One UI 6 Update Tracker: Will Your Oppo Phone Get Updated?

Samsung shocked everyone when it introduced the new update policy where most of its pricier phones will enjoy five years of software support from its launch. This update window promises the Android 14-based One UI 6 update for many of its Galaxy smartphones. So, will your Samsung phone get the One UI 6 update or not?

One UI 6 is the latest update to Samsung’s custom Android skin One UI 6. One UI 6 will be based on Android 14, and most Samsung phones eligible for the One UI 6 upgrade will receive the update soon.

All the Samsung phones released last year and the year before are definitely getting the One UI 6 update, while the older budget phones won’t be supported. Premium smartphones from Samsung is getting supported for years to come, in contrast.

In this article, let us look at which Samsung phones are getting the One UI 6 update, with a complete list of Samsung phones and tablets.

One UI 6 launch will follow soon after Google officially unveils Android 14. One UI version is attached to the Android version, so. Android 14 is due this month, August itself. So we can expect the release of One UI 6 in August 2023 itself.

Even though Samsung will announce One UI 6 soon, the One UI 6 update might take some time to arrive on your phones.

One UI 6 Expected Features

New System Widgets

Since Apple introduced its new home screen widgets, every Android skin, including stock Android has been moving in that direction. We get a preview of this on Android 14 Beta; we can expect Samsung’s version in One UI 6. The new One UI 6 beta revealed a new camera widget for the skin.

Extended Lock Screen Customizations

One UI already offers lock screen customizations. But with Google introducing its version of lock screen customizations on Android 14, we can expect all those features in One UI 6 as well.

New Quick Panel

Samsung is updating the control center and notification panel in One UI 6. Samsung Germany has preemptively revealed the One UI 6 beta, which also revealed the new quick panel and notifications panel. Look at the new design:

This new addition is a welcome change in One UI, where the Quick Panel has remained unchanged for a few generations.

Situational Wallpapers

One new feature that Samsung emphasizes with the One UI 6 beta is the situational wallpapers feature. This feature sets different wallpapers for different situations automatically. When going to sleep, the wallpaper on your Galaxy phone will change to something else to better suit your mood when waking up.

New Android 14 Features

One UI 6 will also inherit various new features Android 14 will launch with. Android 14 beta is out, revealing the new direction Android is taking. We can expect the features revealed in the Android 14 beta to appear in One UI 6, such as:

Bigger fonts.

Granular media access.

App pair.

New widgets.

Predictive back gesture.

Forced-themed icons.

Partial screen recorder.

Drag and drop text across apps.

And more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are among the most expensive devices from Samsung and enjoy the same flagship status as the Galaxy S23 series, and come with the same update schedule of 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates. It is among the first devices to get the One UI 6 update.

As the current flagship series of Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 will receive 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. It is among the first phones to receive the One UI 6 update.

Samsung not only added extra years of software updates to its flagship smartphones, it also applied the same policy to the premium smartphones in the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A54 has a promise from Samsung to be updated until 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. It launched with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 and will soon be updated to Android 14 based One UI 6.

The previous flagship Galaxy S22 series will also be updated for up to 4 Android versions and five years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive One UI 6 update soon!

Here is the new Samsung update policy for the entire smartphone lineup of Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Fold series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

– 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Samsung Galaxy S series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

– 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Premium Samsung Galaxy A series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

– 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Budget Samsung Galaxy A series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

– 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. Premium Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

– 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches. Budget Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

The new update policy by Samsung was announced in February 2022, and it applies to phones in these specific series launched after this announcement. Still, for the premium smartphones, the update policy is refreshed for older devices in the series as well.

Samsung Phone One UI 6 Update Status Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A34 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04e Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04s Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 Pro Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Tab S6 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M53 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M33 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F432 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M22 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03s Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F22 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M32 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A22 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Expected Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A72 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A52 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover 5 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A32 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M62 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F62 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M02 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A02 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F41 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M51 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A21s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A21 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M11 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A31 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A41 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A11 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A01 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover Field Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A70s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M30s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M10s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Fold Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A30s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A50s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover 4s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M40 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M30 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A80 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A70 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A60 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A50 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A40 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A30 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Advance 2 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A8s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A6s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J6+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy On6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J7 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J8 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S9+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S9 Will not be updated