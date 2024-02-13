iPhone X Probably Won’t Get iOS 18 – Here’s Why…

02/13/24

Apple’s ends support for one or two iPhones each year, and in 2024 – with the release of iOS 18 – it could be the iPhone X that gets the chop

Released in 2017, Apple’s iPhone X is starting to get pretty long in the tooth. Apple usually commits to 6 to 7 years’ worth of iOS updates, so it is starting to look increasingly likely that the iPhone X will not get iOS 18 later this year.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but Apple’s traditional end-of-life cycle is fairly predictable. The iPhone 8 series’ support was dropped in 2023 with the rollout of iOS 17, so it stands to reason the next iPhone to get culled will be the iPhone X in 2024.

No iOS 18 Update For iPhone X – And Potentially iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max Too With iOS 18, Apple has quite a few major updates and improvements planned, the most notable of which being generative AI. New features mean new demands and aging hardware and components, like the type found inside the iPhone X, likely won’t be up to task. Apple is ALL ABOUT user experience, so if a phone cannot run its software optimally, support for that phone is ended. Traditionally, Apple’s support for iPhone is market-leading. But even with six to seven years’ worth of iOS updates, the end of life for any iPhone has eventually happen. Given the spec and hardware of the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and, potentially, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it is likely all four handsets could be candidates for NOT getting iOS 18 in 2024. And it goes without saying that anything older than the iPhone X, so, the iPhone 8 series for example, and the iPhone 7 series, will not get iOS 18. If you want to continue using your older iPhone, your only option is to jailbreak the software and run a non-Apple version of iOS on it – but this approach comes with its own litany of potential issues and headaches. And it is not a simple process to initiate either.

Why Apple Ends Support For Older iPhones Pin Apple’s decision to stop supporting older iPhone models isn’t straightforward; it’s influenced by several key factors: Tech Evolution and Hardware Limits : With each iOS update, Apple leverages cutting-edge technology that demands robust hardware. Older iPhones might lack the necessary processing power, memory, or storage to run new software efficiently. Updating these devices could lead to subpar performance, instability, or even security issues.

: With each iOS update, Apple leverages cutting-edge technology that demands robust hardware. Older iPhones might lack the necessary processing power, memory, or storage to run new software efficiently. Updating these devices could lead to subpar performance, instability, or even security issues. Security Risks with Outdated Software : Security is paramount in newer iOS versions, which patch vulnerabilities found in older systems. Keeping outdated devices on old software can compromise not just individual users but the entire Apple ecosystem. Providing continued support for these models would strain Apple’s resources, as they’d need to develop and test security fixes specifically for outdated hardware.

: Security is in newer iOS versions, which patch vulnerabilities found in older systems. Keeping outdated devices on old software can compromise not just individual users but the entire Apple ecosystem. Providing continued support for these models would strain Apple’s resources, as they’d need to develop and test security fixes specifically for outdated hardware. Strategic Resource Allocation : Apple juggles supporting a vast array of devices. Prioritizing newer models allows the tech giant to innovate and enhance security features for the majority of its user base. Extending indefinite support to older devices could dilute these efforts and slow down progress.

: Apple juggles supporting a vast array of devices. Prioritizing newer models allows the tech giant to innovate and enhance security features for the majority of its user base. Extending indefinite support to older devices could dilute these efforts and slow down progress. Economic Incentives: Encouraging users to upgrade to the latest models makes business sense for Apple. New iPhones drive revenue through device sales, accessories, and app purchases. Long-term support for older models, while user-friendly, could potentially affect Apple’s financial growth. Things To Keep In Mind Extended Support Lifespan : Apple is known for providing substantial support for its iPhones, typically offering iOS updates for 5-7 years post-release—more than many competitors.

: Apple is known for providing substantial support for its iPhones, typically offering iOS updates for 5-7 years post-release—more than many competitors. Continued Security Updates : Even after ceasing to provide new iOS versions, Apple often rolls out security updates for an additional period, extending the life and safety of older devices.

: Even after ceasing to provide new iOS versions, Apple often rolls out security updates for an additional period, extending the life and safety of older devices. Usability of Older iPhones: Unsupported iPhones can still run older app versions and perform essential functions, ensuring they remain useful even without the latest updates.