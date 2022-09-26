Google’s Pixel 7 Specs LEAK w/ “iPhone 14 Pro Beating” Camera

The incoming Google Pixel 7 will feature, among other things, a 50MP camera, Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, and a price tag of around $600…

The Pixel 7 has been leaking quite a bit but today is the first time we’ve seen all of its specs dumped inside a single leak. As you can see below, the Pixel 7 is packing in quite an array of updates, although the most notable of which relates to its camera module.

Google Pixel 7 Specs

CPU: Google Tensor G2 SoC and Titan chip.

Memory/Storage: 8 GB / 256 GB.

Display: FHD+ 6.3-inch OLED with 90 Hz refresh.

Cameras: 50 + 12 MP front (main + ultrawide); 11 MP selfie shooter.

Operating system: Android 13.

Battery: 4,700 mAh with 30 W fast charging (wired), and wireless charging support.

Other features: Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE

The thing that’ll get people interested in this phone, however, is its camera module. Google has fitted a 50MP main sensor on the Pixel 7, apparently, that is backed up by a 12MP sensor, with the former being wide and the latter being an ultrawide sensor.

Beyond this, there are some things missing: Google has opted to leave 120Hz refresh rates on the cutting room floor, fast charging is limited to 30W, and RAM remains at 6GB with 256GB of storage – either as standard or in the top-of-the-line variant. Usually, the Pixel 7 ships with 128GB as standard.

If you want higher amounts of storage, RAM, and a better 120Hz display, as well as things like a telephoto lens, you’ll have to cough up the extra cash for Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and/or Ultra model, as it might be known in 2022.

Pixel 7 Price – How Much Will It Cost?

Save

The Pixel 7 is rumored to cost the same as the Pixel 6, meaning it’ll retail for $600. This makes it cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 14 and, with its improved camera and new Tensor G2 chip, this will almost certainly do a lot for Google’s sales. By keeping the price the same and adding in more value, Google is sure to convert a few floating voters away from Apple’s base model.

As for when the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro / Ultra will be available, the phones are reportedly destined to launch on October 6, 2022, with a release date following shortly thereafter. Whatever happens with the launch, you will almost certainly be able to buy a Pixel 7 before the end of October.

The next question then is which to go for: the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro / Ultra?

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More