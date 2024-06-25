Apple’s iOS 18 is just around the corner and while some users won’t be getting Apple Intelligence (as well as several other new updates), there’s still plenty to get excited about when it comes to new abilities and tweaks.
Most iPhone users have become kind of numb when it comes to new iOS updates; they’re usually pretty boring affairs with little to no exciting new features.
Apple’s incoming iOS 18, however, is NOT one of these updates. In fact, it is arguably the most exciting iOS update we’ve seen in the past decade. Here’s 10 of its most important and useful new features detailed in full…
iOS 18’s Best New Features (And Why They Do)
Apple Intelligence
This AI-powered technology is deeply integrated into iOS 18, combining generative AI with personal context to improve various aspects of the user experience
Smarter Siri
The virtual assistant has been significantly upgraded, offering more natural speech, on-screen awareness, and the ability to connect with ChatGPT for enhanced capabilities
Enhanced customization
Users can now customize their home screen more freely by leaving gaps between apps, changing app icon colors, and personalizing the Control Center
Locked and Hidden Apps
For improved privacy and security, iOS 18 allows users to lock apps behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, or hide them completely in a locked folder
Password Manager
A full-fledged password manager app is now built into iOS 18, offering features like filtering, sorting, and end-to-end encryption
AI-Powered Photo Editing
The new Clean Up tool allows users to remove distracting objects from photos, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser
Improved Messages App
New features include scheduling messages, reacting with any emoji, text formatting, and animated text effects
Redesigned Photos App
The app now offers automatic organization into collections, a new carousel view, and improved filtering options
Game Mode
This feature optimizes iPhone performance for gaming, minimizing background activity to sustain high frame rates and reducing audio latency with AirPods
Tap to Cash
A new feature in the Wallet app allows for secure in-person payments without sharing personal information
