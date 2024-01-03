Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Final Design & Key Specs Leaked in Official Store Poster

01/03/24 • 3 min read

Here’s your first look at the final design for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Looks like Samsung is going all in on AI too…

Recent developments have taken the tech world by storm. User @sondesix initially stirred excitement with a post about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, only to delete it later. But hold on, there’s more from @sondesix further down in this article, so make sure you stick around until the end.

As January progresses, anticipation for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is reaching fever-pitch levels. Amidst the sea of rumors about its specs and launch date, we’ve stumbled upon what seems to be the first official promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Features Breakdown: Exclusive Peek at the Galaxy S24 Ultra: A post by @sondesix on SamMobile reveals a marketing image from Samsung’s Brazilian stores, showcasing the S24 Ultra. The poster not only gives us a sneak peek at the phone’s rear design but also introduces a tantalizing tagline: “Galaxy AI is here.”

Design Insights: The image hints at a Titanium variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, aligning with previous leaks about the phone's color options. Notably, the quad-camera setup is visible, alongside a matching S Pen, antenna line, and dual microphones.

Camera Capabilities: Leaks suggest the S24 Ultra will feature a formidable camera array: a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and two telephoto lenses (50MP and 10MP). The presence of a laser autofocus unit adds to the camera's prowess.

Material and Build: Echoing the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium build, the S24 Ultra seems to follow suit. Its siblings, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, are expected to maintain aluminum frames, pointing towards the Ultra's enhanced durability.

Display Evolution: Contrary to its predecessors, the S24 Ultra might sport a flat-edged screen. However, this shift doesn't seem to affect the phone's overall thickness compared to its forerunners.

A Closer Look: Here’s a detailed view of the Galaxy S24 Ultra model in the promotional poster via CID on X.

Galaxy S24 Specifications:

Storage Options: 256GB or 512GB.

256GB or 512GB. RAM: 12GB.

12GB. Battery: A robust 5,000mAh unit.

A robust 5,000mAh unit. Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with a focus on AI.

AI: The Game Changer

The tagline “Galaxy AI is here” and the buzz around Samsung’s new AI model, Samsung Gauss, suggest a suite of AI-driven features. This could potentially give the S24 Ultra an edge over competitors like Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max which does not feature any user-focussed AI capabilities. Apple’s approach to AI is expected to develop in 2023/24 but as of right now its use of machine learning is limited to internal applications and processes.