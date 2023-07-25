How To Find Your iPhone Model Number (2023 Guide)

Pin

Wanna find out what iPhone Model Number your iPhone has? It’s pretty simple – just do this…

Plenty of people, for whatever reason, aren’t 100% sure what model iPhone they have. How this happens, I don’t know. But it does happen. I know for a fact that my mum never knows what model iPhone she is using – and she isn’t alone. And not knowing what iPhone you’re using, isn’t like not knowing your iPhone’s IMEI number; it means you don’t even know what generation it is!

MORE: The #1 Best Value iPhone Model Right Now

So, if you want to know how to find out what model number your iPhone is, just follow these steps:

Method #1: How To Find Your iPhone Model Number (The Old Way)

If you have an older iPhone, you can usually find the model number on the back of the device:

Take Out Your iPhone Flip It Over And Look For This on The Back – “Model AXXXX” The “AXXXX” is Your Model Number, Only The X’s Will Actually Be Numbers. Now All You Have To Do Is Match The Numbers Up…

PLEASE NOTE: This method doesn’t work on newer iPhones. Please refer to Method #2 below if you have a newer iPhone.

iPhone Model Numbers – A Complete List

Here is a complete list of all iPhone model numbers:

A2649 – iPhone 14 (2022)

– iPhone 14 (2022) A2881 – iPhone 14 (2022)

– iPhone 14 (2022) A2882 – iPhone 14 (2022)

– iPhone 14 (2022) A2883 – iPhone 14 (2022)

– iPhone 14 (2022) A2884 – iPhone 14 (2022) A2632 – iPhone 14 Plus (2022)

– iPhone 14 Plus (2022) A2885 – iPhone 14 Plus (2022)

– iPhone 14 Plus (2022) A2886 – iPhone 14 Plus (2022)

– iPhone 14 Plus (2022) A2887 – iPhone 14 Plus (2022)

– iPhone 14 Plus (2022) A2888 – iPhone 14 Plus (2022) A2650 – iPhone 14 Pro (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro (2022) A2889 – iPhone 14 Pro (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro (2022) A2890 – iPhone 14 Pro (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro (2022) A2891 – iPhone 14 Pro (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro (2022) A2892 – iPhone 14 Pro (2022) A2651 – iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022) A2893 – iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022) A2894 – iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022) A2895 – iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022)

– iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022) A2896 – iPhone 14 Pro Max (2022) A2481 – iPhone 13 mini (2021)

– iPhone 13 mini (2021) A2626 – iPhone 13 mini (2021)

– iPhone 13 mini (2021) A2629 – iPhone 13 mini (2021)

– iPhone 13 mini (2021) A2630 – iPhone 13 mini (2021)

– iPhone 13 mini (2021) A2628 – iPhone 13 mini (2021) A2482 – iPhone 13 (2021)

– iPhone 13 (2021) A2631 – iPhone 13 (2021)

– iPhone 13 (2021) A2634 – iPhone 13 (2021)

– iPhone 13 (2021) A2635 – iPhone 13 (2021)

– iPhone 13 (2021) A2633 – iPhone 13 (2021) A2483 – iPhone 13 Pro (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro (2021) A2636 – iPhone 13 Pro (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro (2021) A2639 – iPhone 13 Pro (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro (2021) A2640 – iPhone 13 Pro (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro (2021) A2638 – iPhone 13 Pro (2021) A2484 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) A2641 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) A2644 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) A2645 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021)

– iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) A2643 – iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) A2176 – iPhone 12 mini (2020)

– iPhone 12 mini (2020) A2398 – iPhone 12 mini (2020)

– iPhone 12 mini (2020) A2400 – iPhone 12 mini (2020)

– iPhone 12 mini (2020) A2399 – iPhone 12 mini (2020) A2172 – iPhone 12 (2020)

– iPhone 12 (2020) A2402 – iPhone 12 (2020)

– iPhone 12 (2020) A2404 – iPhone 12 (2020)

– iPhone 12 (2020) A2403 – iPhone 12 (2020) A2341 – iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro (2020) A2406 – iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro (2020) A2407 – iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro (2020) A2408 – iPhone 12 Pro (2020) A2342 – iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) A2410 – iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) A2411 – iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)

– iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) A2412 – iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) A2161 – iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019) A2218 – iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019) A2220 – iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019) A2160 – iPhone 11 Pro (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro (2019) A2215 – iPhone 11 Pro (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro (2019) A2217 – iPhone 11 Pro (2019)

– iPhone 11 Pro (2019) A2111 – iPhone 11 (2019)

