The Samsung flagships from 2021 – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra- will soon be updated to One UI 6. Samsung provides one of the longest software support among Android brands, and let us discuss when the Galaxy S21 series will get the One UI 6 Update.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Samsung Galaxy S21 series will get the One UI 6 update.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra could get the update by November 2023 or December 2023.

The update will start seeding after it is delivered to the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Update Policy For Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are part of the Galaxy S21 series of flagships from Samsung for 2021. The Galaxy S21 series also features the Galaxy S21 FE, which was launched later as the Fan Edition.

Samsung originally planned to provide the phones with software support of up to 4 years, with 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. But that plan changed when Samsung updated its update policy in 2022, wherein it promised to support the flagships for up to 5 years. Samsung Galaxy S21 series will get 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. So the phone will get two more Android versions with One UI 6 and One UI 7 confirmed.

When Will Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Get The One UI 6 Update

After Google launches the corresponding Android version, Samsung usually launches new One UI versions. One UI 6 is based on Android 14, and we can expect the launch of One UI 6 shortly after the Android 14 launch.

Google recently released the final Beta version of Android 14 – Android 14 Beta 5. In the blog post announcing it on August 10, Google said that the launch of Android 14 is “just weeks away.” That means Android 14 is launching by the last week of August or the first week of September. We can expect the launch of One UI 6 just a week after that.

But when will the Samsung Galaxy S21 series receive the update? The One UI 6 update will not be rolling out to Samsung phones just after it is announced; it will take time. Samsung is swift with providing updates to older flagships. It is evident when the Samsung Galaxy S20 series received the One UI 4 update. When One UI 4 was rolling out, Galaxy S20 series users got the update along with the Galaxy S21 series in November 2022, just after it was delivered to the Galaxy S22 series.

So we can expect the One UI 6 update to arrive in November or December this year.

One UI 6 Features

One UI 6 brings lots of new features to the table. The major changes include a newly redesigned quick settings panel, new system font and emojis. Here’s the list of top features we got to see from the latest One UI 6 Beta update:

New quick settings panel – The quick settings in One UI finally got a new look with this new update.

– The quick settings in One UI finally got a new look with this new update. New lock screen customizations – One UI 6 extends the lock screen customizations with new clock styles and the ability to place those clocks anywhere.

– One UI 6 extends the lock screen customizations with new clock styles and the ability to place those clocks anywhere. New fonts and emojis – One UI 6 brings a new system font and a new set of redesigned emojis.

– One UI 6 brings a new system font and a new set of redesigned emojis. New media notifications – The media notifications got a refresh with a wave following the seek bar that looks fresh.

– The media notifications got a refresh with a wave following the seek bar that looks fresh. Situational wallpapers – Your phone will wake up to new wallpapers every time you unlock it with the new situational wallpapers option.

– Your phone will wake up to new wallpapers every time you unlock it with the new situational wallpapers option. Android 14 features such as: Bigger fonts. Granular media access. App pair. New widgets. Predictive back gesture. Forced-themed icons. Partial screen recorder. Drag and drop text across apps.

