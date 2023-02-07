Does Apple Have Its Own Version Of ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm – and tech giants are racing to catch up. But is Apple in on the ChatGPT game too?

You can barely browse the web today without coming across an article about ChatGPT, the AI chatbot from OpenAI that has taken the world by storm. ChatGPT seems like magic – it can perform countless tests – from writing code to developing games to writing a novel.

But far from being magic, ChatGPT is a form of artificial intelligence that you interact with in a conversation-like manner. In short, ChatGPT is a very, very smart and powerful AI chatbot. Its capabilities and popularity have also scared the hell out of major tech giants.

Microsoft rushed to form a partnership with ChatGPT’s OpenAI, while Google just launched its ChatGPT competitor, called Bard.

But what of Apple? Does Apple have a ChatGPT-like product? Here’s what you need to know…

Save

Is There An Apple Version Of ChatGPT?

The short answer is no, there is not an Apple version of ChatGPT. That is to say, Apple does not make a conversational, text-based AI-powered chatbot.

However, Apple has long been in the AI field and has long had a natural language “chatbot” or sorts called Siri. Of course, Siri, it seems, is nowhere near as smart as the AI that powers ChatGPT. With ChatGPT you can have in-depth conversations and instruct it to carry out an insane number of varying commands.

Siri, on the other hand, you interact with by voice, yet it’s not too conversational in nature. Siri only essentially lets you instruct it with one command at a time or allows you to ask it one question at a time. And despite the voice interaction of Siri, the type-based interface of ChatGPT appears much more natural when it comes to having life-like conversations with the AI.

How Does Apple Use AI?

Despite not having a type of ChatGPT-like AI chatbot, Apple has been integrating AI into its products for years. The company mainly focuses on three areas of AI, according to its website:

Machine Learning Infrastructure: this ties AI processes to Apple’s hardware products, including the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Silicon chipsets.

Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning: This area deals with the likes of generative models and more.

Natural Language Processing and Speech Technologies: This is probably the area that most people think of when they think of “Apple AI”. This subset of AI is of the type that powers Siri.

What Apple Products Are Powered By AI?

A number of Apple products are powered or enhanced by AI processes. The most obvious is one we’ve already talked about: Siri. Siri’s responses and knowledge are largely AI-powered. But the “Hey Siri” feature of Siri, where you can activate Siri by using the key phrase is also AI-powered – and it lets Siri recognize your distinct voice, so someone else’s Siri command doesn’t trigger on your iPhone if you are in the same space.

Another area where Apple uses AI is on Face ID, the authentication technology built into nearly every iPhone. While Face ID uses cameras and sensors to detect your face, its analysis of who the face belongs to is powered by AI.

The Apple Watch also relies on AI to carry out a number of features, such as sleep tracking and hand-washing recognition. In the latter, AI will listen for the sound of rushing water and the sound soap suds make when squeezed between your hands to know that you have washed your hands for a certain amount of time.

AI is also built into Apple Silicon chips that are found in M-series Macs and the A-series chips found in iPhones. This built-in AI allows for the devices to handle things like language translation even when the device is not connected to the internet.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More