Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Getting Major Design Change

02/21/24 • 3 min read

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will apparently borrow some design elements from the OnePlus Open – and this good news for all concerned

Samsung has been making its foldable phones for longer than any other brand, so you can imagine its grimace when a brand like OnePlus comes along as designs something better – the OnePlus Open.

How The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Will Be More Like The OnePlus Open

Well, fans have been pretty vocal, on social media mostly, about what they want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with respect to design changes. Specifically, they want it to be more like the OnePlus Open – they want a wider, squarer screen when it is fully open.

Well as it turns out, Samsung has been taking notes. According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a wider, squarer screen and overall design when fully opened, proving that Samsung – despite what some people believe – does take criticism to heart.

What Else Can We Expect From The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Here’s a quick run down of all the current rumors and speculation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The upcoming model may have flatter sides on the middle frame, resembling the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and potentially a thinner body compared to its predecessors.

Expected specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include a camera setup similar to the previous model, with a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP outer selfie camera, and a 4MP inner selfie camera.

It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, with options for 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, and possibly a version without S Pen compatibility.

Regulatory hurdles in India for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have been cleared, hinting at upcoming launches with battery and design improvements.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to have a larger battery than its predecessor, contributing to longer battery life, while details about the Z Fold 6's battery capacity remain undisclosed.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are anticipated to feature sleeker frames, less noticeable screen creases, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, with the Z Fold 6 likely having a wider cover display for a more conventional smartphone experience.