Nokia has just launched two KaiOS-powered mobile phones with T9 keyboards in the form of the Nokia 6300 4G and the Nokia 8000 4G – but how are they different?

The Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G will get a release in Finland, via Elisa, and in Russia. Neither mobile phone is confirmed to be coming to the UK or elsewhere right now. But how do these two, new feature phones compare? Let’s investigate…

Nokia 6300 4G vs. Nokia 8000 4G

First off, these are not smartphones, per se. Yes, they run 4G connectivity and both phones do come with some apps – WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant – but neither is what you’d term a “smartphone” in the sense of an iPhone or Android phone.

Instead, these phones are marketed towards people that favor things like battery life, simplicity, and call quality over things like applications. They’re mobile phones like we had back in the day. Both have T9 keyboards and fairly low-grade cameras.

Let’s take a look at the specs for both phones, starting with the Nokia 6300 4G.

Nokia 6300 4G Specifications

Dimensions: 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm

Display Size: 2.4 inches (240 x 320 pixels)

Battery: Removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery

OS: KaiOS

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210

RAM: 4GB

Memory: 512MB RAM

Camera: VGA

Colors: Light Charcoal, White, Cyan Green

Nokia 8000 4G Specifications:

Dimensions: 132.2 x 56.5 x 12.3 mm

Display Size: 2.8 inches (240 x 320 pixels)

Battery: Removable Li-Ion 1500 mAh battery

OS: KaiOS

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210

RAM: 512MB RAM

Memory: 4GB

Camera: 2 MP

Colors: Onyx/Black, Opal/White, Topaz/Blue, Citrine/Gold

Nokia 6300 4G vs. Nokia 8000 4G – What’s The Difference?

As you can see from the above-listed specs for each phone, there isn’t too much to separate the phones. They both run the same software – KaiOS – and they both use the same CPU and amount of RAM (Snapdragon 210 + 512MB of RAM).

The Nokia 8000 4G has a slightly larger display (2.8in vs 2.4in), so it’ll be better for reading emails and browsing the web. The Nokia 8000 4G also has a better camera; it uses a 2MP camera on the rear, whereas the Nokia 6300 4G uses a VGA camera.

Both phones come with 4GB of internal storage space, and both phones feature removable 1500mAh batteries. This means, once the battery reaches its end of life, you can swap it for a new one and extend the life of your phone. Perhaps indefinitely.

Again, these phones are not going to compete with Apple’s iPhone or any Android phones. But for certain types of users, those that just need basic web connectivity for email and things like WhatsApp, the Nokia 8000 and Nokia 6300 4G are going to be ideal.

You’ll get brilliant battery life, the phones are both very small, so ideal for one-handed use, and they both use T9 keyboards which are great for texting – especially if you feel more at home on a phone like the Nokia 3310 than the iPhone 12.

Nokia 6300 4G & Nokia 8000 4G Price & Release Date

The price of the Nokia 8000 4G is around £80, while the Nokia 6300 4G retails for slightly less – around £60 to £70. Both phones are now available in Finland via Elisa and are on pre-order in Russia.

At present, there doesn’t appear to be any plans in place to bring these phones to the UK, US, or other parts of Europe. But that could change in time. And if it does, we’ll update this post with new information as soon as we get it.