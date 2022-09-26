iPhone 14 Deals

Google’s Pixel 7 Specs LEAK w/ “iPhone 14 Pro Beating” Camera

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 09/26/22 - 3 min read
News

The incoming Google Pixel 7 will feature, among other things, a 50MP camera, Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, and a price tag of around $600…

The Pixel 7 has been leaking quite a bit but today is the first time we’ve seen all of its specs dumped inside a single leak. As you can see below, the Pixel 7 is packing in quite an array of updates, although the most notable of which relates to its camera module.

Google Pixel 7 Specs

  • CPU: Google Tensor G2 SoC and Titan chip.
  • Memory/Storage: 8 GB / 256 GB.
  • Display: FHD+ 6.3-inch OLED with 90 Hz refresh.
  • Cameras: 50 + 12 MP front (main + ultrawide); 11 MP selfie shooter.
  • Operating system: Android 13.
  • Battery: 4,700 mAh with 30 W fast charging (wired), and wireless charging support.
  • Other features: Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE

The thing that’ll get people interested in this phone, however, is its camera module. Google has fitted a 50MP main sensor on the Pixel 7, apparently, that is backed up by a 12MP sensor, with the former being wide and the latter being an ultrawide sensor.

Beyond this, there are some things missing: Google has opted to leave 120Hz refresh rates on the cutting room floor, fast charging is limited to 30W, and RAM remains at 6GB with 256GB of storage – either as standard or in the top-of-the-line variant. Usually, the Pixel 7 ships with 128GB as standard.

If you want higher amounts of storage, RAM, and a better 120Hz display, as well as things like a telephoto lens, you’ll have to cough up the extra cash for Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and/or Ultra model, as it might be known in 2022.

Pixel 7 Price – How Much Will It Cost?

When Will Pixel 7 Go On Sale
  • Save

The Pixel 7 is rumored to cost the same as the Pixel 6, meaning it’ll retail for $600. This makes it cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 14 and, with its improved camera and new Tensor G2 chip, this will almost certainly do a lot for Google’s sales. By keeping the price the same and adding in more value, Google is sure to convert a few floating voters away from Apple’s base model.

As for when the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro / Ultra will be available, the phones are reportedly destined to launch on October 6, 2022, with a release date following shortly thereafter. Whatever happens with the launch, you will almost certainly be able to buy a Pixel 7 before the end of October.

The next question then is which to go for: the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro / Ultra?

  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
TCL 20S Specs: Is This $250 Phone 100% Legit?

TCL 20S Specs: Is This $250 Phone 100% Legit?

The TCL 20S is fast becoming a very popular phone in the US and UK, and the reason is its price – it costs less than $250. But is the TCL 20S any good? Let’s find out…
Nothing Phone 1 Specs: What To Expect + Some Design Leaks

Nothing Phone 1 Specs: What To Expect + Some Design Leaks

Carl Pei, the guy that founded OnePlus, has started a new company called Nothing. Later this summer, its first phone will get a release date. But what will the Nothing Phone 1 specs be like?

Does The Pixel 6a Have Wireless Charging?

Does The Pixel 6a Have Wireless Charging?

Wondering does the Pixel 6a have wireless charging? Here's what you need to know!
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap