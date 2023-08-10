Samsung Update Policy: How Many Years Will Samsung Support Your Device?

Pin

Samsung’s new update policy ensures that your Samsung phone or tablet gets updated for five years. That is if you have a midrange or flagship Samsung phone or tablet. If your phone or tablet isn’t such a device, it won’t be supported as such. Let’s talk.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Samsung’s update policy has improved by leaps and bounds compared to the older policy.

compared to the older policy. Flagships and midrangers from Samsung get supported five years after launch.

Budget phones get the least updates, only up to 3 years.

Different series of devices get updated differently; the more pricey devices get more updates, while the budget phones don’t get the same treatment.

Since the inception of Android, phones powered by it have lagged behind iPhones regarding software support. Samsung phones were also infamous for that. Even the earlier Samsung flagships used to lose software support just after a couple of years.

But things have changed with both Android and Samsung. With the new Samsung update policy unveiled on February 2022, Samsung has even surpassed Google in providing support for its phones for years to come.

As Samsung is getting ready to deliver the One UI 6 update to most of its devices, let’s discuss Samsung’s update policy and how long various Samsung phones are updated.

The new Samsung update policy guarantees software support of up to 5 years for most Samsung phones. But the update policy depends on the series of the phone. Samsung has different series of phones, such as – Galaxy Z, Galaxy S, Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series. Promises of software support are different for different series. Even within the same series, Samsung provides different levels of support. So let us dive deep into the Samsung software support according to different series.

Pin The Galaxy Z series includes all foldables from the brand. Samsung promises 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches for all Z series phones. These include: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

All upcoming devices in the Galaxy Z series. Earlier phones such as Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip follow the older update policy of 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. Also read: When Will Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Get The Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update? Pin The flagship Samsung Galaxy S series of devices comes with 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The phones in this series with the new support policy include the following: Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

All upcoming devices in the Galaxy S series. Older Galaxy S series of devices, such as Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, etc., follow the older update policy of 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. NOTE: Now obsolete Samsung Galaxy Note series of devices also follow the older update policy. Pin Samsung Galaxy A series is the most popular series of phones for the company. But Samsung doesn’t treat all the devices in the Galaxy A series equally. Some of the more pricey Galaxy A series devices have the same update policy as the flagship devices – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The devices with this updated policy include the following: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

All upcoming devices above Galaxy A3X, such as Galaxy A35, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A56, etc. According to the older software update policy, the older Galaxy A series of devices will get two years of Android version updates and four years of security patches. Also read: When Will Samsung Galaxy A54 Get Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update? Pin The most budget options in the Samsung Galaxy A series, such as Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13, etc., come with fewer updates. These devices will get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. The devices in this list include: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13

All upcoming devices below Galaxy A2X, such as Galaxy A15, Galaxy A16, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A26, etc. Pin As the flagship tablet series from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series of tablets come with 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. The tablets coming with this update policy include the following: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

All upcoming devices in the Galaxy Tab S series. Pin All the budget Samsung tablets in the Galaxy Tab A series will get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. These devices include: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

All upcoming devices in the Galaxy Tab A series Pin Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy F series of devices started as a region-specific budget series for the Indian market, now available worldwide. Like the Galaxy A series, premium phones from Galaxy F and M series will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. These phones include: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Pin The more budget offerings in Galaxy F & M series come with the least software support – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. These devices include: Samsung Galaxy M14

Samsung Galaxy F14

Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F12 All the earlier M & F series models also have a similar update policy. Pin With the new update policy, Samsung will support Galaxy Watches for five years – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. These are the following watches: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

All upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watches. Older Samsung watches follow the old update policy, WearOS, and TizenOS-based watches.