Sennheiser HD 250BT Battery Life – Better Than You Might Think!

Given the impressive sound quality produced by the Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones, it’s often presumed that they’ll likely need charging fairly often – but is this really the case?

As the sound quality that our entertainment systems and devices are giving us is improving, more people are realising the importance of listening through a pair of high-fidelity headphones.

It is often assumed, however, that with greater audio power comes greater battery consumption – which, is very often the case – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

When it comes to some more budget brands, you’ll find that there needs to be some compromise in various aspects of the product build, and with sound quality and comfort being of greater priority, battery life can often be sacrificed.

Sennheiser is certainly not a budget brand, though, and has been up there with the highest-rated audio firms for quite some time. So, what can we expect in terms of battery life from the Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones?

Sennheiser HD 250BT Battery Life

The Sennheiser HD 250BT’s battery life of 25 hours is more than one would expect considering how great the product is overall, even if it may not even come close to the likes of some of its own alternatives, like the Sennheiser Momentum 4s.

This battery life will obviously fluctuate depending on the volume that you’re listening to your media at, but, in general, most users will only have to recharge their wireless Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones once or twice a week.

Those of you that do find yourself using your headphones much more than the average person, you’ll be pleased to know that even if you do have to charge your HD 250BTs two or three times per week, they only take around 3.5 hours to completely charge.

Do The Sennheiser HD 250BTs Have Fast Charge?

As previously mentioned, the Sennheiser HD 250BTs can be fully charged, from 0% to 100%, in just three and a half hours. They can then be used for another 25 hours before another charge is required.

Before you use the headphones for the first time, be sure that the rechargeable battery has been charged through a whole cycle of the charging process without being interrupted.

The headphones include a red LED light that illuminates whenever they are being charged. When the headphones have received a full charge, the indicator light will turn blue. A voice prompt will alert you to recharge the headphones when the remaining battery charge is at a level that is dangerously low.

When charging the headphones, Sennheiser suggests using both the USB cable that is included in the package as well as a suitable standard USB power source.

Sennheiser HD 250BT Price

The Sennheiser HD 250BT are now available for purchase, with prices in the US hovering around $70 and in the UK and Australia at around £60 and AU$130, respectively.

This makes them astronomically inexpensive by Sennheiser’s regular standards and quite reasonable by the benchmark of wireless on-ear headphones as a whole.

Given that Sennheiser’s basic level headphones cost twice as much before this release, and since there doesn’t seem to be much of a sacrifice, we were surprised to see them offered at such a cheap price.

Are The Sennheiser HD 250BTs Worth The Money?

The HD 250BT headphones have a strong low-frequency depth that doesn’t sound unduly enhanced or flat-out clinical. Sennheiser does a superb job of preventing the dynamics from being stifled. Although they may produce loud sounds, they never approach the absurd decibel levels that some more irresponsible alternatives can.

The volume may be adjusted using the plus and minus buttons that are located on each side of it. Holding down the minus button for two seconds causes the microphone to be muted.

If bass is your thing, you’ll be happy to hear that the lower frequencies are represented accurately and that the bass sounds are powerful. When your gadget amplifies the bass, the headphones do well to not (seem to) eliminate too many high frequencies.

The HD 250BT Bluetooth headphones offer a little coolness to them on the outside. Sennheiser keeps things straightforward and practical, and the outcome is rather fashionable. The ear cups’ strong cushioning, although not feeling particularly fluffy, aids in proving a secure fit and enables the ear cups successfully shut out the surrounding environment.

Along the outer side panel of the right earcup is a row of push-button controls, and in the middle of that panel is a multifunction button that can handle playing, track navigation, and incoming call handling.

The Sennheiser Smart Control app, which is available for both Android and iOS, is a solution that can be used for all of the different items in the Sennheiser universe. Because of the user interface’s intuitive design, accessing the changeable EQ settings and the firmware upgrades is quick and simple. There are a lot of headphones available at this price point, and most of them do not have any app support, so there are no concerns in this regard.

The fact that these headphones support AAC, AptX, and SBC codecs and are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 makes them an excellent choice for anybody who values high-quality audio but does not want to spend a lot of money on it.

