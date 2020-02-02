How To Turn Off iPhone 11 (And, No… You’re Not Stupid!)

If you’re wondering how to turn off the iPhone 11 – or any iPhone released after the iPhone X – you’re not alone! It slips up a lot of people. Follow the simple steps below to power down your iPhone 11 properly. We also show you how to turn it back on too (because that’s also slightly different as well).

Ever since Apple released the iPhone X and killed off the home button, iPhones aren’t quite as easy to use as they once were – especially if you’re coming from an older model like the iPhone 6 or iPhone 8 (which still use Apple’s home button and, therefore, TouchID).

And one of the #1 questions we get asked by new iPhone 11 users is this: How in the hell do I turn the iPhone 11 off!? But don’t worry, you’re not alone – plenty of people have been tripped up by this. And the reason is simple: turning off the iPhone 11 works slightly differently to how it used to on older models.

But don’t worry, it’s super-simple. Just follow these steps:

How To Turn Off iPhone 11

Press and Hold The SIDE BUTTON and either the VOLUME UP or VOLUME DOWN button at the same time.

Wait a second then this should show up: “SLIDE TO POWER OFF”

Now all you have to do is slide the slider and your iPhone 11 will shut down.

Simple, right? But you can see why it throws some people – it’s the fact that you have to hold both the side button and the volume up/down key at the same time. It adds in another step that wasn’t present on older, pre-iPhone X models. Also: the above method will also work on Apple’s iPhone 12 phones.

Save

Why did Apple add this additional step into the mix? Simple: to stop you from powering off your iPhone 11 by mistake when it’s in your pocket or bag. No one wants that to happen, as you’ll miss calls and updates from your friends and family.

By adding in the second step, Apple effectively stops this from ever happening. And while it might be a little frustrating at first, it does make logical sense in the long run – no one wants to be constantly turning their phone back on, after all!

How To Turn iPhone 11 On?

Once you’ve shut down your iPhone 11, you might be wondering, well, how do I turn the iPhone 11 back on? Again, doing this is slightly different than the method for powering the iPhone 11 down – but don’t worry, it’s even easier.

To turn on the iPhone 11 all you have to do is press the side button down and hold it for a second a two. There’s no need to press the volume up/down key when turning the phone back on – you only use the volume up/down key when switching your iPhone 11 off.

To Recap…

Powering off iPhone 11 : Press and hold SIDE BUTTON and VOLUME UP/DOWN Button > Wait for “Slide To Power Off” message to appear on Screen > Slide The Slider to power down iPhone 11

: Press and hold and Button > Wait for message to appear on Screen > to power down iPhone 11 Powering on iPhone 11: Press and hold the SIDE BUTTON for a second or two; the iPhone 11 will power-up more or less instantly, providing you have battery life, of course!

Other Helpful iPhone Guides: