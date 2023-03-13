Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: BIG Changes Are Coming In 2023…

The Pixel 7a will apparently get a launch in May, but how will it compare to the Pixel 6a? Let’s find out…

KEY TAKEAWAYS Display : Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, while Pixel 6a has a 6.34-inch FHD+ 60Hz OLED display.

: Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, while Pixel 6a has a 6.34-inch FHD+ 60Hz OLED display. Processor : Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Google Tensor SoC, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 730G found in the Pixel 6a.

: Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Google Tensor SoC, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 730G found in the Pixel 6a. RAM and Storage : Pixel 7a is expected to have 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

: Pixel 7a is expected to have 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera : Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a dual-lens 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear camera system, while Pixel 6a has a single-lens 12.2MP rear camera.

: Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a dual-lens 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear camera system, while Pixel 6a has a single-lens 12.2MP rear camera. Battery : Pixel 7a is rumored to have a 4,600mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 21W wireless charging, while Pixel 6a has a 4,700mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

: Pixel 7a is rumored to have a 4,600mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 21W wireless charging, while Pixel 6a has a 4,700mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity : Pixel 7a is expected to have 5G connectivity, while Pixel 6a is limited to 4G.

: Pixel 7a is expected to have 5G connectivity, while Pixel 6a is limited to 4G. Security : Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Titan M2 security chip, Face Unlock, and Fingerprint sensor, while Pixel 6a has a Titan M security chip and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

: Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Titan M2 security chip, Face Unlock, and Fingerprint sensor, while Pixel 6a has a Titan M security chip and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Operating System : Pixel 7a is expected to launch with Android 13, while Pixel 6a launched with Android 11.

: Pixel 7a is expected to launch with Android 13, while Pixel 6a launched with Android 11. Other Features: Pixel 7a is rumored to have stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance, just like Pixel 6a. Both phones also come with Google Assistant.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are currently impressing people all over the globe, reviewers included. Following on from the Pixel 6 series, Google has really hit its stride with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The cameras are better, Tensor is now more refined and useful, and there don’t seem to be quite as many hardware issues, bugs, and foibles with the Pixel 7 series as there were with the Pixel 6 series.

And just as the night follows the day, Google’s Pixel 7a will follow the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Expected to launch in May, the Pixel 7a – if current rumors are to be believed – is shaping up to be quite the update.

Especially when compared to the Pixel 6a which, like the last couple of Pixel A series phones before it, was a fairly muted affair when it come to specs and hardware.

Let’s now take a look at how the Pixel 7a will compare to the Pixel 6a, based on all the current and most up to date Pixel 7a leaks and rumors.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a

Specs

Feature Pixel 7a (Rumored) Pixel 6a (Official) Display 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED 6.34-inch FHD+ 60Hz OLED Processor Google Tensor SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB Rear Camera Dual-lens 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide Single-lens 12.2MP Front Camera 12MP 8MP Battery 4,600mAh with 30W fast charging and 21W wireless charging 4,700mAh with 18W fast charging Connectivity 5G 5G Security Titan M2 security chip, Face Unlock, and Fingerprint sensor Titan M security chip, Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor Operating System Android 13 Android 11 Other Features Stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, Google Assistant Stereo speakers, Google Assistant

Display

The Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, which, if true, is a pretty massive update over the Pixel 6a which shipped with a 6.34-inch FHD+ 60Hz OLED display.

This is perhaps the most palpable change users will notice; the 7a’s display will be visibly smoother and animations will look much better. Ditto video and web pages.

And the best bit? Google can do all of this without changing the type of panel used or the resolution. Like the 6a, the Pixel 7a will use a FHD+ resolution which is fine and is actually kinder to battery life than QHD and QHD+ resolutions.

Processor

The Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Google Tensor 2 SoC, just like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 6a, of course, shipped with the mid-range Snapdragon 730G which, while perfectly fine for cheaper phones, lacks the finesse and performance of Qualcomm’s higher end chips like the SD 8 GEN 2.

The switch from the 730G to Google’s Tensor 2 is significant for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it should mean much better performance (versus the Pixel 6a) and secondly it will add in all the AI smarts and additional functionality that is currently only available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Unless, of course, Google opts to use the Tensor (first gen) CPU in the Pixel 7a. This is a distinct possibility, especially with the other updates Google is bringing to the table with the 7a. Google will need a way of keeping the price down, so using the older Tensor could be one of the ways it does it.

RAM and Storage

The Pixel 7a is expected to have 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera

The Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a dual-lens 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear camera system, which is a significant upgrade over the single-lens 12.2MP rear camera on the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a is also expected to have a 12MP front camera, while the Pixel 6a has an 8MP front camera. If true, this could be huge. The latest rumors about the Pixel 7a basically suggest Google is dumping the Pixel 7’s camera module inside the Pixel 7a.

If that does turn out to be the case, the Pixel 7a could quickly become one of the most popular phones in 2023’s ultra-competitive market.

Battery

The Pixel 7a is rumored to have a 4,600mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 21W wireless charging, while the Pixel 6a has a 4,700mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Security

The Pixel 7a is rumored to come with a Titan M2 security chip, Face Unlock, and Fingerprint sensor, while the Pixel 6a has a Titan M security chip and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Operating System

The Pixel 7a is expected to launch with Android 13, while the Pixel 6a launched with Android 11 but it currently running Android 13 at the time of writing.

The Pixel 7a will also get the same three years’ worth of Android updates as the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and the Pixel 6a.

I’m hoping Google improves this with the launch of the Pixel 8 later this year; something like four or five years’ worth of updates would be much better and it’d well and truly bring Google’s Pixel phones in line with Apple’s iPhone from a support perspective.

Water Resistance & IP Rating

The Pixel 7a is rumored to have stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance, just like the Pixel 6a. Both phones also come with Google Assistant.

Need more information on the Pixel 7a? Check out all the latest Pixel 7a news, leaks, and rumors – they’re flying in on a daily basis…