, a technology that conceals your device’s IP address during web browsing, is a key feature for any VPN. NordVPN includes this feature as standard across all its plans.

– SmartDNS, a technology that conceals your device’s IP address during web browsing, is a key feature for any VPN. NordVPN includes this feature as standard across all its plans. PureVPN – PureVPN, however, does not incorporate SmartDNS into any of its plans. Verdict? NordVPN Wins Pricing NordVPN – NordVPN’s plans start from $6.99 a month, with frequent discounts on long-term subscriptions.

– NordVPN’s plans start from $6.99 a month, with frequent discounts on long-term subscriptions. PureVPN – PureVPN offers a more affordable option, with prices starting at $5 a month for the standard VPN package. Verdict? While NordVPN is slightly more expensive, it offers superior speeds and advanced security features. However, if you’re seeking value for money, PureVPN is the cheaper option.

So, Which is The Superior VPN: NordVPN or PureVPN?

The answer largely depends on your specific needs. If torrenting and P2P sites are crucial to your online activities, NordVPN is the clear choice as PureVPN does not support these platforms.

In terms of security and encryption, NordVPN again emerges as the superior option. With its double-encryption feature and significant investment in server infrastructure, NordVPN ensures consistently high speeds.

PureVPN, while being the more affordable option, offers a solid, reliable VPN service at competitive prices. There are some limitations, such as the lack of torrenting support, but if you’re seeking a cost-effective, no-log VPN, PureVPN is a viable choice.

Personally, I have been a satisfied NordVPN user for several years. Throughout this period, I have experienced zero issues with the VPN. It connects seamlessly, operates at high speeds, and provides unrestricted access to a wide range of online content, from torrent sites to various regional versions of Netflix.

I initially switched from PureVPN to NordVPN after noticing a significant improvement in speed and consistency with NordVPN. The added support for torrenting and P2P sites was also a major factor in my decision.

Since making the switch in early 2016, I have not felt the need to explore other options. I have tested numerous other VPNs during this time, the best of which are detailed in our Guide To The Best VPNs Right Now, but none have convinced me to move away from NordVPN. The primary reason? It’s simply that good.

My advice? If you’re seeking a robust VPN that offers state-of-the-art security and encryption features, impressive speeds, and unrestricted online access, NordVPN is the way to go. For me, and millions of other users, it is the undisputed #1 VPN on the market today.

