Which Android Phone Has The Biggest Screen?

If you want an Android phone with the biggest possible display, what’re your best options right now?

When it comes to screen size, Android has always led the pack. Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, is now catching up – it has a 6.7in OLED display which is as big as anything you can buy in the Android ecosystem.

Which Android Phone Has The Biggest Display?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 6.8in

Samsung Galaxy A71 – 6.8in

Honor 8X Max – 7in

Honor X10 Max 5G – 6.9in

Honor Note 10 – 7in

When it comes to screen sizes, the goalposts have moved slightly in recent times, thanks to the rise of foldable phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a massive 6.8in Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

Save

But, Samsung now has phones with even bigger displays. The foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, for instance, has a 7.6in display when it is fully unfolded. This means the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2, technically speaking, has a bigger display than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Buy If You Want The Biggest & Best Screen... Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G It Ain't Cheap, But It Is Still The Best... If you can stomach the price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has the biggest potential screen on the market right now. Fully opened, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G’s screen is almost 8 inches – that’s bigger than the iPad mini! You also get access to the best spec on the market, a killer quad-lens camera, and one of the best and most advanced displays ever produced. Save VIEW DEALS Learn More

However, Samsung’s foldable phones – and all foldable phones, in general – are very expensive. Prohibitively expensive, in fact. And this means that most people, or those on tighter budgets, will be far better off with a more traditional phone like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

How much is the Galaxy Z Fold 2? You’re looking at almost $2000/£2000 for the phone itself unlocked. On contract, you can pick one up for around £100/$100 a month which, again, is pretty darn expensive. Especially when you consider that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is available for around 50% far less per month.

Android Phones With 7in Screens – They Do Exist

If 6.8in is still too small for you, you do have options for Android phones with 7in displays. The Honor 8X Max, X10 Max 5G, and Honor Note 10 all ship with displays that measure 7 inches or above.

These Honor phones are also A LOT cheaper than anything from Samsung. But thanks to Huawei’s issues with the US government, the phones are no longer worth buying as they do not run Google Play – or any Google services. And this makes installing apps on the phone next to impossible.

Best Cheap Android Phone With Big Screen

If you want a cheaper Android phone with a big screen, but also with full Google Play support, then Samsung’s Galaxy A71 is well worth a look. This mid-range phone packs in a 6.8in Super AMOLED display as well as some killer specs, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Save

It also has a very impressive quad-lens camera on its rear fronted by a 64 MP wide-angle lens compete with auto-focus and HDR-support. With respect to value for money, I think the Samsung Galaxy A71 is perhaps the best value Android phone with a big display on the market right now. You can pick one up for less than £320/$320.

Add in a massive 4500mAh battery, a headphone jack, support for MicroSD, and fast charging at 25W, and you’re looking at one hell of a setup. And for less than $320, or from $10 per month, you’re not likely to find a better phone for this amount of money from any other phone brand.