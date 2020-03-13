The Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max are now official, aggressively priced, and will be available in India very soon – here’s what you need to know about both handsets’ specs and hardware

Xiaomi is constantly looking at ways to grow its market share in emerging markets like India. But so too is BBK, with its legion of phone brands like OPPO and RealMe. This makes things highly competitive. And this is good for pricing – more competition means more aggressive pricing.

And this is where the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 and Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max come into play. The phones are designed (and pitched specifically) to help Xiaomi wrestle back some market share from RealMe. They include big spec updates, new designs, and two distinct models for consumers to choose between.

So what’s the difference between the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 and Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max? Let’s investigate…

Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 vs Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max Specs

Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android 10-based MIUI 11 RAM 4/6GB (Redmi Note 9 Pro), 6/8GB (Redmi Note 9 Pro Max), LPDDR4x Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB Display 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 20:9, 450 nits, hole-punch, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5,020mAh, 18W charging (Redmi Note 9 Pro), 33W charging (Redmi Note 9 Pro MAx) Front camera 16MP, 1μm (Redmi Note 9 Pro); 32MP, 1.6μm, 4-in-1 Super Pixel (Redmi Note 9 Pro Max) Rear cameras (Pro) 48MP, 1/2.25-inch sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.79 (main) + 8MP, f/2.2, FOV 119° (ultra-wide) + 5MP, 2cm focus distance (macro) + 2MP (depth) Rear cameras (Pro Max) 64MP, 1/1.17-inch sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.89 (main) + 8MP, f/2.2, FOV 119° (ultra-wide) + 5MP, 2cm focus distance (macro) + 2MP (depth) Connectivity Dual-SIM (dedicated slot), 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 165.5 x 76.68 x 8.8mm, 209g (the Pro is 165.75mm tall) Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Glacier White, Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue Biometrics Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader

As you can see, Xiaomi has packed in some pretty bonkers specs into these phones. You have a very impressive-looking quad-core camera on the rear of both phones, although the Pro Max has the biggest sensor (64MP versus 48MP), as well as 16MP (9 Pro) and 32MP (9 Pro Max) on the front.

Both the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 and Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max features a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging on the 9 Pro and 33W fast-charging on the Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max. With respect to memory, you’re looking at either 4/6GB on the Pro and 6/8GB on the Pro Max model. Both phones use LPDDR4x RAM.

The devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G CPU that, when combined with the relatively adequate levels of RAM, should provide very impressive performance. Both handsets use 6.67-inch 1080p LCD DotDisplay (that means they have a hole-punch for the camera). Storage options are also the same – you’ve got options for either 64/128GB UFS 2.1, as well as MicroSD card support up to 512GB.

How much does the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 and Xiaomi RedMi 9 Pro Max cost? As you’d imagine, they’re priced VERY aggressively. For the base model Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 you’re looking at $175 for the 4GB/64GB RAM option. The higher-spec version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for $215.

With the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Pro Max, prices start at $200 for the 6GB/64GB variant and $230 for the 128GB and 6GB of RAM. Want the top tier model with 8GB of RAM? Add an extra $27 and it’s yours.

As for release dates, the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Pro and the Xiaomi RedMi Note 9 Pro Max will be available to buy from March 17 to March 25. Please note: these phones are only getting a release in India at the moment. Expect more regions to follow later on in 2020.

