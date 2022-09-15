Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Battery Life – You Might Be Surprised

On our busiest days, we can find ourselves out and about for hours at a time. Can the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 headphone’s battery life keep up with us? Let’s take a look…

In the modern age, there is an absolute mountain of media to consume. There is also a growing number of ways to consume it.

Headphones are, of course, nothing new – but the world of wireless is continuing to evolve, with more and more competition forming amongst audio brands to supply the best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds on the market.

It may have been the likes of Apple that pioneered the wireless earbuds alongside their most recent iPhone devices, but it didn’t take long for firms of all sizes to get involved, creating what they believe is the ideal wireless gadget for listening to music and more.

Sennheiser is a well-known and pretty popular brand in the audio industry, so it comes as no surprise that its additions to the market have been rated highly.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are the company’s most recent product and there has been some talk surrounding the quality of the battery life that is being offered.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Battery Life

The battery life on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will remain the same as what it was on the second iteration of the product at around 7 hours before it needs a recharge from the case.

The charging case itself contains 28 hours of battery life and will only, on average, ever need charging once a week. In addition to Qi wireless charging, the case can be charged through USB-C in 10 minutes for an hour of playing.

If it’s not broken – don’t fix it. The battery life on the previous iteration of the Momentum was already decent and Sennheiser has clearly decided to keep the same technology and spend their time improving the product in other aspects.

Does The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Have ANC?

We have no qualms claiming that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, which are advertised as active noise-cancelling earbuds, are on par with over-ear headphones when it comes to their capacity to isolate the listener from ambient noise.

The ANC function on the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds features three settings, which are “on”, “in-between” and “off”. The “in-between” setting is good for general natural ambience like wind and passing conversations, while “on” will remove incoming vehicles (be careful) and “off” will, well – you know.

These particular Sennheiser earbuds also have a transparency mode, which will boost the audio around you, allowing you to hear approaching traffic when crossing the road or have normal conversations with somebody standing in front of you.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Price

When it comes to earbuds, as well as Sennheiser in general, you get exactly what you pay for.

What’s nice about this version of the Momentum’s in particular though, is that while most generations of various gadgets tend to climb in price, they have actually cut the price on this edition.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are priced at around $249.95, £219 or AU$399.95. The new Momentum True Wireless 3 is more affordable than the original two variants of Momentum True Wireless, which started at $299, £270 and AU$499.

Is The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Worth The Money

We know the battery life is good. We know Sennheiser has some fantastic audio technology to offer. Is The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 worth the price tag, though?

Let’s take a look at the sound and build quality of these earbuds in order to determine whether or not they’re worth the aforementioned cost.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Sound Quality

The Sennheiser’s are a resounding testament to the fact that genuine wireless earbud performance has advanced significantly in recent years.

Although they are not perfect, they are not far off, and they can compete with some of the more expensive headphones. Clarity, finesse, and spaciousness are priorities here, as they were in earlier versions of this gadget.

Sennheiser has improved the detail resolution levels in the Momentum True Wireless 3 to ensure that the line’s acoustic characteristics continue to go in the correct direction to compete with the best. Sennheiser has set the bar for the next generation of listening technology.

All frequencies are well-represented, from forceful basslines to sharp, sibilance-free highs. When a voice enters over two guitars, there is no rivalry for space, and a little too much reverb won’t create a bottleneck.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Build Quality

Similarly to most gadgets over the years, things in the wireless earbud niche are getting a little smaller. It kind of makes sense though – nobody wants a bulky case in their pocket or purse.

Nobody wants a flimsy, plastic case either, though.

Sennheiser hasn’t buckled under the strain, as seen by the True Wireless 3’s charging case, which is more robust than others we’ve seen in the previous 12 months but still perfectly pocketable.

They are not too heavy to carry since they are comfy and light. Additionally, for a snug fit, a little rubber lip that protrudes from the housing somewhat aids in nestling them into your ear cartilage.

The spherical earpieces of the earlier Momentum True Wireless models have been replaced with more ovular ones, which Sennheiser has actually been using for its midrange CX series since 2020.

Depending on how shallow your ears are, the finger-width earpiece housings may rest flat against your ear or slightly protrude while worn, but in any case, the ear tips and housings literally hog your inner ear.

In this instance, substance equates to strength, since the fabric-wrapped housing feels rather sturdy to handle and flip up and close and isn’t at all fragile. Sennheiser doesn’t seem to have compromised on this in order to decrease the price.