– iPhone 11 (2019) A2112 – iPhone 11 (2019)

– iPhone 11 (2019) A2113 – iPhone 11 (2019)

– iPhone 11 (2019) A1921 – iPhone Xs Max (2018)

– iPhone Xs Max (2018) A2101 – iPhone Xs Max (2018)

– iPhone Xs Max (2018) A1920 – iPhone Xs (2018)

– iPhone Xs (2018) A2097 – iPhone Xs (2018)

– iPhone Xs (2018) A1984 – iPhone Xr (2018)

– iPhone Xr (2018) A1865 – iPhone X (2017)

– iPhone X (2017) A1901 – iPhone X (2017)

– iPhone X (2017) A1864 – iPhone 8 Plus (2017)

– iPhone 8 Plus (2017) A1897 – iPhone 8 Plus (2017)

– iPhone 8 Plus (2017) A1863 – iPhone 8 (2017)

– iPhone 8 (2017) A1905 – iPhone 8 (2017)

– iPhone 8 (2017) A1661 – iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

– iPhone 7 Plus (2016) A1784 – iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

– iPhone 7 Plus (2016) A1785 – iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

– iPhone 7 Plus (2016) A1786 – iPhone 7 Plus (2016)

– iPhone 7 Plus (2016) A1660 – iPhone 7 (2016)

– iPhone 7 (2016) A1778 – iPhone 7 (2016)

– iPhone 7 (2016) A1779 – iPhone 7 (2016)

– iPhone 7 (2016) A1780 – iPhone 7 (2016)

– iPhone 7 (2016) A1662 – iPhone SE (2016)

– iPhone SE (2016) A1723 – iPhone SE (2016)

– iPhone SE (2016) A1724 – iPhone SE (2016)

– iPhone SE (2016) A1634 – iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

– iPhone 6S Plus (2015) A1687 – iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

– iPhone 6S Plus (2015) A1690 – iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

– iPhone 6S Plus (2015) A1699 – iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

– iPhone 6S Plus (2015) A1633 – iPhone 6S (2015)

– iPhone 6S (2015) A1688 – iPhone 6S (2015)

– iPhone 6S (2015) A1691 – iPhone 6S (2015)

– iPhone 6S (2015) A1700 – iPhone 6S (2015)

– iPhone 6S (2015) A1522 – iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

– iPhone 6 Plus (2014) A1524 – iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

– iPhone 6 Plus (2014) A1593 – iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

– iPhone 6 Plus (2014) A1549 – iPhone 6 (2014)

– iPhone 6 (2014) A1586 – iPhone 6 (2014)

– iPhone 6 (2014) A1589 – iPhone 6 (2014)

– iPhone 6 (2014) A1453 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1457 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1518 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1528 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1530 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1533 – iPhone 5s (2013)

– iPhone 5s (2013) A1456 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1507 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1516 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1526 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1529 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1532 – iPhone 5c (2013)

– iPhone 5c (2013) A1428 – iPhone 5 (2012)

– iPhone 5 (2012) A1429 – iPhone 5 (2012)

– iPhone 5 (2012) A1442 – iPhone 5 (2012)

– iPhone 5 (2012) A1387 – iPhone 4S (2011)

– iPhone 4S (2011) A1431 – iPhone 4S (2011)

– iPhone 4S (2011) A1332 – iPhone 4 (2010)

– iPhone 4 (2010) A1349 – iPhone 4 (2010)

– iPhone 4 (2010) A1303 – iPhone 3GS (2009)

– iPhone 3GS (2009) A1325 – iPhone 3GS (2009)

– iPhone 3GS (2009) A1241 – iPhone 3G (2008)

– iPhone 3G (2008) A1324 – iPhone 3G (2008)

– iPhone 3G (2008) A1203 – iPhone (2007)

Method #2: How To Find iPhone Model Numbers on Newer iPhones

Pin

Apple stopped putting the AXXXX model number on the back of its iPhones a while back, so if you’re using a newer iPhone model, you’re going to have to use the Settings app inside iOS to find your iPhone’s model number.

Again, it’s really easy. Just follow the following steps.

Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. Look For “Model Number”. If you see a mix of letters and number, tap it so it switches to a format that begins with “A”.

Anything Else I Need To Know?

Nope, once you’ve tracked your number above, that’s literally it – you’ve got your exact model number. As you can see, there are quite a few different iPhone model numbers in existence. And it doesn’t help that most Apple generations are hard to tell apart. Still, if you use the above methods you’ll know exactly what iPhone Model you’re using.

MORE: The Best iPhone Case Brands For Style & Protection.