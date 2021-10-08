Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro: Everything You Need To Know

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro is a massively popular phone at the moment, thanks to its big specs and low price. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro…

Xiaomi is now one of the biggest phone brands on the planet, nipping at Apple and Samsung’s heels. Part of its growth is from its commitment to low-end prices for high-spec phones. But its unstoppable growth is also a byproduct of the sheer amount of phones it releases.

One of Xiaomi’s more popular phones right now is the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro. Priced at less than $300/£300, the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro delivers spades of hardware and spec for hardly any upfront cost at all compared to handsets like Apple’s iPhone 13 and the Galaxy S21.

If you’re thinking about picking up the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro, you probably have questions – questions like is the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro waterproof, does it have 5G, what’s the battery life like? Well, this post is designed to answer all these questions and more. Think of it as a Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro FAQ…

Save

Save

Save

Save



Is The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Out?

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro launched back in March 2021. Priced at £244.99 / €244.80 / $294.00, the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro is a mid-range, affordable Android phone. The type Xiaomi made its bones with.

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro might be a mid-range phone with respect to its price, but the phone packs in a ton of high-end spec that definitely sets it apart from similarly priced phones.

It has a 108MP main camera for instance which is backed up by an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. That’s an impressive camera module for a phone that costs a third of the price of Apple’s iPhone 13.

Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Specs

Rather than go through all the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro’s specs and hardware in a wall of text, here’s a quick breakdown of the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro’s core specifications – the stuff that matters most:

Dimensions: 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm

CPU: Snapdragon 732G

Display Size: 6.67 inches

Display Tech & Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz

Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 5 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

Battery: 5020mAh

Storage: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

SD Card: Yes

Headphone Jack: Yes

Sensors: Fingerprint

As you can see from the above spec, the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro ticks a lot of boxes. It has a headphone jack, it has a fingerprint scanner, and it ships with ample amounts of storage and memory – 6GB of RAM and anywhere from 64GB to 128GB of internal storage. You also have SD card support too.

You also have plenty of performance under the hood, thanks to Xiaomi’s use of Qualcomm’s tried-and-tested Snapdragon 732G. At this price point, this kind of CPU is par for the course. It’s not the most powerful SoC on the market, but it will definitely get the job done for most users.

Is The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Waterproof?

Like most Xiaomi phones, even its more expensive ones like the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro is NOT waterproof or water-resistant. It will survive a bit of rain or a splash of water here and there, but you DO NOT want to submerge the phone in water – it will cause damage and potentially break the phone.

Is this a dealbreaker? Not really. Most affordable phones are usually not waterproof or water-resistant. This, alongside their use of cheaper CPUs, is how Xiaomi keeps the price of its phones so low. Getting a phone IP certified costs money. And that additional cost has to go somewhere, it is added the cost of the phone, so not doing it allows Xiaomi to reduce the cost of its phones.

Is The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro 5G?

Another thing missing on the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro, despite its Pro moniker, is 5G. The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro does not support 5G connectivity, so if you’re looking to future-proof your next phone, you’ll want to go elsewhere – something like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G would be a great option. It’s cheap like the RedMi Note 10 Pro and it has 5G.

Does The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Support Wireless Charging?

When you’re making and selling affordable Android phones, as Xiaomi does, concessions have to be made. You trade things like 5G for better screen technology or more storage or larger battery life. This is called a tradeoff, and most of the time Xiaomi gets it right.

The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro, like many phones at this price point, does not feature wireless charging. The phone does have a USB Type C charging port, however, for snappy wired charging. If you want a Xiaomi phone with wireless charging, you’ll have to jump up a couple of price brackets to something like the Xiaomi Mi 11 or Mi 11 Ultra.

Is The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro Worth Buying?

Is the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro worth buying then? It depends on what you’re after. If you want flagship features like wireless charging, 5G, and waterproofing, then probably not – the Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro lacks all of these things. But if you just want an affordable Android phone with a brilliant camera and amazing battery life, the RedMi Note 10 Pro is a great option.

I mean, what other phone can you name that costs less than $300/£300 and has a 108MP wide camera and a 5020mAh battery, as well as a 120Hz HDR10-rocking AMOLED display? Exactly. The Xiaomi RedMi Note 10 Pro is not a flagship, but it does have more than a few flagship features which is amazing for a phone that costs about one-third of the price of Apple’s iPhone 13.

The Phones We Recommend Most Right Now The Best “All-Rounder” – If you want something simple and reliable that has a great camera, a beautiful design, won’t break the bank, and will run for years and years and years, then you really cannot go wrong with Apple’s iPhone 13. The Best Android Flagship – When it comes to Android phones, there is but one king in the flagship area of the market. And that phone is the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This phone looks amazing, has a best-in-class camera and display, and its battery life is beyond good. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the phone to get if you want the best possible Android phone. The Best “Affordable” Option – If you want a cheap, reliable phone that will take great photos, run apps and games, and look great doing it, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is all you need. It has 5G, it has a Super AMOLED display, and it looks like an £800 phone. The Galaxy A52s 5G serves up incredible value for money. The “Wildcard” Option – Do you want something different? Something unlike anything else? If so, and you have deep enough pockets, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just about as unique as it gets. This foldable phone is packed to the hilt with next-gen technology and, because it’s foldable, it basically doubles as a tablet too.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.